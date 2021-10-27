Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kin and Carta plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advancing the 3 pillars of sustainability through technology

10/27/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Economy pillar ensures that businesses are profitable as well as balanced in terms of the environment and society. Without sustained profitability, companies cannot innovate and operate, which can have dramatic negative consequences to the economy. Ethical and sustained profit is the mechanism for companies to provide society with the products and services they need while not causing harm to the environment or the communities in which they operate.

Actually, sustainability is often profitable for businesses. According to a recent Nielsen report, for example, nearly half (48%) of U.S. consumers say they would definitely or probably change their buying habits to reduce their impact on the environment. These consumers are putting their dollars where their values are, spending $128.5 billion on sustainable fast-moving consumer goods (Source).

Sustainability investment is being seen less as a cost and more as an opportunity for business growth. Sustainability objectives are often aligned with other key business metrics like reducing the cost of production or meeting diversity targets. Focus on sustainability can also increase investor focus, result in healthier margins, increase market share, and reduce employee attrition.

Risk management is integral to a sustainable economy, and technology plays a significant role here. Using data, decision intelligence, and other forms of AI can help detect and mitigate several types of risks including:

  • Physical risks of climate change. Eg. Using GSI data and other types of data can help predict and mitigate the risks of wildfires, rising sea levels, and temperature changes that threaten physical assets and supply chains.
  • Transitional risks of climate change. Communicating progress on sustainability ambitions is absolutely necessary to maintain relevance in a market with shifting preferences.
  • Reputational risk. Companies must follow through on their commitments to sustainability. For example, many companies reacted to the Paris accord and other regional, national, international regulations and UNSDGs by setting ambitious corporate goals. The time is coming to report back on these goals, and only the companies that understand the role of data to track performance and quantify their work will be in the position to avoid the reputation cost associated with failure to meet those goals. This is another instance where a robust data strategy separates leaders from laggards.
  • Regulatory risk as requirements evolve to address sustainability. Regulations change frequently in a number of industries as regulators focus more finely on areas that impact sustainability. The right data strategy will allow a company to remain compliant even as the regulatory landscape shifts.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIN AND CARTA PLC
05:21pAdvancing the 3 pillars of sustainability through technology
PU
10/26Kin and Carta plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year Ended July 31, 2021
CI
10/26Kin and Carta plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2021
CI
10/20OUR TAKE : Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platform (DXP)
PU
10/13KIN AND CARTA : Why a MACH architecture is boosting enterprise agility and speed to market..
PU
10/12KIN AND CARTA : + Carta Appoints Maria Gordian to its Board of Directors
AQ
10/12Kin and Carta plc Appoints Maria Gordian as Non-Executive Director with Effect from 1 N..
CI
10/11KIN AND CARTA : Mental health and my son
PU
10/07KIN AND CARTA : + Carta named a finalist of LGBTQ+ Inclusion Award by Diversity in Tech
PU
10/07KIN AND CARTA : + Carta named in Forrester's Now Tech report for data management service p..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2021 -1,00 M -1,37 M -1,37 M
Net Debt 2021 20,0 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -443x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 459 M 630 M 631 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart KIN AND CARTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,66 GBX
Average target price 363,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13 565%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC90.85%644
ACCENTURE PLC36.42%225 079
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.65%171 855
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.40%113 949
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.62%102 980
INFOSYS LIMITED35.67%95 245