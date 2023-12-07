(Alliance News) - Kin & Carta PLC on Thursday said it and a group of Apax Partners LLP funds have agreed on an increased cash offer which values it at GBP258 million.

Shares in Kin & Carta were trading 8.3% higher at 112.00 pence each that morning in London.

In mid-September, the London-based business software consultancy said it and the funds, advised by London-based private equity investor Apax, had agreed on a cash offer valuing its share capital at 110 pence per share.

On Thursday, however, Kin & Carta said the parties have reached agreement on an "increased and final" offer, with shareholders now entitled to receive 120p per share.

Kin & Carta said this new bid values its entire share capital at approximately GBP220.3 million on a fully diluted basis, and implies an enterprise value of GBP258 million.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

