Kina Securities : Late Lodgement of Appendix 3Y - Greg PawsonOpens in a new Window

    KSL   PG000A143KS8

KINA SECURITIES LIMITED

(KSL)
Kina Securities : Late Lodgement of Appendix 3Y - Greg Pawson

04/20/2021 | 11:54pm EDT
21 April 2021

ASX Markets Announcement Office

PNGX Markets

Exchange Centre

Harbourside West Building

20 Bridge Street

Unit 1B.02, Level 1, Stanley Esplanade

Sydney NSW 2000

Down Town, Port Moresby 121

Australia

Papua New Guinea

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Late Lodgment of Appendix 3Y - Greg Pawson

Please find attached an Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y) for Greg Pawson. For the purposes of Listing Rule 18.7, Kina provides the following information:

  1. The late lodgment of the Appendix 3Y is due to an administrative delay between the Company and the broker used undertake the on-market trade to acquire shares for the FY2018 STI Performance Rights that vested on 1 April 2021. As soon as the oversight was identified, the attached Appendix 3Y was lodged with the ASX.
  2. Kina has the following arrangements in place under Listing Rule 3.19B with its directors to ensure that it is able to meet its disclosure obligations under Listing Rule 3.19A:
    1. the Company and its directors are aware of their obligations under the ASX Listing Rules including Listing Rules 3.19A and 3.19B, and the Company has reinforced these with each director and its broker; and
    2. in accordance with Listing Rule 3.19B and Guidance Note 22, Kina has entered into Disclosure of Director's Interests Agreements with each of its directors when they are appointed to the Kina Board, which are regularly reviewed and formally updated at each meeting of the Board.
  4. Kina confirms that following this incident, the Company has reviewed its processes and believe that the Company's disclosure arrangements are adequate and are being enforced and that this was an isolated incident which does not involve any substantive breach of the ASX Listing Rules.

Yours sincerely

Chetan Chopra

Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Kina Securities Limited

ARBN:

606 168 594

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Greg Pawson

Date of last notice

16 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

9 April 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

402,685 Ordinary Shares

947,650 Performance Rights

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

228,118 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed /vested

228,118 vested Performance Rights

Value/Consideration

$233,341.90

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

630,803 Ordinary Shares

719,532 Performance Rights

Nature of change

On-market trade by the Company on

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

behalf of Mr Pawson, to acquire 228,118

buy-back

Ordinary Shares to satisfy the vesting on 1

April 2021 of 228,118 Performance Rights.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

1.

FY2018 Short

Term Incentive (STI) Performance

Rights

(Rights) and

FY2018 Long Term Incentive (LTI)

Rights

(FY18 Rights)

2.

FY2019 STI Rights and LTI Rights (FY19 Rights)

3.

FY2020 STI Rights and LTI Rights (FY20 Rights)

Nature of interest

1. At the Annual

General Meeting held on 23 May

2018,

shareholders approved the issue of the following:

a) 228,118 FY18 STI Rights (vested on 01-Apr-21); and

325,883FY18 LTI Rights

554,001FY18 Rights

for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (FY18) to Mr

Pawson under the Kina Securities Limited (Kina)

Performance Rights Plan - July 2015 (Kina Rights Plan).

2. At the Annual

General Meeting held on 19 May

2020,

shareholders approved the issue to Mr Pawson of the

following:

a) 187,550 FY19 STI Rights; and

b) 206,099FY19 LTI Rights

393,649FY19 Rights

Name of registered holder

Greg Pawson

(if issued securities)

Date of change

1 April 2021 for vesting of 228,118 FY18 STI Rights

No. and class of securities to

Ordinary Shares and Performance Rights

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the interest

has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed/vested

228,118 FY18 STI Rights that vested on 1 April 2021

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and an estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest after change

a)

325,883 FY2018 Rights, which will vest three years from grant

date i.e. on 1 April 2022.

b)

393,649STI (187,550) & LTI (206,099) FY2019 Rights,

which will vest on:

i) STI: two years from grant date i.e. on 1 April

2022; and

ii) LTI: three years from grant date i.e. on 1 April

2023.

719,532Performance Rights

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the

securities or contracts

detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance

was provided, on what

date was this

Not applicable

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Kina Securities Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
