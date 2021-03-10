Log in
Kin and Carta plc    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
03/09 11:35:10 am
148 GBX   -1.33%
02:13aKIN AND CARTA  : Financial Reporting Document
PU
02:11aKIN AND CARTA  : Presentation
PU
02:05aBREAKFAST WITH THE BOSS : Thoughts on resilience and leadership with Mike Coupe
PU
Breakfast with the boss: Thoughts on resilience and leadership with Mike Coupe

03/10/2021 | 02:05am EST
For Mike, the first inkling of trouble ahead was when a clothing order from China was stuck in a port in January. A few months later and the pandemic was changing how Sainsbury's operated forever. Mike had to oversee a very significant reorientation of the business.

That included having to deal with five consecutive trading days larger than the biggest day before Christmas, putting PPE and social distancing into all stores within 24 hours and seeing the online channel double in size in just five weeks. It was resilience and decisive leadership that made it happen

'Delegating downwards is hard to do, but it does increase your speed dramatically.' - Mike Coupe, former CEO of Sainsbury's

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 140 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2021 2,40 M 3,33 M 3,33 M
Net Debt 2021 23,7 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 106x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 250 M 347 M 346 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart KIN AND CARTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 170,00 GBX
Last Close Price 148,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC4.23%347
ACCENTURE PLC-2.62%158 172
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.04%151 700
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%111 529
INFOSYS LIMITED6.37%77 309
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.40%77 209
Categories
