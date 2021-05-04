Kin and Carta : + Carta begins fresh Dynamics 365 Marketing journey with Microsoft

May 4, 2021 - Edit Kin + Carta, the data, MarTech and CRM specialist within the Kin + Carta Connective, has joined Microsoft as an official agency launch partner for the new Customer Journey Orchestration (CJO) capabilities, which are now available for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing platform.

The partnership will help clients transform and expand their customer experiences, while Microsoft's existing product will improve through Edit Kin + Carta's expertise. Additionally, Edit Kin + Carta clients will have full access to Microsoft's best-in-class technology.

Edit Kin + Carta became a Microsoft Gold Partner at the beginning of 2020 and is the first partner in the UK to deliver a solo implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, the company's leading Customer Data Platform.

Its expertise in marketing platform implementation, CRM-based loyalty campaigns and project delivery will assist Microsoft in developing closer relationships with enterprise-level CMOs. This is of strategic importance as the tech giant builds its presence in the MarTech sector against names like Salesforce and Oracle.

Rob McGowan, joint managing director at Edit, says: 'The team at Edit Kin + Carta has over 25 years of experience in delivering data-driven marketing campaigns and connected customer experiences for some of the world's biggest brands. Personalisation has always been at the heart of what we do.