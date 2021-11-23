Log in
    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
Kin and Carta : Taking collective responsibility for sustainable digital transformation

11/23/2021
Digitization and sustainability were high priority topics for Kin + Carta at Vision 2045, the leadership summit running alongside the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland, which sought to advance the global discourse around the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

What will endure as a result of the conference is the conversation of collaboration: how can we take responsibility as businesses and individuals to combine our efforts and make sustainable digital transformation our legacy for future generations?

The two initiatives - sustainability and digital transformation - can no longer exist independently. Our digital solutions must be sustainable if we are going to create a better world than the one we inherited, but it's important to remember that no two sustainability journeys are the same. Now is the time to learn from each other, to educate each other, and to help each other in our collective quest to build a safer, fairer, better world.

For our CEO, J Schwan, and Client Director of Sustainable Business, Jennifer Crowley, the pursuit of sustainable digital transformation was the dominant theme of their conversations at Vision 2045. Let's take a look at our reflections on the summit as a whole:

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 23 November 2021


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2021 -1,00 M -1,34 M -1,34 M
Net Debt 2021 20,0 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -565x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 585 M 785 M 782 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 84,7%
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 339,00 GBX
Average target price 398,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC138.73%785
ACCENTURE PLC39.08%229 475
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.20.81%172 045
SNOWFLAKE INC.26.50%107 108
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.48%104 450
INFOSYS LIMITED40.10%100 478