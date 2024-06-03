Kimototech will exhibit at "Tech blickBoston," an exhibition scheduled to be held on the following dates.

At this year's exhibition, we will introduce KIMOTO's unique functional films that realize a wide variety of functions for printed electronics.

Join us and the entire industry in Boston to RESHAPE the Future of Electronics together, making it Additive, Hybrid, Wearable, Sustainable and/or 3D.Kimoto is pleased to inform you, that if you use the coupon code "Kimoto" during registration, you will received a 50% discount on the individual hybrid pass.

We look forward to seeing you at the exhibition.