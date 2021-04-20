Kina Securities : Late Lodgement of Appendix 3Y - Greg PawsonOpens in a new Window
21 April 2021
Late Lodgment of Appendix 3Y - Greg Pawson
Please find attached an Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y) for Greg Pawson. For the purposes of Listing Rule 18.7, Kina provides the following information:
The late lodgment of the Appendix 3Y is due to an administrative delay between the Company and the broker used undertake the on-market trade to acquire shares for the FY2018 STI Performance Rights that vested on 1 April 2021. As soon as the oversight was identified, the attached Appendix 3Y was lodged with the ASX.
Kina has the following arrangements in place under Listing Rule 3.19B with its directors to ensure that it is able to meet its disclosure obligations under Listing Rule 3.19A:
the Company and its directors are aware of their obligations under the ASX Listing Rules including Listing Rules 3.19A and 3.19B, and the Company has reinforced these with each director and its broker; and
in accordance with Listing Rule 3.19B and Guidance Note 22, Kina has entered intoDisclosure of Director's Interests Agreements with each of its directors when they are appointed to the Kina Board, which are regularly reviewed and formally updated at each meeting of the Board.
Kina confirms that following this incident, the Company has reviewed its processes and believe that the Company's disclosure arrangements are adequate and are being enforced and that this was an isolated incident which does not involve any substantive breach of the ASX Listing Rules.
Yours sincerely
Chetan Chopra
Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: Kina Securities Limited
ARBN:
606 168 594
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Greg Pawson
Date of last notice
16 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
9 April 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
402,685 Ordinary Shares
947,650 Performance Rights
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
228,118 Ordinary Shares
Number disposed /vested
228,118 vested Performance Rights
Value/Consideration
$233,341.90
No. of securities held after change
630,803 Ordinary Shares
719,532 Performance Rights
Nature of change
On-market trade by the Company on
Ordinary Shares to satisfy the vesting on 1
April 2021 of 228,118 Performance Rights.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
1.
FY2018 Short
Term Incentive (STI) Performance
Rights
(Rights) and
FY2018 Long Term Incentive (LTI)
Rights
(FY18 Rights)
2.
FY2019 STI Rights and LTI Rights (FY19 Rights)
3.
FY2020 STI Rights and LTI Rights (FY20 Rights)
Nature of interest
1. At the Annual
General Meeting held on 23 May
2018,
shareholders approved the issue of the following:
a) 228,118 FY18 STI Rights (vested on 01-Apr-21); and
325,883FY18 LTI Rights
554,001FY18 Rights
for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (FY18) to Mr
Pawson under the Kina Securities Limited (Kina)
Performance Rights Plan - July 2015 (Kina Rights Plan).
2. At the Annual
General Meeting held on 19 May
2020,
shareholders approved the issue to Mr Pawson of the
following:
a) 187,550 FY19 STI Rights; and
b) 206,099FY19 LTI Rights
393,649FY19 Rights
Name of registered holder
Greg Pawson
Date of change
1 April 2021 for vesting of 228,118 FY18 STI Rights
No. and class of securities to
Ordinary Shares and Performance Rights
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed/vested
228,118 FY18 STI Rights that vested on 1 April 2021
Value/Consideration
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest after change
a)
325,883 FY2018 Rights, which will vest three years from grant
