Day in the Life: Hiring Our Heroes Fellowship

For the past two years, Kin + Carta has been proud to partner with Hiring Our Heroes.

Hiring Our Heroes connects the military community with civilian companies to create economic opportunity and a strong, diversified workforce. They do this in a few ways - through fellowship programs for hands-on experience, hiring events for networking, and even offering a catalog of digital resources for transitioning service members and veterans.

This year, we welcomed two fellows into the firm - Ioannis Wallingford and Dreen Fincham. Ioannis was an Engineer Captain and Dreen was an Aviation Mechanic. Since January, they have been working across our teams, and have seized new opportunities to learn the landscape of technology consulting.

We wanted to take the time to introduce the Hiring Our Heroes fellowship to you so we sat down with Ioannis to let him share a bit about his experience.