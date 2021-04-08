Log in
Kin and Carta : Igniting growth through data-driven optimization
PU
04/01DAY IN THE LIFE : Hiring Our Heroes Fellowship
PU
03/25KIN AND CARTA  : Why MACH is the future of your digital estate
PU
Kin and Carta : Igniting growth through data-driven optimization

04/08/2021 | 10:36am EDT

04/08/2021 | 10:36am EDT
I recently had the distinct pleasure of participating in Optimizely's digital transformation event, Unlocking Your Digital Potential. The virtual event brought together several experts from across the world of digital experience to identify trends, patterns and other best practices that are driving actual, tangible results for organizations who are investing more in digital experiences. The event kicked off with keynote speaker, organizational psychologist and best selling author, Adam Grant who illuminated the crowd with his engaging conversation, How to Confidently Innovate and Not Believe Everything You Think.

As part of a panel discussion focused on Driving Results to Ignite Growth, I was joined by experts including Matt Lincoln, Senior Manager of Optimization, User Research & Product at United Airlines, Danielle Mayo, D'Addario's Director of Digital Products and Steve Loud, D'Addario's Global Director, Digital Commerce as we discussed their specific experiences and I shared insights from Kin + Carta's portfolio of clients. Expertly moderated by Optimizely's own Kirsten Allegri Williams, the discussion was engaging because we identified so many similar, actionable stories and trends across the diversity of clients we serve.

Some of the key takeaways from our discussion included:

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 140 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2021 2,40 M 3,30 M 3,30 M
Net Debt 2021 22,7 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 123x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 296 M 407 M 407 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart KIN AND CARTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 187,25 GBX
Last Close Price 171,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC20.77%407
ACCENTURE PLC8.18%179 615
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.27%162 707
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.63%120 573
INFOSYS LIMITED13.89%81 619
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.50%79 516
