Kin and Carta plc    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kin and Carta : + Carta achieves Contentful Gold partner

12/17/2020 | 03:15pm EST
Being a Gold partner means that we're seen as clear leaders in bringing Contentful-based projects to market. It's confirmation that you can trust Kin + Carta to manage and execute your large and complex implementations of Contentful. We've proven ourselves using Contentful on projects for brands such as for Co-op and SailGP.

'From SME to Enterprise, Contentful offers a class leading headless content management solution that can power the core of your content operations. As Gold partners with many certified engineers we have deep experience with the Contentful platform which, combined with our deep understanding of enterprise customers, results in a double act that is proven to deliver transformational outcomes.' - Martin Paton, CTO, Kin + Carta Connect

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 20:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 138 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2021 1,60 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2021 18,8 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 116x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 185 M 251 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 84,0%
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 129,80 GBX
Last Close Price 104,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC4.42%237
ACCENTURE PLC25.63%156 944
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES30.18%143 386
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.33%111 872
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.08%75 295
INFOSYS LIMITED59.43%67 154
