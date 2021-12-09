Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Kin and Carta plc
  News
  Summary
    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
Kin and Carta : Accelerating your first party data strategy

12/09/2021 | 11:12am EST
Deciding which customer group you are trying to serve and deeply understanding them is a basic first step for any business and over confidence in this knowledge has resulted in many brands delaying efforts to collect first party data, they assumed, they already knew their customers inside out.

This can be a mistake. The same people who visit stores are not always the same ones who visit websites. They may be looking for more convenience, better offers, or connecting their buying experience with multiple purchases that they wouldn't usually be able to get in one place.

It's also important to know who your most profitable customers are. It may be that 20% of your base actually generates 80% of your profit. Which 20% are those? The ones who don't generate profit aren't necessarily unimportant customers but the best market insight is likely to be from the latter. Only data can tell you this.

Also do you really understand your end-to-end operation? How will your employees, distribution networks and factories cope with a change in direction? Before setting up any solutions there is a need to work out what the most useful data sets are going to be to shine a light on how the business is operating. Treat data as a product and work out how it can be put into the hands of key decision makers so that they can quickly and easily access it. Look at your commerce tools and build them in a way that they surface useful information.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 16:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
