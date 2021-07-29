Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kin and Carta plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
News 
Summary

Going green: sustainability insights every business should consider

07/29/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
Long gone is the requirement to house inefficient and costly IT equipment on-premise. For years now, the benefits of moving to the cloud have been focused around scalability, cost efficiency, and risk mitigation, but as sustainability becomes a core concern for cloud providers, new benefits of cloud migration are taking center stage.

Carbon Reduction

Moving from on-prem to the cloud has the potential to reduce the carbon impact of a firm's IT operations from between 80% and 98%. On the lower end of this spectrum are lift and shifts, which can result in an average carbon reduction of around 80%. Investing heavily in the cloud, including the development of cloud-native applications, can reduce carbon impact by up to 98%.

This percentage depends on multiple factors, including the cloud provider's commitment to sustainability/efficiency as well as the method of delivery; incorporating sustainable coding and design principles can further increase the carbon efficiency of digital operations.

Waste Reduction

Cloud providers that are deeply committed to sustainability are investing heavily in circular design for their cloud infrastructure. These providers are designing servers with recyclable, modular components that reduce the waste produced as equipment ages or malfunctions. Instead of full server replacement, single components can now be retired, recycled, and replaced, reducing the physical waste impact of cloud operations.

Mission Advancement

As sustainability becomes a core component of mission and purpose for an increasing number of firms, choosing a cloud partner with sustainability at the center can be a further display of commitment to this mission/purpose. This can also play a role in mitigating the reputational risk that climate change presents.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 17:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 22,5 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 410 M 573 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 85,9%
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 238,00 GBX
Average target price 308,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC67.61%570
ACCENTURE PLC21.09%200 584
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.70%158 728
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.62%127 071
INFOSYS LIMITED27.85%91 389
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.17.99%87 655