  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Kina Securities Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSL   PG000A143KS8

KINA SECURITIES LIMITED

(KSL)
Kina Securities : Jungle and Kina Bank join forces to progress PNG's digital landscape

06/16/2021 | 03:42am EDT
Papua New Guinea's Digital Revolution Continues

New online marketplace Jungle introduces Kina Bank's cutting-edge Internet Payment Gateway (IPG).

Customers can have peace of mind when doing their online shopping with Jungle knowing they're entering their details into a secure and reliable payment gateway. Kina Bank's IPG will ensure a safe transaction process between the customer and the store, every time. Adopting technology of this calibre has enabled Papua New Guinea (PNG) online shopping portal, Jungle, the ability to continue to grow since their launch earlier this year.

As an innovative new business Jungle is motivated by their vision to provide quality products all across PNG and is inspired by the nation's diverse geography and people. Demetri Allayialis, co-founder of Jungle said, 'We want all Papua New Guineans regardless of their location to have access to the same quality products as people in the cities'.

Introducing online shopping to the PNG market has made Jungle a significant part of the nation's ongoing digital development. E- commerce will enable cross-border trade and active economic participation for Papua New Guinean SMEs for the first time. Allayialis has said that Jungle has '…A strong logistics network across PNG and is passionate about delivering goods and supplies that will help improve people's livelihoods. Also, we believe E-Commerce (and Jungle) will help PNG companies sell their products to a wider and larger market. Online shopping will give everyone the chance to receive quality products straight from the highlands such as our local honey or a popular meri blouse. This emerging new digital landscape will put PNG on the international e-commerce map and open up a world of new business opportunities.'

Jungle currently boasts over 800 products online and a fast-growing range of categories including clothing, shoes, books, electronics, safety supplies, hardware and much more. Kina Bank's IPG platform is the first in PNG to accept locally issued cards meaning customers have the freedom to browse and shop cross across the site using a standard local bank issued card of their choice. Visa Card or Mastercard are also accepted. Ivan Vidovich, Kina Bank's Chief Transformation Officer said 'We feel a sense of accomplishment at Kina Bank having taken our Internet Payment Gateway out to commercial customers and having it adopted by the nation's revolutionary new online marketplace, Jungle. Supporting commercial online business by providing a secure IPG will help drive PNG's digital innovation and is part of our duty as PNG's leading digital bank'.

Disclaimer

Kina Securities Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 355 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 892%
Capitalization 839 M 242 M 239 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 691
Free-Float 88,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 449,80 PGK
Last Close Price 2,92 PGK
Spread / Highest target 15 281%
Spread / Average Target 15 281%
Spread / Lowest Target 15 281%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory Pawson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Chetan Chopra Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Isikeli Reuben Taureka Non-Executive Chairman
Johnson Kalo Chief Operating Officer
Karen Smith-Pomeroy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINA SECURITIES LIMITED21.67%242
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.12%476 985
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.56%354 427
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.99%275 056
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.69%222 073
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%204 026