B Corp: Being a responsible business is a journey that never ends

We do not view this certification as the end of the journey. To us, the B in B Corp could just as well stand for "basecamp". It is simply the beginning. We believe that being a responsible business is a journey that never ends. We believe that being socially responsible is not about celebrating how responsible we are but continually challenging how much more responsible we can be.

Being socially responsible is acknowledging that balancing people, profit and planet, particularly in a fast growing business, is hard. Balance is something that is constantly tested, which means that we need to stay agile and be willing to continuously adapt and change; in how we organize ourselves, in how we consider the societal impacts of the software we create for our clients, in how we create that software, and in who is involved in the process of creating it.

Being socially responsible is acknowledging that this journey we are on is a marathon, not a sprint; a marathon that is not a race against other businesses, but a race against society's greatest challenges; including wealth inequality, climate change, and social unrest. It is a race that every business is a part of, whether they are willing participants or not. We are proud to be active participants and leaders in this race, and our goal should be to help any other business that wishes to be a part of it.

Being one of the only 16 publicly traded B Corps in the world, and the first on the London Stock Exchange, is something very special and something we should be extremely proud of. But our hope is that someday soon, this designation won't be special at all. We want every public company to have the courage and commitment to start this journey alongside us. That's why we have committed to open sourcing everything we have created as a part of our journey to becoming a B-Corp. Every policy, every strategy, every framework. We are committed to helping B Lab fulfill its mission of redefining the role of business in society.