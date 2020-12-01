Kin and Carta : The magic of a letter from Santa

It's not too late to create your own letter and watch your children's eyes light up when they receive the personalised message in the post and see that Santa knows exactly what they want this Christmas.

There are eight brand new festive designs and themes this year including 'Baby's First Christmas', 'The Elf Cup Final' and 'Santa's Toy Workshop'. You can tailor the latter with your child's name, age, hobbies and achievements, and even a special personal message. The letters are age appropriate, with shorter text that is easier to read for younger children and longer letters for more advanced readers. Letters are also available in both English and Welsh.

You can craft your letter (suggested £5 donation) here: nspcc.org.uk/santa-letter

We take great pleasure in being able to be a part of the Letter from Santa initiative and are excited to see the impact made from the features we've collaboratively developed to encourage campaign engagement. Sometimes work is just magic.