Kin and Carta : Presentation

Half Year Results 2021

Recovery from pandemic and growing momentum: On track to meet expectations for the year

H1 Financial highlights • Net revenue from Continuing Operations* of £64.1m; down 10% compared to H1 of the prior year including acquisitions. Returned to growth Q2 over Q1. LIKE- FOR-

• Record backlog entering H2

• Adjusted profit before tax from Continuing Operations* of £2.9m; does not include £3.6m of US government PPP loan forgiveness now expected in H2. This compares to £4.8m of adjusted profit before tax in H1 2020

• Total profit before tax from Continuing Operations* of £0.0m (H120 loss: £5.9 million) includes gain of £5.2 million from sale of Hive and Pragma and amortisation of intangibles £4.9m (H1 2020: amortisation of intangibles £4.8m)

• Net debt £22.5m (31 January 2020: £39.5m and 31 July 2020: £31.6m), representing a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.6x • Divested non-core Ventures businesses Hive and Pragma for net proceeds of £12.6m * See accompanying RNS statement for further explanation 2�

6 MONTHS TO 31 JANUARY 2020 (restated)* 6 MONTHS TO 31 JANUARY 2021 % CHANGE LIKE- FOR- LIKE Growth1 £64.1m (15.8%) (10%) £71.6m Net revenue (continuing operations) * Adjusted profit before tax (continuing operations) * £4.8m £2.9m (40%) 1.39p Adjusted basic earnings per share (continuing operations) * 2.46p (43%) Total profit/ (loss) before tax (continuing and discontinued operations) * £0.0m £(5.9)m (3.54)p Total basic earnings/ (loss) per share (continuing and discontinued) * 0.63p 0.65p Nil Interim dividend £39.5m £22.5m £(17.0)m Net debt* -

Who we are

A responsible and growing global digital technology services company

With 1500 engineers, designers and strategists across three continents, Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better

(63% of Net Revenue)

Digitally-native management consultancy for the CEO Buyer.

Modern cloud, data and software engineering studio for the CIO Buyer.

Data -driven marketing technology agency for the CMO Buyer.

