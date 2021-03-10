Kin and Carta : Presentation

Half Year Results 2021
Recovery from pandemic and growing momentum: On track to meet expectations for the year
H1 Financial highlights
• Net revenue from Continuing Operations* of £64.1m; down 10% compared to H1 of the prior year including acquisitions. Returned to growth Q2 over Q1.
• Record backlog entering H2
• Adjusted profit before tax from Continuing Operations* of £2.9m; does not include £3.6m of US government PPP loan forgiveness now expected in H2. This compares to £4.8m of adjusted profit before tax in H1 2020
• Total profit before tax from Continuing Operations* of £0.0m (H120 loss: £5.9 million) includes gain of £5.2 million from sale of Hive and Pragma and amortisation of intangibles £4.9m (H1 2020: amortisation of intangibles £4.8m)
• Net debt £22.5m (31 January 2020: £39.5m and 31 July 2020: £31.6m), representing a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.6x
* See accompanying RNS statement for further explanation
6 MONTHS TO 31 JANUARY 2020
(restated)*
|
6 MONTHS TO 31 JANUARY 2021
|
% CHANGE
|
LIKE- FOR-
LIKE Growth1
|
£64.1m
|
(15.8%)
|
(10%)
|
£71.6m
|
Net revenue (continuing operations) *
|
Adjusted profit before tax (continuing operations) *
|
£4.8m
|
£2.9m
|
(40%)
|
1.39p
|
Adjusted basic earnings per share (continuing operations) *
|
2.46p
|
(43%)
|
Total profit/ (loss) before tax (continuing and discontinued operations) *
|
£0.0m
|
£(5.9)m
|
(3.54)p
|
Total basic earnings/ (loss) per share (continuing and discontinued) *
|
0.63p
|
0.65p
|
Nil
|
Interim dividend
|
|
£39.5m
|
£22.5m
|
£(17.0)m
|
Net debt*
|
Who we are
A responsible and growing global digital technology services company
With 1500 engineers, designers and strategists across three continents, Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better
Digitally-native management consultancy for the CEO Buyer.
Modern cloud, data and software engineering studio for the CIO Buyer.
Data -driven marketing technology agency for the CMO Buyer.
What we do
We make the journey to becoming a digital business tangible, sustainable, and profitable
Business Model Transformation
Creating new digitally-native business models, products and services to generate new markets and avenues for growth
Experience Transformation
Thwarting the Amazon threat by developing modern, multi-channel experience platforms to streamline the customer journey
Technology Transformation
Cloud enabling (decades worth of) legacy software; removing innovation constraints and increasing efficiency and agility
Data Transformation
Utilizing advanced data science platforms and machine learning to help make better data-driven, business decisions
Digital Operations
Managing and optimizing clients' digital products, platforms and digital estates through a competitive managed service offering
