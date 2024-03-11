Kin & Carta PLC - London-based business software consultancy - Expects takeover by Valtech to be effective by the end of April. Valtech is controlled indirectly by funds advised by BC Partners LLP, a London-based international investment firm. Merger control clearance in Bulgaria and Kosovo are remaining hurdles, Kin & Carta noted. The company adds that an offer by Apax Partners LLP has now lapsed. In December, Kin & Carta accepted a bid proposal from Valtech, valuing the company at GBP239 million, or 130 pence per share. This trumped a previously agreed approach from Apax Partners which valued Kin & Carta at 120p per share.

Current stock price: 128.40 pence

12-month change: up 26%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

