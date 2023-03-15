Advanced search
    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:29:54 2023-03-15 am EDT
97.75 GBX   -3.79%
Kin & Carta interim loss widens but sees better days ahead
AN
02/28AO World lifts guidance as margins improve
AN
02/27Gore Street Energy wins six new contracts
AN
Kin & Carta interim loss widens but sees better days ahead

03/15/2023 | 10:26am EDT
Kin & Carta PLC - London-based business consultancy - Posts net revenue of GBP98.7 million for the six months that ended on January 31, up 15% from GBP85.6 million a year before driven by acquisitions and currency effects. Net loss before tax, however, widens to GBP15.1 million from GBP3.3 million, as operating loss widens to GBP14.7 million from GBP2.6 million. Adds that the net loss is driven by net adjusting cost items of GBP32.7 million, as well as difficult trading conditions. Looking ahead, expects organic growth and profitability to improve in the second half. Expects total net revenue growth of 8% to 12% in financial 2023, but a low-single-digit percentage decline in organic net revenue. "We expect a return to more normal growth and profitability in FY24," it says.

"The first half has been challenging with widespread client spending caution experienced across our industry," Chief Executive Officer Kelly Manthey says. "We enter the second half with a record order backlog and our Enterprise blue-chip client base, more than half of which has been with us longer than four years. This is the foundation for our future growth. I am as committed as ever to scaling Kin & Carta's global platform."

Current stock price: 99.60 pence each, down 2.0% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 60%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 206 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2023 -6,80 M -8,26 M -8,26 M
Net Debt 2023 18,3 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 -26,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 181 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 753
Free-Float 85,7%
Managers and Directors
Kelly Manthey Chief Executive Officer
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Nigel Pocklington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC-52.52%220
ACCENTURE PLC-5.38%158 997
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.28%142 948
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.53%113 071
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.58%88 501
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.85%71 585