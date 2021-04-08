Kin and Carta : Igniting growth through data-driven optimization

I recently had the distinct pleasure of participating in Optimizely's digital transformation event, Unlocking Your Digital Potential. The virtual event brought together several experts from across the world of digital experience to identify trends, patterns and other best practices that are driving actual, tangible results for organizations who are investing more in digital experiences. The event kicked off with keynote speaker, organizational psychologist and best selling author, Adam Grant who illuminated the crowd with his engaging conversation, How to Confidently Innovate and Not Believe Everything You Think.

As part of a panel discussion focused on Driving Results to Ignite Growth, I was joined by experts including Matt Lincoln, Senior Manager of Optimization, User Research & Product at United Airlines, Danielle Mayo, D'Addario's Director of Digital Products and Steve Loud, D'Addario's Global Director, Digital Commerce as we discussed their specific experiences and I shared insights from Kin + Carta's portfolio of clients. Expertly moderated by Optimizely's own Kirsten Allegri Williams, the discussion was engaging because we identified so many similar, actionable stories and trends across the diversity of clients we serve.

Some of the key takeaways from our discussion included: