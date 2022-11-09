Kin and Carta : Our Google partnership team is growing

Partnerships are a cornerstone of what we do at Kin + Carta. Built on trust and expertise with industry-defining technology, relationships with our partners help us pursue our mission of making the world work better for everyone.
We're really proud of the work we've done over the last few years to strengthen our Google Cloud Partnership, from achieving several certifications and partner specializations to building strategic relationships at a global scale that keep bringing value to us and our joint customers.
A key part of this growth has been our regional focus, whose champions are our Partner Development Managers. We recently welcomed Autumn Carter for this role in the US East Region, and we asked her about her passions, her reasons for making the move to Kin + Carta and her goals for the near future.
Meet Autumn Carter, Senior Partner Development Manager
Tell us about your previous work experience and skills you bring to the team:
I worked for an enterprise integration + API management software company, where I gained experience working with organizations from various industries; mainly financial services & insurance, but also retail, CPG, and healthcare. Most recently, I spent the last few years leading technology partnerships at a unicorn start-up in the SaaS space. I had the opportunity to manage some key integration partners & drive the joint go-to-market strategy. By the time I left, I led a team of 3 incredible partner managers responsible for a significant portion of revenue in North America.
What made you want to pursue a career at Kin + Carta?
I'm proud and excited by the opportunity to work for a B Corp certified organization with a triple bottom line that includes people and environment. Coming to work every day knowing that you're contributing to a more diverse and inclusive workplace - as Kin + Carta is committed to doing - gets me excited.
Having always worked on the product side within partnerships, it often seemed that providing customers with the best possible experience, despite best efforts, sometimes became an afterthought. Now, in my very first consultancy, I'm so excited to expand my personal and professional knowledge and get to commit to helping clients achieve their goals as well as Kin + Carta's wider mission: making the world a better place for everyone.
I joined the partner team at Kin + Carta because their partnership values mirror my own: an emphasis on trust and transparency, expecting partnerships to grow and shift over time, and the understanding that partnerships have a multiplier effect that allow us, our partners, and our clients to achieve far more than any party ever could have accomplished alone.
I've already seen the lengths my fellow Kin will go to achieve this, and it's clear we model ourselves after Google's mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful." Together, our organizations will partner with companies of all sorts and sizes to help not just a lucky few, but every single individual benefit from our ever more connected world.
What excites you about being on the Google partnership team?
Joining a firm that has already been certified as a Google Cloud Partner really gives me the opportunity to hit the ground running in building mutually beneficial relationships. I'm especially excited because Google Cloud's suite of products are at the forefront of some of the most impressive and critical technological feats of our generation (including the NYC Digital services I depend on as an NYC local!).
Take the Google product suite with its proven value and constant innovation, add in Kin + Carta's true commitment to empathetically helping clients achieve their desired outcomes and you've got yourself a recipe for massive mutual success.
Any fun facts or hobbies?
Outside of work, I enjoy cycling around Brooklyn, attending frequent live music events of every genre, and having friends over to make good use of my personal karaoke machine. I rarely say no to a craft beer tasting, and am a proud caretaker of my personal jungle of 20+ plants (and growing, no pun intended)!
Kin and Carta plc published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 15:20:05 UTC.