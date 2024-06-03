  • HOME
  • News
  • Techblick Boston Exhibit Information
Techblick Boston Exhibit Information

Kimototech will exhibit at "Tech blickBoston," an exhibition scheduled to be held on the following dates.

At this year's exhibition, we will introduce KIMOTO's unique functional films that realize a wide variety of functions for printed electronics.
Join us and the entire industry in Boston to RESHAPE the Future of Electronics together, making it Additive, Hybrid, Wearable, Sustainable and/or 3D.Kimoto is pleased to inform you, that if you use the coupon code "Kimoto" during registration, you will received a 50% discount on the individual hybrid pass.
We look forward to seeing you at the exhibition.

<_span3d_22_22_ id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker">【Exhibition name】　Techblick Boston
https://www.techblick.com/electronicsreshapedusa【Fixed date】　June １２ (Wed.) - 13 (Thu.), 2024 【Location】　UMass Boston,USA　
　 ※ The Future of Electronics RESHAPED Booth E1 <_span3d_22_22_ id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"> 【Exhibit Items】Functional films for electronic components

●Molded diffusion film OptSaver
●Hard coat film for molding 　LevSurf
●Process protection film　Prosave
●Hardcoated Polyester Films　Elasto Dur
●Light-Blocking Film 　CARBONFEATHER

Clic hereto register for admission.（Page will open in a new window.）
Contact
 KIMOTO Co., Ltd. Sales Division KIMOTO TECH,INC. Click here to send your inquiry. (opened by new window)

TOP

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kimoto Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 08:53:08 UTC.