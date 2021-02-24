Kina Securities : Preliminary Final ReportOpens in a new Window

Log in
KINA SECURITIES LIMITED

KINA SECURITIES LIMITED

(KSL)
Kina Securities : Preliminary Final Report

02/24/2021 | 05:04pm EST
25 February 2021

ASX Markets Announcement Office

PNGX Markets

Exchange Centre

Harbourside West Building

20 Bridge Street

Unit 1B.02, Level 1, Stanley Esplanade

Sydney NSW 2000

Down Town, Port Moresby 121

Australia

Papua New Guinea

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Year ended 31 December 2020

Please find attached for release to the market, Kina Securities Limited's Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

-ENDS-

This Presentation was authorised for release by Kina Securities Limited's Board of Directors

For further information:

Greg Pawson

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Email: greg.pawson@kinabank.com.pg

Chetan Chopra

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Email: Chetan.chopra@kinabank.com.pg

ASX Appendix 4E

For the Full Year ended 31 December 2020

Results for announcement to the market

Comparisons of the current year results to 31 December 2020 (FY2020, reporting period) are with the full year to 31 December 2019 (FY2019, previous corresponding period) _____________________________________________________________________________________

Full Year Ended

Dec-20

Dec-19

PGK'000

PGK'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

314,794

205,566

109,228

53%

Profit from ordinary activities

109,906

82,693

27,213

33%

Net Profit after tax attributable to equity

holders

75,974

60,871

15,103

25%

Dec-20

Dec-19

Net Tangible Assets per security (PGK)

1.69

1.34

Change PGK'000 % Increase

Dividends

FY 2020

FY2019

Dividends distributions (Final dividend)

- unfranked (AUD cents per share)

- unfranked (PGK toea per share)

Dividends distributions (Interim dividend)

- unfranked (AUD cents per share)

- unfranked (PGK toea per share)

Full year dividend

- unfranked (AUD cents per share)

- unfranked (PGK toea per share)

6.0 cents 16.9 toea

4.0 cents 10.0 toea

10.0 cents 26.9 toea

6.4 cents 15.5 toea

4.0 cents 10.0 toea

10.4 cents 25.5 toea

The Directors have declared a final unfranked dividend for the reporting period based on the Net Profit After Tax attributable to equity holders for the full year of PGK 76.0m. This is compared to PGK 60.9m for the prior corresponding period.

The final dividend is converted based on an exchange rate: 1 PGK = 0.3560 AUD. The Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend is 3 March 2021.

The financial information contained in this report for the reporting period, is presently being audited. The figures for the prior corresponding period are audited numbers.

This report should be read in conjunction with the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the full year ended 31 December 2020 in Section 2.

This report is provided to the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A

Appendix 4E Financial Report for the year-ended 31 December 2020

2

© Kina Securities Limited 2021

Table of contents

1. Results Overview ............................................................................................................................................................ 4

1.1 Disclosure and Context ............................................................................................................................................. 9

1.2 Financial results for the year-ended 31 December 2020 ......................................................................................... 10

1.2.1 Statutory Results .............................................................................................................................................. 10

1.2.2 Dividends ......................................................................................................................................................... 10

1.2.3 Impact of Covid-19 ........................................................................................................................................... 10

1.2.4 Lending ............................................................................................................................................................ 11

1.2.5 Funding ............................................................................................................................................................ 12

1.2.6 Net Interest Margin ........................................................................................................................................... 12

1.2.7 Non-Interest Income ......................................................................................................................................... 13

1.2.8 Operating Expenses ......................................................................................................................................... 13

1.2.9 Asset Quality and Loan Impairment ................................................................................................................. 14

1.2.10 Capital Adequacy ........................................................................................................................................... 16

2. Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................................................... 17

2.1 Statement of Comprehensive Income - consolidated ............................................................................................. 17

2.2 Statement of financial position - consolidated ........................................................................................................ 18

2.3 Statement of changes in equity - consolidated ....................................................................................................... 19

2.4 Statement of Cashflow - consolidated .................................................................................................................... 20

2.5 Basis of Preparation ................................................................................................................................................ 21

2.6 Non-Cash Financing and Investing Activities .......................................................................................................... 21

2.7 Reconciliation of Cash and Cash Equivalents ......................................................................................................... 21

2.8 Ratios ...................................................................................................................................................................... 21

2.9 Earnings Per Share ................................................................................................................................................. 21

2.10 Details of aggregate share of profits (losses) of associated entity ........................................................................ 21

2.11 Issued Shares ....................................................................................................................................................... 22

2.12 Segment Reporting ............................................................................................................................................... 22

2.13 Comparison of Profits ............................................................................................................................................ 23

2.14 Contingent Liabilities ............................................................................................................................................. 23

3. Compliance Statement .................................................................................................................................................. 24

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kina Securities Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 22:03:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
