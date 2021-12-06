Log in
    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
B Corp: Being a responsible business is a journey that never ends

12/06/2021
We do not view this certification as the end of the journey. To us, the B in B Corp could just as well stand for "basecamp". It is simply the beginning. We believe that being a responsible business is a journey that never ends. We believe that being socially responsible is not about celebrating how responsible we are but continually challenging how much more responsible we can be.

Being socially responsible is acknowledging that balancing people, profit and planet, particularly in a fast growing business, is hard. Balance is something that is constantly tested, which means that we need to stay agile and be willing to continuously adapt and change; in how we organize ourselves, in how we consider the societal impacts of the software we create for our clients, in how we create that software, and in who is involved in the process of creating it.
Being socially responsible is acknowledging that this journey we are on is a marathon, not a sprint; a marathon that is not a race against other businesses, but a race against society's greatest challenges; including wealth inequality, climate change, and social unrest. It is a race that every business is a part of, whether they are willing participants or not. We are proud to be active participants and leaders in this race, and our goal should be to help any other business that wishes to be a part of it.
Being one of the only 16 publicly traded B Corps in the world, and the first on the London Stock Exchange, is something very special and something we should be extremely proud of. But our hope is that someday soon, this designation won't be special at all. We want every public company to have the courage and commitment to start this journey alongside us. That's why we have committed to open sourcing everything we have created as a part of our journey to becoming a B-Corp. Every policy, every strategy, every framework. We are committed to helping B Lab fulfill its mission of redefining the role of business in society.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 19:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 174 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2022 6,50 M 8,62 M 8,62 M
Net cash 2022 9,53 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 514 M 679 M 681 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 395
Free-Float 87,9%
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 295,00 GBX
Average target price 398,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC107.75%679
ACCENTURE PLC37.87%228 288
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.17%178 952
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.59%106 576
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%103 844
INFOSYS LIMITED38.20%97 940