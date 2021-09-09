Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kin and Carta plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kin and Carta : + Carta named #X to Consulting Magazine's 2021 “Best Large Firms to Work For”

09/09/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kin + Carta's application highlighted the firm's commitment to being a triple bottom line business. The application also shared insight into how the company is organized - being big enough to deliver against the world's toughest challenges, yet small and connected enough to care about each and every employee, personally.

As a certified B Corporation in the Americas, Kin + Carta is committed to continuing to use business as a force for good, applying innovation to make the world work better for everyone.

Access Consulting Magazine's 'Best Large Firms to Work For' full list here.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 17:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIN AND CARTA PLC
01:02pKIN AND CARTA : + Carta named #X to Consulting Magazine's 2021 “Best Large..
PU
09/03KIN AND CARTA : Embracing cloud adoption in a sustainable way with Google Cloud
PU
08/20KIN AND CARTA : Optimizely named a leader in DXPs by Forrester
PU
08/11KIN AND CARTA : + Carta Named #23 to Fast Company's 2021 "Best Workplaces for In..
PU
08/10LOOK BOTH WAYS : A podcast by Kin + Carta
PU
08/04KIN AND CARTA : + Carta Implements Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights for ..
PU
08/04KIN AND CARTA : Creating competitive momentum with your digital commerce solutio..
PU
08/02KIN AND CARTA : China and Musk add impetus to the Bitcoin sustainability drive
PU
07/29GOING GREEN : sustainability insights every business should consider
PU
07/29KIN AND CARTA : Empowering organizations on the path to sustainability with Micr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 208 M 208 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 22,5 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 510 M 706 M 707 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart KIN AND CARTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 296,00 GBX
Average target price 308,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC108.45%702
ACCENTURE PLC30.29%215 809
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.31.84%189 162
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.68%124 293
INFOSYS LIMITED34.83%97 317
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.04%95 716