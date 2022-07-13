Kin and Carta : How we are responding to SCOTUS' latest decision to limit EPA oversight on carbon emissions

How we are responding to SCOTUS' latest decision to limit EPA oversight on carbon emissions • Paul Hunter July 13, 2022 Blog

Social Responsibility Like many Americans, we were dismayed at the Supreme Court's recent ruling that restricts the EPA's authority to mandate carbon emission reductions. As the effects of climate change intensify and time is running out to prevent irreversible damage to our planet, the timing could not be worse for this decision. And yet, we refuse to lose hope even as governments around the world fail to act at the level needed to protect the environment.



As a certified B Corp, we believe that the fastest way to create a better, healthier planet for everyone is through sustainable business practices. In our work with clients, we strive to help them find innovative ways to create efficiencies in their energy consumption, materials sourcing, manufacturing, and logistical processes.



Because time is of the essence and businesses must lead the way, we have set a new long-term goal to help our clients save a million metric tons of CO2 by 2027 by using technology as an enabler. We will approach this problem from two angles:

Generating new efficiencies in our clients' digital estates, which includes: Migrating on-premise digital assets to carbon-efficient clouds

Coding products and experiences for carbon reduction

Optimizing user journeys for lower carbon emissions

Designing carbon-efficient interfaces Developing innovative, sustainable experiences for our clients Creating total visibility into our clients' supply chains, empowering them to spot and address inefficiencies related to carbon emissions

Using machine learning and other forms of AI to help our clients manufacture and distribute their goods in less carbon-intensive ways

Harnessing the power of data to create real-time demand forecasts for our clients, enabling them to make precise, carbon-efficient decisions about sourcing and manufacturing

Collectively, we have the technology to solve seemingly insurmountable problems. The key is to work collaboratively and quickly to address the challenge of climate change head-on. At Kin + Carta, we are working alongside our colleagues, partners, and clients to do just that. In the future, we look forward to expanding these partnerships to tackle one of the most daunting challenges of our time. If you have questions about how technology can play a role in accelerating your organization's sustainability ambitions or want to explore the intersection of tech and sustainability with us, please don't hesitate to reach out.

Share this article