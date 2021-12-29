Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kin and Carta plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kin and Carta : Meet Linda Dao Ohr, balancing a new job, surgeries and life

12/29/2021 | 11:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ever since then, it's been that simple. I've received the support, understanding, space, and time that has allowed me to take care of myself and my family. My colleagues and the firm's response, without a doubt, positively impacted my recovery and healing.

It's important to emphasize that this experience has not been the norm and has profoundly changed me. I used to be a workaholic who identified myself through my work. In many ways, I worked as if I was saving lives. It was really hard for me to take time off, use my PTO, and go on vacation. I was afraid that if I took the time to recharge or took any time off, my work and the company would suffer.

This experience has taught me that we, particularly women, tend to forget about taking care of ourselves. In a sense, I was forced to take care of myself, and I'm so glad that Kin + Carta forced me to take time off. By doing so, my colleagues allowed me to truly recharge, recover, and heal completely before I came back.

I now understand there is a reason we are given time off and great health insurance that we should take full advantage of. We only live one life, and we take it for granted all too often. I think it's also important to realize that if you're not healthy, you're a detriment to yourself and your success.

Please do all the things that are necessary to take care of yourself. That includes preventative visits and procedures, as well as taking care of your mental health. I can't stress that enough, and I'm not ashamed to say that I see a therapist twice a week.

I see a therapist because it is a place where I can go in and lay down everything that is worrying me, everything that's stressing me out, any challenges that I have. I can lay it all out, and I can work through it. When that hour mark hits, I can leave it there and come back completely focused and ready to take charge of the world.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 16:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIN AND CARTA PLC
12/15KIN AND CARTA : How to create customer loyalty in the digital age
PU
12/15KIN AND CARTA : + Carta announces Techbridge Girls as charity partner in the US
PU
12/14KIN AND CARTA : Poll Results of AGM 2021
PU
12/14Kin and Carta plc Announces the Retirement of Helen Stevenson as Director
CI
12/09KIN AND CARTA : What did we do without our mobile phones?
PU
12/09KIN AND CARTA : Accelerating your first party data strategy
PU
12/06B CORP : Being a responsible business is a journey that never ends
PU
11/30KIN AND CARTA : Meet April Uzzle, podcaster, non-profit director and java engineer
PU
11/26KIN AND CARTA : Back to School for BIMA Digital Day 2021
PU
11/24Marie James Capital Divests 3% Stake In Kin & Carta
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 168 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2022 6,50 M 8,77 M 8,77 M
Net cash 2022 16,6 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 81,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 509 M 683 M 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 395
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart KIN AND CARTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 292,00 GBX
Average target price 398,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Nigel Pocklington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC105.63%683
ACCENTURE PLC58.98%262 451
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.29.48%183 588
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.36%118 943
INFOSYS LIMITED50.34%107 356
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.89%104 197