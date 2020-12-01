Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kin and Carta plc    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kin and Carta : The magic of a letter from Santa

12/01/2020 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's not too late to create your own letter and watch your children's eyes light up when they receive the personalised message in the post and see that Santa knows exactly what they want this Christmas.

There are eight brand new festive designs and themes this year including 'Baby's First Christmas', 'The Elf Cup Final' and 'Santa's Toy Workshop'. You can tailor the latter with your child's name, age, hobbies and achievements, and even a special personal message. The letters are age appropriate, with shorter text that is easier to read for younger children and longer letters for more advanced readers. Letters are also available in both English and Welsh.

You can craft your letter (suggested £5 donation) here: nspcc.org.uk/santa-letter

We take great pleasure in being able to be a part of the Letter from Santa initiative and are excited to see the impact made from the features we've collaboratively developed to encourage campaign engagement. Sometimes work is just magic.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:26:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about KIN AND CARTA PLC
02:27pKIN AND CARTA : The magic of a letter from Santa
PU
12:09pKIN AND CARTA : Three actionable approaches to building sustainable, profitable ..
PU
11:41aKIN AND CARTA : + Carta appoints Cameron Royce Turner as VP of Data Science
PU
11/30KIN AND CARTA : Becoming actionable allies with Google
PU
11/26KIN AND CARTA : Financial Reporting Document
PU
11/25KIN AND CARTA : Financial Reporting Document
PU
11/25KIN AND CARTA : Notice of AGM 2020
PU
11/25KIN AND CARTA : Form of Proxy 2020
PU
11/25KIN AND CARTA : Report - Annual Report and Accounts For the year ended 31 July 2..
PU
04/01KIN AND CARTA : COVID-19 Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 140 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 1,60 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
Net Debt 2021 30,9 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 119x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 181 M 242 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart KIN AND CARTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 128,80 GBX
Last Close Price 107,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Kerr Chairman
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Director
Nigel Pocklington Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC7.93%242
ACCENTURE PLC18.29%157 815
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.96%135 833
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.85%110 063
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.79%74 562
INFOSYS LIMITED50.45%63 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ