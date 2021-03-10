Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kin and Carta plc    SIV   GB0007689002

KIN AND CARTA PLC

(SIV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/09 11:35:10 am
148 GBX   -1.33%
02:13aKIN AND CARTA  : Financial Reporting Document
PU
02:11aKIN AND CARTA  : Presentation
PU
02:05aBREAKFAST WITH THE BOSS : Thoughts on resilience and leadership with Mike Coupe
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kin and Carta : Presentation

03/10/2021 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half Year Results 2021

Recovery from pandemic and growing momentum: On track to meet expectations for the year

1

H1 Financial highlights

  • Net revenue from Continuing Operations* of £64.1m; down 10% compared to H1 of the prior year including acquisitions. Returned to growth Q2 over Q1.

    LIKE- FOR-

  • Record backlog entering H2

  • Adjusted profit before tax from Continuing Operations* of £2.9m; does not include £3.6m of US government PPP loan forgiveness now expected in H2. This compares to £4.8m of adjusted profit before tax in H1 2020

  • Total profit before tax from Continuing Operations* of £0.0m (H120 loss: £5.9 million) includes gain of £5.2 million from sale of Hive and Pragma and amortisation of intangibles £4.9m (H1 2020: amortisation of intangibles £4.8m)

  • Net debt £22.5m (31 January 2020: £39.5m and 31 July 2020: £31.6m), representing a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.6x

  • Divested non-core Ventures businesses Hive and Pragma for net proceeds of £12.6m

* See accompanying RNS statement for further explanation

2

6 MONTHS TO 31 JANUARY 2020

(restated)*

6 MONTHS TO 31 JANUARY 2021

% CHANGE

LIKE- FOR-

LIKE Growth1

£64.1m

(15.8%)

(10%)

£71.6m

Net revenue (continuing operations) *

Adjusted profit before tax (continuing operations) *

£4.8m

£2.9m

(40%)

1.39p

Adjusted basic earnings per share (continuing operations) *

2.46p

(43%)

Total profit/ (loss) before tax (continuing and discontinued operations) *

£0.0m

£(5.9)m

(3.54)p

Total basic earnings/ (loss) per share (continuing and discontinued) *

0.63p

0.65p

Nil

Interim dividend

£39.5m

£22.5m

£(17.0)m

Net debt*

-

Who we are

A responsible and growing global digital technology services company

With 1500 engineers, designers and strategists across three continents, Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better

(63% of Net Revenue)

Digitally-native management consultancy for the CEO Buyer.

Modern cloud, data and software engineering studio for the CIO Buyer.

Data -driven marketing technology agency for the CMO Buyer.

3

What we do

We make the journey to becoming a digital business tangible, sustainable, and profitable

Business Model Transformation

Creating new digitally-native business models, products and services to generate new markets and avenues for growth

Experience Transformation

Thwarting the Amazon threat by developing modern, multi-channel experience platforms to streamline the customer journey

Technology Transformation

Cloud enabling (decades worth of) legacy software; removing innovation constraints and increasing efficiency and agility

Data Transformation

Utilizing advanced data science platforms and machine learning to help make better data-driven, business decisions

Digital Operations

Managing and optimizing clients' digital products, platforms and digital estates through a competitive managed service offering

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KIN AND CARTA PLC
02:13aKIN AND CARTA  : Financial Reporting Document
PU
02:11aKIN AND CARTA  : Presentation
PU
02:05aBREAKFAST WITH THE BOSS : Thoughts on resilience and leadership with Mike Coupe
PU
03/08KIN AND CARTA  : Pass the Mic
PU
03/03KIN AND CARTA  : Gartner's Magic Quadrant confirms rise of Episerver (Optimizely..
PU
03/03KIN AND CARTA  : Pass the Mic
PU
03/03KIN AND CARTA  : Breaking the Stereotype, who am I?
PU
03/03KIN AND CARTA  : A good IDEA for mentorship
PU
01/13KIN AND CARTA  : + Carta Connect puts people first for RLAM with user-centric we..
PU
01/07KIN AND CARTA  : Getting Started with Spring Cloud Data Flow and Confluent Cloud
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 140 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2021 2,40 M 3,33 M 3,33 M
Net Debt 2021 23,7 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 106x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 250 M 347 M 346 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart KIN AND CARTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin and Carta plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIN AND CARTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 170,00 GBX
Last Close Price 148,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Kerr Chairman
Stephen William Richard Wilson Global Chief Technology Officer
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN AND CARTA PLC4.23%347
ACCENTURE PLC-2.62%158 172
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.04%151 700
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%111 529
INFOSYS LIMITED6.37%77 309
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.40%77 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ