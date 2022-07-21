Kin and Carta : How the public sector can sustainably measure and manage emissions

We were delighted to attend Civil Service Live 2022 in both London and Edinburgh this year. This was the UK Government's annual conference, bringing together thousands of civil servants to learn new skills, build stronger departmental relationships, and discover innovative new ways of working.
Kin + Carta's Emma Charles and Nick Woodley delivered a session on measuring and managing emissions for sustainable digital delivery in the public sector. Watch the talk below.
Partnering with the Civil Service Environment Network
We're excited to have agreed a new partnership with the Civil Service Environment Network (CSEN) whose mission is to build environmental knowledge and policy capability across the Civil Service. We'll be working closely together with them to help all civil servants build their environmental knowledge and capability and deliver sustainable digital public services.
As part of Civil Service Live, we encouraged attendees to sign up for CSEN by promising to plant 10 trees for every new recruit. In the end, 270 people agreed to join, which we rounded up to 3,000 new trees that will help the future of our planet. The exhibition stand we shared with CSEN also featured a living tree to drive the message home.
Our joint stand with the Civil Service Environment Network
Your sustainability strategy
With our unique mix of public sector experience and digital sustainability expertise, we can offer you practical, clear guidance on how to create services that benefit the planet. Contact Emma or Nick for a chat and let's build a better world together.