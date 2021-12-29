Kin and Carta : Meet Linda Dao Ohr, balancing a new job, surgeries and life

Ever since then, it's been that simple. I've received the support, understanding, space, and time that has allowed me to take care of myself and my family. My colleagues and the firm's response, without a doubt, positively impacted my recovery and healing.

It's important to emphasize that this experience has not been the norm and has profoundly changed me. I used to be a workaholic who identified myself through my work. In many ways, I worked as if I was saving lives. It was really hard for me to take time off, use my PTO, and go on vacation. I was afraid that if I took the time to recharge or took any time off, my work and the company would suffer.

This experience has taught me that we, particularly women, tend to forget about taking care of ourselves. In a sense, I was forced to take care of myself, and I'm so glad that Kin + Carta forced me to take time off. By doing so, my colleagues allowed me to truly recharge, recover, and heal completely before I came back.

I now understand there is a reason we are given time off and great health insurance that we should take full advantage of. We only live one life, and we take it for granted all too often. I think it's also important to realize that if you're not healthy, you're a detriment to yourself and your success.

Please do all the things that are necessary to take care of yourself. That includes preventative visits and procedures, as well as taking care of your mental health. I can't stress that enough, and I'm not ashamed to say that I see a therapist twice a week.

I see a therapist because it is a place where I can go in and lay down everything that is worrying me, everything that's stressing me out, any challenges that I have. I can lay it all out, and I can work through it. When that hour mark hits, I can leave it there and come back completely focused and ready to take charge of the world.