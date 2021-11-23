Kin and Carta : Taking collective responsibility for sustainable digital transformation

Digitization and sustainability were high priority topics for Kin + Carta at Vision 2045, the leadership summit running alongside the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland, which sought to advance the global discourse around the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

What will endure as a result of the conference is the conversation of collaboration: how can we take responsibility as businesses and individuals to combine our efforts and make sustainable digital transformation our legacy for future generations?

The two initiatives - sustainability and digital transformation - can no longer exist independently. Our digital solutions must be sustainable if we are going to create a better world than the one we inherited, but it's important to remember that no two sustainability journeys are the same. Now is the time to learn from each other, to educate each other, and to help each other in our collective quest to build a safer, fairer, better world.

For our CEO, J Schwan, and Client Director of Sustainable Business, Jennifer Crowley, the pursuit of sustainable digital transformation was the dominant theme of their conversations at Vision 2045. Let's take a look at our reflections on the summit as a whole: