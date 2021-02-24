Kina Securities : Preliminary Final ReportOpens in a new Window

25 February 2021 ASX Markets Announcement Office PNGX Markets Exchange Centre Harbourside West Building 20 Bridge Street Unit 1B.02, Level 1, Stanley Esplanade Sydney NSW 2000 Down Town, Port Moresby 121 Australia Papua New Guinea BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Year ended 31 December 2020

Please find attached for release to the market, Kina Securities Limited's Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

This Presentation was authorised for release by Kina Securities Limited's Board of Directors

For further information:

Greg Pawson

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Email: greg.pawson@kinabank.com.pg

Chetan Chopra

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Email: Chetan.chopra@kinabank.com.pg

ASX Appendix 4E

For the Full Year ended 31 December 2020

Results for announcement to the market

Comparisons of the current year results to 31 December 2020 (FY2020, reporting period) are with the full year to 31 December 2019 (FY2019, previous corresponding period) _____________________________________________________________________________________

Full Year Ended

Dec-20 Dec-19 PGK'000 PGK'000 Revenue from ordinary activities 314,794 205,566 109,228 53% Profit from ordinary activities 109,906 82,693 27,213 33% Net Profit after tax attributable to equity holders 75,974 60,871 15,103 25% Dec-20 Dec-19 Net Tangible Assets per security (PGK) 1.69 1.34 Change PGK'000 % Increase

Dividends FY 2020 FY2019 Dividends distributions (Final dividend) - unfranked (AUD cents per share) - unfranked (PGK toea per share) Dividends distributions (Interim dividend) - unfranked (AUD cents per share) - unfranked (PGK toea per share) Full year dividend - unfranked (AUD cents per share) - unfranked (PGK toea per share) 6.0 cents 16.9 toea 4.0 cents 10.0 toea 10.0 cents 26.9 toea 6.4 cents 15.5 toea 4.0 cents 10.0 toea 10.4 cents 25.5 toea

The Directors have declared a final unfranked dividend for the reporting period based on the Net Profit After Tax attributable to equity holders for the full year of PGK 76.0m. This is compared to PGK 60.9m for the prior corresponding period.

The final dividend is converted based on an exchange rate: 1 PGK = 0.3560 AUD. The Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend is 3 March 2021.

The financial information contained in this report for the reporting period, is presently being audited. The figures for the prior corresponding period are audited numbers.

This report should be read in conjunction with the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the full year ended 31 December 2020 in Section 2.

This report is provided to the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A

Appendix 4E Financial Report for the year-ended 31 December 2020

Table of contents

1. Results Overview ............................................................................................................................................................ 4

1.1 Disclosure and Context ............................................................................................................................................. 9

1.2 Financial results for the year-ended 31 December 2020 ......................................................................................... 10

1.2.1 Statutory Results .............................................................................................................................................. 10

1.2.2 Dividends ......................................................................................................................................................... 10

1.2.3 Impact of Covid-19 ........................................................................................................................................... 10

1.2.4 Lending ............................................................................................................................................................ 11

1.2.5 Funding ............................................................................................................................................................ 12

1.2.6 Net Interest Margin ........................................................................................................................................... 12

1.2.7 Non-Interest Income ......................................................................................................................................... 13

1.2.8 Operating Expenses ......................................................................................................................................... 13

1.2.9 Asset Quality and Loan Impairment ................................................................................................................. 14

1.2.10 Capital Adequacy ........................................................................................................................................... 16

2. Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................................................... 17

2.1 Statement of Comprehensive Income - consolidated ............................................................................................. 17

2.2 Statement of financial position - consolidated ........................................................................................................ 18

2.3 Statement of changes in equity - consolidated ....................................................................................................... 19

2.4 Statement of Cashflow - consolidated .................................................................................................................... 20

2.5 Basis of Preparation ................................................................................................................................................ 21

2.6 Non-Cash Financing and Investing Activities .......................................................................................................... 21

2.7 Reconciliation of Cash and Cash Equivalents ......................................................................................................... 21

2.8 Ratios ...................................................................................................................................................................... 21

2.9 Earnings Per Share ................................................................................................................................................. 21

2.10 Details of aggregate share of profits (losses) of associated entity ........................................................................ 21

2.11 Issued Shares ....................................................................................................................................................... 22

2.12 Segment Reporting ............................................................................................................................................... 22

2.13 Comparison of Profits ............................................................................................................................................ 23

2.14 Contingent Liabilities ............................................................................................................................................. 23

3. Compliance Statement .................................................................................................................................................. 24