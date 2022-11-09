Kin and Carta : Our Google partnership team is growing

I worked for an enterprise integration + API management software company, where I gained experience working with organizations from various industries; mainly financial services & insurance, but also retail, CPG, and healthcare. Most recently, I spent the last few years leading technology partnerships at a unicorn start-up in the SaaS space. I had the opportunity to manage some key integration partners & drive the joint go-to-market strategy. By the time I left, I led a team of 3 incredible partner managers responsible for a significant portion of revenue in North America.

I'm proud and excited by the opportunity to work for a B Corp certified organization with a triple bottom line that includes people and environment. Coming to work every day knowing that you're contributing to a more diverse and inclusive workplace - as Kin + Carta is committed to doing - gets me excited.



Having always worked on the product side within partnerships, it often seemed that providing customers with the best possible experience, despite best efforts, sometimes became an afterthought. Now, in my very first consultancy, I'm so excited to expand my personal and professional knowledge and get to commit to helping clients achieve their goals as well as Kin + Carta's wider mission: making the world a better place for everyone.



I joined the partner team at Kin + Carta because their partnership values mirror my own: an emphasis on trust and transparency, expecting partnerships to grow and shift over time, and the understanding that partnerships have a multiplier effect that allow us, our partners, and our clients to achieve far more than any party ever could have accomplished alone.



I've already seen the lengths my fellow Kin will go to achieve this, and it's clear we model ourselves after Google's mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful." Together, our organizations will partner with companies of all sorts and sizes to help not just a lucky few, but every single individual benefit from our ever more connected world.





Joining a firm that has already been certified as a Google Cloud Partner really gives me the opportunity to hit the ground running in building mutually beneficial relationships. I'm especially excited because Google Cloud's suite of products are at the forefront of some of the most impressive and critical technological feats of our generation (including the NYC Digital services I depend on as an NYC local!).



Take the Google product suite with its proven value and constant innovation, add in Kin + Carta's true commitment to empathetically helping clients achieve their desired outcomes and you've got yourself a recipe for massive mutual success.





Outside of work, I enjoy cycling around Brooklyn, attending frequent live music events of every genre, and having friends over to make good use of my personal karaoke machine. I rarely say no to a craft beer tasting, and am a proud caretaker of my personal jungle of 20+ plants (and growing, no pun intended)!