Kin and Carta : + Carta named #X to Consulting Magazine's 2021 “Best Large Firms to Work For”

Kin + Carta's application highlighted the firm's commitment to being a triple bottom line business. The application also shared insight into how the company is organized - being big enough to deliver against the world's toughest challenges, yet small and connected enough to care about each and every employee, personally.
As a certified B Corporation in the Americas, Kin + Carta is committed to continuing to use business as a force for good, applying innovation to make the world work better for everyone.
