    KIN   AU000000KIN8

KIN MINING NL

(KIN)
Kin Mining NL : Mt Flora Discovery Confirmed with Infill RC Drilling

02/10/2022 | 05:04pm EST
ASX Announcement

11 February 2022

MT FLORA DISCOVERY CONFIRMED WITH INFILL RC DRILLING

Initial RC results provide further confirmation of deeper, primary mineralisation and refine

understanding of Mt Flora structural model

Highlights

  • Assays received for the first eight RC drill holes targeting the primary zone at Mt Flora, with results including:
  1. 18m at 1.57g/t Au from 119m (MF21RC017) including 4m at 2.23g/t Au from 119m and 2m at 5.65g/t Au from 135m; and
    1. 22m at 0.86g/t Au from 102m (MF21RC026) including 3m at 2.40g/t Au from 102m and 2m at 2.35g/t Au from 122m.
  • Gold mineralisation is associated with quartz‐scheelite veining, sulphide mineralisation and biotite‐silica alteration. An understanding of the controlling structures on mineralisation at Mt Flora is developing.
  • Mt Flora now interpreted to be multiple sub‐vertical north striking lodes off of the main regional north‐east striking Federation Fault.
  • Assay results for a further 17 holes (2,083m) of RC drilling completed in November still awaited.

Kin Mining Managing Director, Andrew Munckton, said: "We're building an increasingly detailed understanding of the mineralisation at Mt Flora, with these initial RC holes providing further confirmation of the deeper, primary gold mineralisation as well as enhancing our broader geological model.

"These latest results support our view that the Mt Flora Eastern Zone contains several mineralised lodes, providing further confirmation of Mt Flora's potential to emerge as an important new gold discovery 20km east of the main Cardinia Gold Project.

"Assays are now eagerly awaited for the remaining 2,083m of RC drilling completed at Mt Flora as part of this program to confirm the extent of the high‐grade mineralisation in both the near‐surface and primary environment to the north and south of section 6817710mN. Visual inspection of the RC drill chips shows that the drilling has successfully intersected the interpreted zones of mineralisation, with sulphide and scheelite logged in numerous holes."

Shares on issue: 866 million

342 Scarborough Beach Road

Market Capitalisation: $87 million

Osborne Park WA 6017

Cash: $7.3 million

P: +61 9 9242 2227

E info@kinmining.com.au

kinmining.com.au

2

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from the first eight Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes completed at the Mount Flora Project, located 20km east of its 100%‐owned 1.28Moz Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia.

The holes form part of a 25‐hole RC drilling program completed in November 2021 to enhance the Company's understanding of the primary mineralisation below high‐grade air‐core (AC) results (see ASX announcements 27 May, 4 June and 2 September 2021), and to test the proposed geological model developed using information from the very successful deeper diamond drill hole, MF21DD001 (see ASX Announcement 7 January 2022).

Of the RC results returned to date, MF21RC017 returned a broad intercept of 18m at 1.57g/t Au from 119m including 4m at 2.23g/t Au from 119m and 2m at 5.65g/t Au from 135m, from a zone located up‐dip from the diamond hole intersection of 5.3m at 6.49g/t from 188.3m (MF21DD001). This broad intersection was within an extensive zone of sulphide mineralisation and pervasive scheelite veining. Structural measurements of the foliation within the mineralised structure in the diamond drill hole have a sub‐vertical orientation and a strike that is trending to the NNE.

Confirmation of the presence of a high‐grade primary gold system beneath the air‐core drilling is a significant development, providing further confidence in the potential of the emerging Mt Flora discovery.

Importantly, these zones of mineralisation display a distinctive style of alteration, with quartz‐carbonate‐ pyrite‐scheelite veining present in a silica‐biotite altered basalt. The mineralisation is rich in tungsten (W) with elevated tellurium (Te) and sulphur (S), which are being used to map the alteration system.

Overall, the combination of soil geochemistry, AC drilling, diamond drilling and now the primary mineralisation returned from initial RC drilling all confirm the discovery of a zone of strong gold mineralisation associated with a regional structure and a significant alteration signature. The Mount Flora prospect remains as a priority satellite exploration target for the Company's geological team, alongside the 1.28Moz CGP.

RC Drilling

RC drilling totalling 3,169m in 25 holes was completed in November 2021. Assay results for the first eight holes (1,086m) are reported in this announcement. Assays for the remaining 17 holes (2,083m) remain in the assay laboratory. The RC drilling was focused on the Eastern Zone and was completed mostly on 80m spaced and 40m spaced sections spanning approximately 600m of strike length. Initial RC drilling beneath anomalous AC drilling results was also completed at the North‐Western Zone.

Eastern Zone Diamond Drilling

A single diamond drill hole, MF21DD001, was completed to test potential depth extensions of near‐surface mineralisation intersected in AC drilling at the Eastern Zone and to understand the stratigraphy of the rock package.

The diamond drill hole intersected two zones of high‐grade gold mineralisation at approximately 54m to 62m downhole and 188m to 194m downhole. In both cases, the mineralisation appears to be associated with fine quartz‐carbonate‐scheelite veining in a silica and biotite altered basalt rock.

Gold mineralisation is associated with fine pyrite and scheelite (calcium tungstate) with anomalous tellurium. Mineralisation style is shown in Figure 3. Fine pyrite and associated silica‐biotite alteration around quartz‐ carbonate‐scheelite veining is shown in Figure 4 and Figure 5.

The location of MF21DD001 relative to the high‐grade near‐surface mineralisation intersected in earlier AC drilling and completed RC drilling is illustrated in cross‐section in Figure 2.

Figure 1: Location of the Mount Flora AC and diamond drilling program over satellite image. Interpretation suggests the mineralisation is related to splays from the NE trending Federation Fault and other parallel structures. Recent results in white labels, previously reported results in grey labels.

3

4

Figure 2: Mount Flora Eastern Zone cross section (6817710mN) illustrating the position of diamond drill hole MF21DD001 and recent RC drill holes and shallow AC drill holes. The four drill traces with collar IDs in red are still awaiting results.

Gray histograms on drill traces are logged sulphide.

Figure 3: Mount Flora drill core 186.2m to 195.2m showing silica-biotite altered basalt with quartz carbonate veining,

scheelite (calcium tungstate mineral) and sulphide mineralisation. See Figure 5 for details.

Figure 4: Mount Flora drill core showing silica-biotite altered basalt with quartz-carbonate veining containing scheelite (tan coloured mineral within the vein) and pyrite mineralisation at 188.6m hole depth. Photo is part of a 2.6m long zone grading 1.6% S, 580ppm W and 8.84g/t Au

Figure 5: Mount Flora drill core under UV light showing scheelite (fluorescent blue colour) in silica-biotite altered basalt

with quartz-carbonate-scheelite veining at 188.6m hole depth.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Kin Mining NL published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
