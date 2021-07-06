Kina Securities : Bank keeps hope alive by donating K100,00

Local charity, Links of Hope celebrates receiving an annual grant of K100,000 and a brand-new Kia Sportage, courtesy of Kina Bank. The donation is to honour one of the charity's founding board members Nancy Moka, who also worked at Kina Bank. Nancy tragically passed away on March 31 this year, much to the devastation of many.

Nancy was an instrumental part of the Links of Hope Charity and left behind a loving legacy at the respite centre. The foundation's primary focus is their Child Sponsorship Program that supports children impacted by HIV and links them to much needed care and resources. The charity provides monthly nutritional care packages, educational programs, school fees, and uniforms.

After Nancy's passing the People and Culture team at Kina Bank discovered that she was not only a founding board member of the charity but lived on the premises to support children that had lost their parents to HIV. Her humble nature, inspiring legacy, and dedication has left a big impact on both organisations and motivated the staff at Kina Bank to donate to Links of Hope in her honour. Greg Pawson CEO of Kina Bank has said 'We are so proud of the legacy Nancy has left behind and the support she provided to countless families and children across the country. Nancy's selflessness and commitment encapsulates Kina Bank's mission to better Papua New Guinea through generosity and we are delighted to be supporting the incredible cause she dedicated her life to'.

Owners of the charity John and Deb Bromley are deeply grateful towards Kina Bank and were elated to receive the Links of Hope and Kina Bank branded car and K100,000 cheque at Kina Haus. The car will be used for their Health Education Program and the annual donation will go a long way in assisting with operational costs, allowing the charity to continue supporting children impacted by the HIV epidemic.