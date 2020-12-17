Kin and Carta : + Carta achieves Contentful Gold partner

Being a Gold partner means that we're seen as clear leaders in bringing Contentful-based projects to market. It's confirmation that you can trust Kin + Carta to manage and execute your large and complex implementations of Contentful. We've proven ourselves using Contentful on projects for brands such as for Co-op and SailGP.

'From SME to Enterprise, Contentful offers a class leading headless content management solution that can power the core of your content operations. As Gold partners with many certified engineers we have deep experience with the Contentful platform which, combined with our deep understanding of enterprise customers, results in a double act that is proven to deliver transformational outcomes.' - Martin Paton, CTO, Kin + Carta Connect