Breakfast with the boss: Thoughts on resilience and leadership with Mike Coupe

For Mike, the first inkling of trouble ahead was when a clothing order from China was stuck in a port in January. A few months later and the pandemic was changing how Sainsbury's operated forever. Mike had to oversee a very significant reorientation of the business.

That included having to deal with five consecutive trading days larger than the biggest day before Christmas, putting PPE and social distancing into all stores within 24 hours and seeing the online channel double in size in just five weeks. It was resilience and decisive leadership that made it happen

'Delegating downwards is hard to do, but it does increase your speed dramatically.' - Mike Coupe, former CEO of Sainsbury's