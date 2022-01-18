Log in
KIN AND CARTA PLC

Kin and Carta : Carta's IDEA program manager, Shereen Barros, named to Mogul's Top 100 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leaders In 2021

01/18/2022 | 03:30pm EST
"Our list of Top DEI Leaders recognizes individuals who truly stand out and are making positive, exemplary changes through active DEI efforts. At Mogul, we believe it is important to recognize those who are leading the way by embracing diversity, equity and inclusion for all," said Tiffany Pham, CEO and Founder, Mogul.

In her role as program manager, Shereen has been responsible for not only the definition, but also the delivery upon the firm's five-year IDEA strategic program, which is guided by five ambitions:

1. Kin + Carta teams are as diverse as the populations in the regions in which we operate.
2. People are paid equitably for equal work.
3. Employees feel as if they can bring their authentic selves to work.
4. IDEA is a sustainable and ingrained part of how Kin + Carta does business.
5. Kin + Carta is an IDEA leader in the technology community.

Alongside the firm and industry-changing work she's been leading as it relates specifically to IDEA, Shereen has also directly supported the process of Kin + Carta becoming the first B Corp certified company on the London Stock Exchange.
Under Shereen's leadership, this work for Kin + Carta is just the start. The firm has committed to ever-improving responsible business initiatives that are inclusive, accessible and equitable.

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 20:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 168 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2022 6,50 M 8,83 M 8,83 M
Net cash 2022 16,6 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 456 M 620 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 395
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Nigel Pocklington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC-6.53%647
ACCENTURE PLC-14.76%223 324
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.51%200 145
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.41%120 360
INFOSYS LIMITED2.74%109 432
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.23%96 392