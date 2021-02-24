Kina Securities : Preliminary Final ReportOpens in a new Window

|
25 February 2021
|
ASX Markets Announcement Office
|
PNGX Markets
|
Exchange Centre
|
Harbourside West Building
|
20 Bridge Street
|
Unit 1B.02, Level 1, Stanley Esplanade
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
Down Town, Port Moresby 121
|
Australia
|
Papua New Guinea
|
BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT
Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report
Year ended 31 December 2020
Please find attached for release to the market, Kina Securities Limited's Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.
-ENDS-
This Presentation was authorised for release by Kina Securities Limited's Board of Directors
For further information:
Greg Pawson
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Email: greg.pawson@kinabank.com.pg
Chetan Chopra
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Email: Chetan.chopra@kinabank.com.pg
ASX Appendix 4E
For the Full Year ended 31 December 2020
Results for announcement to the market
Comparisons of the current year results to 31 December 2020 (FY2020, reporting period) are with the full year to 31 December 2019 (FY2019, previous corresponding period) _____________________________________________________________________________________
Full Year Ended
|
Dec-20
|
Dec-19
|
PGK'000
|
PGK'000
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
314,794
|
205,566
|
109,228
|
53%
|
Profit from ordinary activities
|
109,906
|
82,693
|
27,213
|
33%
|
Net Profit after tax attributable to equity
|
holders
|
75,974
|
60,871
|
15,103
|
25%
|
Dec-20
|
Dec-19
|
Net Tangible Assets per security (PGK)
|
1.69
|
1.34
Change PGK'000 % Increase
|
Dividends
|
FY 2020
|
FY2019
|
Dividends distributions (Final dividend)
- unfranked (AUD cents per share)
- unfranked (PGK toea per share)
Dividends distributions (Interim dividend)
- unfranked (AUD cents per share)
- unfranked (PGK toea per share)
Full year dividend
- unfranked (AUD cents per share)
- unfranked (PGK toea per share)
|
6.0 cents 16.9 toea
4.0 cents 10.0 toea
10.0 cents 26.9 toea
|
6.4 cents 15.5 toea
4.0 cents 10.0 toea
10.4 cents 25.5 toea
The Directors have declared a final unfranked dividend for the reporting period based on the Net Profit After Tax attributable to equity holders for the full year of PGK 76.0m. This is compared to PGK 60.9m for the prior corresponding period.
The final dividend is converted based on an exchange rate: 1 PGK = 0.3560 AUD. The Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend is 3 March 2021.
The financial information contained in this report for the reporting period, is presently being audited. The figures for the prior corresponding period are audited numbers.
This report should be read in conjunction with the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the full year ended 31 December 2020 in Section 2.
This report is provided to the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A
Appendix 4E Financial Report for the year-ended 31 December 2020
2
© Kina Securities Limited 2021
Table of contents
1. Results Overview ............................................................................................................................................................ 4
1.1 Disclosure and Context ............................................................................................................................................. 9
1.2 Financial results for the year-ended 31 December 2020 ......................................................................................... 10
1.2.1 Statutory Results .............................................................................................................................................. 10
1.2.2 Dividends ......................................................................................................................................................... 10
1.2.3 Impact of Covid-19 ........................................................................................................................................... 10
1.2.4 Lending ............................................................................................................................................................ 11
1.2.5 Funding ............................................................................................................................................................ 12
1.2.6 Net Interest Margin ........................................................................................................................................... 12
1.2.7 Non-Interest Income ......................................................................................................................................... 13
1.2.8 Operating Expenses ......................................................................................................................................... 13
1.2.9 Asset Quality and Loan Impairment ................................................................................................................. 14
1.2.10 Capital Adequacy ........................................................................................................................................... 16
2. Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................................................... 17
2.1 Statement of Comprehensive Income - consolidated ............................................................................................. 17
2.2 Statement of financial position - consolidated ........................................................................................................ 18
2.3 Statement of changes in equity - consolidated ....................................................................................................... 19
2.4 Statement of Cashflow - consolidated .................................................................................................................... 20
2.5 Basis of Preparation ................................................................................................................................................ 21
2.6 Non-Cash Financing and Investing Activities .......................................................................................................... 21
2.7 Reconciliation of Cash and Cash Equivalents ......................................................................................................... 21
2.8 Ratios ...................................................................................................................................................................... 21
2.9 Earnings Per Share ................................................................................................................................................. 21
2.10 Details of aggregate share of profits (losses) of associated entity ........................................................................ 21
2.11 Issued Shares ....................................................................................................................................................... 22
2.12 Segment Reporting ............................................................................................................................................... 22
2.13 Comparison of Profits ............................................................................................................................................ 23
2.14 Contingent Liabilities ............................................................................................................................................. 23
3. Compliance Statement .................................................................................................................................................. 24