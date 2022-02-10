Kin Mining NL : Mt Flora Discovery Confirmed with Infill RC Drilling

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from the first eight Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes completed at the Mount Flora Project, located 20km east of its 100%‐owned 1.28Moz Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia.

The holes form part of a 25‐hole RC drilling program completed in November 2021 to enhance the Company's understanding of the primary mineralisation below high‐grade air‐core (AC) results (see ASX announcements 27 May, 4 June and 2 September 2021), and to test the proposed geological model developed using information from the very successful deeper diamond drill hole, MF21DD001 (see ASX Announcement 7 January 2022).

Of the RC results returned to date, MF21RC017 returned a broad intercept of 18m at 1.57g/t Au from 119m including 4m at 2.23g/t Au from 119m and 2m at 5.65g/t Au from 135m, from a zone located up‐dip from the diamond hole intersection of 5.3m at 6.49g/t from 188.3m (MF21DD001). This broad intersection was within an extensive zone of sulphide mineralisation and pervasive scheelite veining. Structural measurements of the foliation within the mineralised structure in the diamond drill hole have a sub‐vertical orientation and a strike that is trending to the NNE.

Confirmation of the presence of a high‐grade primary gold system beneath the air‐core drilling is a significant development, providing further confidence in the potential of the emerging Mt Flora discovery.

Importantly, these zones of mineralisation display a distinctive style of alteration, with quartz‐carbonate‐ pyrite‐scheelite veining present in a silica‐biotite altered basalt. The mineralisation is rich in tungsten (W) with elevated tellurium (Te) and sulphur (S), which are being used to map the alteration system.

Overall, the combination of soil geochemistry, AC drilling, diamond drilling and now the primary mineralisation returned from initial RC drilling all confirm the discovery of a zone of strong gold mineralisation associated with a regional structure and a significant alteration signature. The Mount Flora prospect remains as a priority satellite exploration target for the Company's geological team, alongside the 1.28Moz CGP.

RC Drilling

RC drilling totalling 3,169m in 25 holes was completed in November 2021. Assay results for the first eight holes (1,086m) are reported in this announcement. Assays for the remaining 17 holes (2,083m) remain in the assay laboratory. The RC drilling was focused on the Eastern Zone and was completed mostly on 80m spaced and 40m spaced sections spanning approximately 600m of strike length. Initial RC drilling beneath anomalous AC drilling results was also completed at the North‐Western Zone.

Eastern Zone Diamond Drilling

A single diamond drill hole, MF21DD001, was completed to test potential depth extensions of near‐surface mineralisation intersected in AC drilling at the Eastern Zone and to understand the stratigraphy of the rock package.

The diamond drill hole intersected two zones of high‐grade gold mineralisation at approximately 54m to 62m downhole and 188m to 194m downhole. In both cases, the mineralisation appears to be associated with fine quartz‐carbonate‐scheelite veining in a silica and biotite altered basalt rock.

Gold mineralisation is associated with fine pyrite and scheelite (calcium tungstate) with anomalous tellurium. Mineralisation style is shown in Figure 3. Fine pyrite and associated silica‐biotite alteration around quartz‐ carbonate‐scheelite veining is shown in Figure 4 and Figure 5.