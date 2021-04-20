Kina Securities : Late Lodgement of Appendix 3Y - Greg PawsonOpens in a new Window

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity: Kina Securities Limited

ARBN: 606 168 594

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Greg Pawson Date of last notice 16 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 9 April 2021 No. of securities held prior to change 402,685 Ordinary Shares 947,650 Performance Rights Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 228,118 Ordinary Shares Number disposed /vested 228,118 vested Performance Rights Value/Consideration $233,341.90 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 630,803 Ordinary Shares 719,532 Performance Rights Nature of change On-market trade by the Company on Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in behalf of Mr Pawson, to acquire 228,118 buy-back Ordinary Shares to satisfy the vesting on 1 April 2021 of 228,118 Performance Rights.