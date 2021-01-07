Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kin and Carta plc    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/07 11:35:09 am
147 GBX   +1.03%
03:12pKIN AND CARTA : Getting Started with Spring Cloud Data Flow and Confluent Cloud
PU
2020KIN AND CARTA : Completes Acquisition Of Cascade Data Labs
MT
2020KIN AND CARTA : Poll Results of AGM 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kin and Carta : Getting Started with Spring Cloud Data Flow and Confluent Cloud

01/07/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Data is the currency of competitive advantage in today's digital age. All organizations struggle with their data due to the sheer variety of data types and ways that it can be shaped, packaged, and evaluated.

Within organizations, teams use different tools, fragmented rule sets, and multiple sources to find value within the data. These operational differences lead to divergent definitions of data and a siloed understanding of the ecosystem.

These challenges have led to the rise of several new technologies, including Apache Kafka® and Spring Cloud Data Flow. These help transform data ownership responsibilities and, at the same time, prepare them for the transition from batch to real-time data processing. Drawing insights as data is created versus looking at it as a past event provides a critical view into the operation of your business at many levels. Event streaming enables you to perform everything from responding to inventory issues, to learning about business issues before they become issues.

This blog post gives you the foundation for event streaming and designing and implementing real-time patterns. Using Confluent Schema Registry, ksqlDB, and fully managed Apache Kafka as a service, you can experience clean, seamless integrations with your existing cloud provider.

What follows is a step-by-step tutorial of how to use these tools and lessons learned along the way. Follow this walkthrough to configure Confluent Cloud and Spring Cloud Data Flow for development, implementation, and deployment of cloud-native data processing applications.

By the end of this tutorial, you should have the knowledge and tools to set up Confluent Cloud and Spring Cloud Data Flow and understand the power of event-based processing in the enterprise landscape. The tutorial also reviews the basics of event stream development and breaks down monolithic data processing programs into bite-size components.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 10 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 20:11:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIN AND CARTA PLC
03:12pKIN AND CARTA : Getting Started with Spring Cloud Data Flow and Confluent Cloud
PU
2020KIN AND CARTA : Completes Acquisition Of Cascade Data Labs
MT
2020KIN AND CARTA : Poll Results of AGM 2020
PU
2020KIN AND CARTA : + Carta acquires data science firm Cascade Data Labs
PU
2020KIN AND CARTA : & Carta To Buy Cascade Data Labs For Up To $29.7 Million
MT
2020KIN AND CARTA : + Carta achieves Contentful Gold partner
PU
2020KIN AND CARTA : Farrow & Ball appoints Kin + Carta Connect to upgrade digital cu..
PU
2020KIN AND CARTA : Should you go headless
PU
2020KIN AND CARTA : joins The Valuable 500
PU
2020KIN AND CARTA : Decentralised trials are here to stay
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 139 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2021 1,60 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net Debt 2021 26,9 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 162x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 248 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart KIN AND CARTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 149,00 GBX
Last Close Price 145,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC2.46%334
ACCENTURE PLC-0.18%165 371
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.59%154 306
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.71%115 205
INFOSYS LIMITED2.09%74 361
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.38%71 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ