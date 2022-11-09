Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kin and Carta plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:02 2022-11-09 am EST
215.50 GBX   +0.23%
10:21aKin And Carta : Our Google partnership team is growing
PU
11/01Kin And Carta : Notice of AGM 2022
PU
11/01Kin And Carta : Form of Proxy 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kin and Carta : Our Google partnership team is growing

11/09/2022 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Our Google partnership team is growing
November 09, 2022
Partnerships are a cornerstone of what we do at Kin + Carta. Built on trust and expertise with industry-defining technology, relationships with our partners help us pursue our mission of making the world work better for everyone.

We're really proud of the work we've done over the last few years to strengthen our Google Cloud Partnership, from achieving several certifications and partner specializations to building strategic relationships at a global scale that keep bringing value to us and our joint customers.

A key part of this growth has been our regional focus, whose champions are our Partner Development Managers. We recently welcomed Autumn Carter for this role in the US East Region, and we asked her about her passions, her reasons for making the move to Kin + Carta and her goals for the near future.
Meet Autumn Carter, Senior Partner Development Manager Tell us about your previous work experience and skills you bring to the team:

I worked for an enterprise integration + API management software company, where I gained experience working with organizations from various industries; mainly financial services & insurance, but also retail, CPG, and healthcare. Most recently, I spent the last few years leading technology partnerships at a unicorn start-up in the SaaS space. I had the opportunity to manage some key integration partners & drive the joint go-to-market strategy. By the time I left, I led a team of 3 incredible partner managers responsible for a significant portion of revenue in North America.

What made you want to pursue a career at Kin + Carta?

I'm proud and excited by the opportunity to work for a B Corp certified organization with a triple bottom line that includes people and environment. Coming to work every day knowing that you're contributing to a more diverse and inclusive workplace - as Kin + Carta is committed to doing - gets me excited.

Having always worked on the product side within partnerships, it often seemed that providing customers with the best possible experience, despite best efforts, sometimes became an afterthought. Now, in my very first consultancy, I'm so excited to expand my personal and professional knowledge and get to commit to helping clients achieve their goals as well as Kin + Carta's wider mission: making the world a better place for everyone.

I joined the partner team at Kin + Carta because their partnership values mirror my own: an emphasis on trust and transparency, expecting partnerships to grow and shift over time, and the understanding that partnerships have a multiplier effect that allow us, our partners, and our clients to achieve far more than any party ever could have accomplished alone.

I've already seen the lengths my fellow Kin will go to achieve this, and it's clear we model ourselves after Google's mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful." Together, our organizations will partner with companies of all sorts and sizes to help not just a lucky few, but every single individual benefit from our ever more connected world.

What excites you about being on the Google partnership team?

Joining a firm that has already been certified as a Google Cloud Partner really gives me the opportunity to hit the ground running in building mutually beneficial relationships. I'm especially excited because Google Cloud's suite of products are at the forefront of some of the most impressive and critical technological feats of our generation (including the NYC Digital services I depend on as an NYC local!).

Take the Google product suite with its proven value and constant innovation, add in Kin + Carta's true commitment to empathetically helping clients achieve their desired outcomes and you've got yourself a recipe for massive mutual success.

Any fun facts or hobbies?

Outside of work, I enjoy cycling around Brooklyn, attending frequent live music events of every genre, and having friends over to make good use of my personal karaoke machine. I rarely say no to a craft beer tasting, and am a proud caretaker of my personal jungle of 20+ plants (and growing, no pun intended)!

Autumn Carter, Senior Partner Development Manager

Share this article

Show me all

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KIN AND CARTA PLC
10:21aKin And Carta : Our Google partnership team is growing
PU
11/01Kin And Carta : Notice of AGM 2022
PU
11/01Kin And Carta : Form of Proxy 2022
PU
11/01Kin And Carta : Half Year Earning Document
PU
10/31Kin And Carta : Building a business case for a bank's senior leadership team
PU
10/25Kin And Carta : Our Microsoft partnership team is growing
PU
10/14Kin And Carta : 4 Ingredients to Delivering Good Strategy
PU
10/12Earnings Flash (KCT.L) KIN AND CARTA Posts FY22 Revenue GBP190.3M
MT
10/12Earnings Flash (KCT.L) KIN AND CARTA Posts FY22 Loss GBX-8.17
MT
10/12Kin and Carta plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 247 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 6,30 M 7,29 M 7,29 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 0,09%
Capitalization 382 M 442 M 442 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 395
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart KIN AND CARTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 215,00 GBX
Average target price 394,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 83,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kelly Manthey Chief Executive Officer
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Nigel Pocklington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC-26.12%442
ACCENTURE PLC-35.10%169 510
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.50%145 563
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.77%126 614
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.62%101 649
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.15%77 794