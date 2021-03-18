Log in
KINA SECURITIES LIMITED

KINA SECURITIES LIMITED

(KSL)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kina Securities : Bank staff provides one-on-one mentoring and a second chance at schooling to students in Port Moresby.

03/18/2021 | 06:40pm EDT
Kina Bank supports KTF education program for second year.

Kina Bank has pledged support for the second consecutive year to the FODE education program administered by the Kokoda Track Foundation at the Motu Koita FODE centre in Port Moresby. The bank is funding the FODE program and providing mentoring by bank staff to students enrolled at the centre.

The one-on-one mentoring program offers students the opportunity to connect with young and seasoned professionals across the bank who provide coaching, and help with their studies, assessments and to prepare for exams. Building on the success of last year, students have direct personal access to a mentor who can guide them on their path to success and help them reach their goals.

'Our partnership with Kina Bank is that in every sense of the word. From vital financial support, to their innovative volunteer mentoring program and all of the 'small' ways they assist our work in between, we are proud to partner with Kina Bank and are delighted to continue developing our partnership this year,' said KTF CEO, Dr Genevieve Nelson.

'In these challenging times, we are poised to deliver a full year of learning to our students, committed to the safety of our students and staff. We are fortunate to have an incredible partner like Kina Bank by our side on this education journey.'

Kokoda Track Foundation reported to have enrolled 150, an increase in numbers from 2020.

'Continuing the partnership with the Foundation for Motu Koita FODE was an easy decision for us, building further on the success of the previous year and to see through some of the students in grades 10 and 11 mentored last year,' said Greg Pawson Kina Bank Chief Executive Officer.

'The bank is committed to helping create the workforce of the future by supporting the learning and development of young people in Papua New Guinea. Initiatives such as the Motu Koita FODE program gives a second chance to young people to attain high school certification and progress to higher education and eventually transition into employment with skills and qualifications. At Kina Bank we're committed to supporting our communities.'

Download the editorial

Disclaimer

Kina Securities Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
