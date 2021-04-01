Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kin and Carta plc    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 04/01 11:29:16 am
177.25 GBX   -0.14%
02:28pDAY IN THE LIFE : Hiring Our Heroes Fellowship
PU
03/25KIN AND CARTA  : Why MACH is the future of your digital estate
PU
03/17MICROSOFT IGNITE 2021 : A Resilient, Reimagined Future.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Day in the Life: Hiring Our Heroes Fellowship

04/01/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the past two years, Kin + Carta has been proud to partner with Hiring Our Heroes.

Hiring Our Heroes connects the military community with civilian companies to create economic opportunity and a strong, diversified workforce. They do this in a few ways - through fellowship programs for hands-on experience, hiring events for networking, and even offering a catalog of digital resources for transitioning service members and veterans.

This year, we welcomed two fellows into the firm - Ioannis Wallingford and Dreen Fincham. Ioannis was an Engineer Captain and Dreen was an Aviation Mechanic. Since January, they have been working across our teams, and have seized new opportunities to learn the landscape of technology consulting.

We wanted to take the time to introduce the Hiring Our Heroes fellowship to you so we sat down with Ioannis to let him share a bit about his experience.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 18:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIN AND CARTA PLC
02:28pDAY IN THE LIFE : Hiring Our Heroes Fellowship
PU
03/25KIN AND CARTA  : Why MACH is the future of your digital estate
PU
03/17MICROSOFT IGNITE 2021 : A Resilient, Reimagined Future.
PU
03/16KIN AND CARTA  : Reclaim the Streets
PU
03/16CHOOSE TO CHALLENGE : Celebrating International Women's Day
PU
03/12KIN AND CARTA  : + Carta Named as Top IT Service Provider Firm by Clutch
PU
03/10KIN AND CARTA  : Financial Reporting Document
PU
03/10KIN AND CARTA  : Presentation
PU
03/10BREAKFAST WITH THE BOSS : Thoughts on resilience and leadership with Mike Coupe
PU
03/08KIN AND CARTA  : Pass the Mic
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 140 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2021 2,40 M 3,32 M 3,32 M
Net Debt 2021 22,7 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 127x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 300 M 414 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart KIN AND CARTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 187,25 GBX
Last Close Price 177,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 9,30%
Spread / Average Target 5,49%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC25.00%413
ACCENTURE PLC5.76%177 060
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.01%160 675
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.02%120 385
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.63%80 406
INFOSYS LIMITED8.94%79 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ