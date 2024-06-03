Kimototech will exhibit at "Tech blickBoston," an exhibition scheduled to be held on the following dates.
At this year's exhibition, we will introduce KIMOTO's unique functional films that realize a wide variety of functions for printed electronics.
Join us and the entire industry in Boston to RESHAPE the Future of Electronics together, making it Additive, Hybrid, Wearable, Sustainable and/or 3D.Kimoto is pleased to inform you, that if you use the coupon code "Kimoto" during registration, you will received a 50% discount on the individual hybrid pass.
We look forward to seeing you at the exhibition.
<_span3d_22_22_ id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker">【Exhibition name】 Techblick Boston
https://www.techblick.com/electronicsreshapedusa【Fixed date】 June １２ (Wed.) - 13 (Thu.), 2024
【Location】 UMass Boston,USA
※ The Future of Electronics RESHAPED Booth E1
【Exhibit Items】Functional films for electronic components
●Molded diffusion film OptSaver
●Hard coat film for molding LevSurf
●Process protection film Prosave
●Hardcoated Polyester Films Elasto Dur
●Light-Blocking Film CARBONFEATHER
Contact
KIMOTO Co., Ltd. Sales Division
KIMOTO TECH,INC.
KIMOTO CO., LTD. is a manufacturer of films. The Company has four segments, including Japan, North America, East Asia and Europe. Through its segments, it is involved in the development of processing technologies for surface treatment on films, the manufacture and sale of various industrial materials, the sale of geographic information system (GIS)-related software, the provision of outsourced data processing services, as well as the contracting business of aerial photograph processing and duplication of drawings.