  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Kin and Carta plc
  News
  Summary
    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-13 am EDT
171.00 GBX   -2.40%
Kin and Carta : How we are responding to SCOTUS' latest decision to limit EPA oversight on carbon emissions
PU
05/13Sivota Buys $12 Million Stake in Software Platform Apester; Shares Halted Until Prospectus Published
MT
05/10Kin and Carta Closes Acquisition of Digital Transformation Consultant Melon
MT
Kin and Carta : How we are responding to SCOTUS' latest decision to limit EPA oversight on carbon emissions

07/13/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
How we are responding to SCOTUS' latest decision to limit EPA oversight on carbon emissions
July 13, 2022 Paul Hunter
Like many Americans, we were dismayed at the Supreme Court's recent ruling that restricts the EPA's authority to mandate carbon emission reductions. As the effects of climate change intensify and time is running out to prevent irreversible damage to our planet, the timing could not be worse for this decision. And yet, we refuse to lose hope even as governments around the world fail to act at the level needed to protect the environment.

As a certified B Corp, we believe that the fastest way to create a better, healthier planet for everyone is through sustainable business practices. In our work with clients, we strive to help them find innovative ways to create efficiencies in their energy consumption, materials sourcing, manufacturing, and logistical processes.

Because time is of the essence and businesses must lead the way, we have set a new long-term goal to help our clients save a million metric tons of CO2 by 2027 by using technology as an enabler. We will approach this problem from two angles:
  • Generating new efficiencies in our clients' digital estates, which includes:
  • Migrating on-premise digital assets to carbon-efficient clouds
  • Coding products and experiences for carbon reduction
  • Optimizing user journeys for lower carbon emissions
  • Designing carbon-efficient interfaces
  • Developing innovative, sustainable experiences for our clients
  • Creating total visibility into our clients' supply chains, empowering them to spot and address inefficiencies related to carbon emissions
  • Using machine learning and other forms of AI to help our clients manufacture and distribute their goods in less carbon-intensive ways
  • Harnessing the power of data to create real-time demand forecasts for our clients, enabling them to make precise, carbon-efficient decisions about sourcing and manufacturing
Collectively, we have the technology to solve seemingly insurmountable problems. The key is to work collaboratively and quickly to address the challenge of climate change head-on. At Kin + Carta, we are working alongside our colleagues, partners, and clients to do just that. In the future, we look forward to expanding these partnerships to tackle one of the most daunting challenges of our time. If you have questions about how technology can play a role in accelerating your organization's sustainability ambitions or want to explore the intersection of tech and sustainability with us, please don't hesitate to reach out.

Share this article

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 18:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
