Kina Securities : Late Lodgement of Appendix 3Ys for Jane ThomasonOpens in a new Window

22 March 2021 ASX Markets Announcement Office PNGX Markets Exchange Centre Harbourside West Building 20 Bridge Street Unit 1B.02, Level 1, Stanley Esplanade Sydney NSW 2000 Down Town, Port Moresby 121 Australia Papua New Guinea BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT Late Lodgment of Appendix 3Ys - Jane Thomason

Please find attached, two Appendix 3Ys Change of Director's Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y) for Jane Thomason. The reason for the attached Appendix 3Ys is that Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL | PNGX:KSL) (Kina or the Company) has just become aware that:

a) on 3 March 2020, Jane Thomason's financial adviser at the time, Pitcher Partners Wealth Management Pty Ltd, acquired on her behalf, 15,000 shares in the Company under their delegated authority to manage her share portfolio, and did not advise her of the purchase, so that she could make the required disclosures; and

b) on 14 September 2020, Jane Thomason's new financial adviser GCA Financial Pty Ltd disposed on her behalf, her holding of 35,000 shares in the Company under their delegated authority to manage her share portfolio, and did not advise her of the sale, so that she could make the required disclosures.

For the purposes of Listing Rule 18.7, Kina provides the following information:

1. The late lodgment of the two Appendix 3Ys is due to an administrative oversight between the director and her financial advisers. As soon as the oversight was identified, the attached Appendix 3Ys were lodged with the ASX. Director Thomason has reinforced with her financial adviser her disclosure obligations, and has put in place the necessary procedures so that she is advised on the transaction date of any transactions in the Company's shares under her financial adviser's delegated authority.

Kina has the following arrangements in place under Listing Rule 3.19B with its directors to ensure that it is able to meet its disclosure obligations under Listing Rule 3.19A:

a) the Company and its directors are aware of their obligations under the ASX Listing Rules including Listing Rules 3.19A and 3.19B, and the Company has reinforced these with each director; and

b) in accordance with Listing Rule 3.19B and Guidance Note 22, Kina has entered into Disclosure of Director's Interests Agreements with each of its directors when they are appointed to the Kina Board, which are regularly reviewed and formally updated at each meeting of the Board.

3. Kina confirms that following these incidents, the Company has reviewed its processes and believe that the Company's disclosure arrangements are adequate and are being enforced and that these were isolated incidents which does not involve any substantive breach of the ASX Listing Rules.

Yours sincerely

Chetan Chopra Company Secretary

Name of entity: Kina Securities Limited

ARBN:

606 168 594

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Jane Thomason Date of last notice 27 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Director Jane Thomason Investments Pty Ltd Date of change 3 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Nil Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 15,000 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $18,675.00 No. of securities held after change 35,000 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

Name of entity: Kina Securities Limited

ARBN:

606 168 594

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Jane Thomason Date of last notice 27 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Director Jane Thomason Investments Pty Ltd ATF Thomason Family Trust Date of change 14 September 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 35,000 Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 0 Number disposed 35,000 Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $28,175.00 No. of securities held after change 0 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

