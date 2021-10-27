Advancing the 3 pillars of sustainability through technology

The Economy pillar ensures that businesses are profitable as well as balanced in terms of the environment and society. Without sustained profitability, companies cannot innovate and operate, which can have dramatic negative consequences to the economy. Ethical and sustained profit is the mechanism for companies to provide society with the products and services they need while not causing harm to the environment or the communities in which they operate.

Actually, sustainability is often profitable for businesses. According to a recent Nielsen report, for example, nearly half (48%) of U.S. consumers say they would definitely or probably change their buying habits to reduce their impact on the environment. These consumers are putting their dollars where their values are, spending $128.5 billion on sustainable fast-moving consumer goods (Source).

Sustainability investment is being seen less as a cost and more as an opportunity for business growth. Sustainability objectives are often aligned with other key business metrics like reducing the cost of production or meeting diversity targets. Focus on sustainability can also increase investor focus, result in healthier margins, increase market share, and reduce employee attrition.

Risk management is integral to a sustainable economy, and technology plays a significant role here. Using data, decision intelligence, and other forms of AI can help detect and mitigate several types of risks including:

Physical risks of climate change. Eg. Using GSI data and other types of data can help predict and mitigate the risks of wildfires, rising sea levels, and temperature changes that threaten physical assets and supply chains.

Transitional risks of climate change. Communicating progress on sustainability ambitions is absolutely necessary to maintain relevance in a market with shifting preferences.

Reputational risk. Companies must follow through on their commitments to sustainability. For example, many companies reacted to the Paris accord and other regional, national, international regulations and UNSDGs by setting ambitious corporate goals. The time is coming to report back on these goals, and only the companies that understand the role of data to track performance and quantify their work will be in the position to avoid the reputation cost associated with failure to meet those goals. This is another instance where a robust data strategy separates leaders from laggards.