KINA SECURITIES LIMITED (KSL) PG000A143KS8

KINA SECURITIES LIMITED

(KSL)
Kina Securities : Late Lodgement of Appendix 3Ys for Jane ThomasonOpens in a new Window

03/21/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
22 March 2021

ASX Markets Announcement Office

PNGX Markets

Exchange Centre

Harbourside West Building

20 Bridge Street

Unit 1B.02, Level 1, Stanley Esplanade

Sydney NSW 2000

Down Town, Port Moresby 121

Australia

Papua New Guinea

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Late Lodgment of Appendix 3Ys - Jane Thomason

Please find attached, two Appendix 3Ys Change of Director's Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y) for Jane Thomason. The reason for the attached Appendix 3Ys is that Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL | PNGX:KSL) (Kina or the Company) has just become aware that:

  • a) on 3 March 2020, Jane Thomason's financial adviser at the time, Pitcher Partners Wealth Management Pty Ltd, acquired on her behalf, 15,000 shares in the Company under their delegated authority to manage her share portfolio, and did not advise her of the purchase, so that she could make the required disclosures; and

  • b) on 14 September 2020, Jane Thomason's new financial adviser GCA Financial Pty Ltd disposed on her behalf, her holding of 35,000 shares in the Company under their delegated authority to manage her share portfolio, and did not advise her of the sale, so that she could make the required disclosures.

For the purposes of Listing Rule 18.7, Kina provides the following information:

1. The late lodgment of the two Appendix 3Ys is due to an administrative oversight between the director and her financial advisers. As soon as the oversight was identified, the attached Appendix 3Ys were lodged with the ASX. Director Thomason has reinforced with her financial adviser her disclosure obligations, and has put in place the necessary procedures so that she is advised on the transaction date of any transactions in the Company's shares under her financial adviser's delegated authority.

2.

Kina has the following arrangements in place under Listing Rule 3.19B with its directors to ensure that it is able to meet its disclosure obligations under Listing Rule 3.19A:

  • a) the Company and its directors are aware of their obligations under the ASX Listing Rules including Listing Rules 3.19A and 3.19B, and the Company has reinforced these with each director; and

  • b) in accordance with Listing Rule 3.19B and Guidance Note 22, Kina has entered into Disclosure of Director's Interests Agreements with each of its directors when they are appointed to the Kina Board, which are regularly reviewed and formally updated at each meeting of the Board.

3. Kina confirms that following these incidents, the Company has reviewed its processes and believe that the Company's disclosure arrangements are adequate and are being enforced and that these were isolated incidents which does not involve any substantive breach of the ASX Listing Rules.

Yours sincerely

Chetan Chopra Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Kina Securities Limited

ARBN:

606 168 594

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jane Thomason

Date of last notice

27 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Director

Jane Thomason Investments Pty Ltd

Date of change

3 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

15,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$18,675.00

No. of securities held after change

35,000

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Kina Securities Limited

ARBN:

606 168 594

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jane Thomason

Date of last notice

27 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Director

Jane Thomason Investments Pty Ltd ATF Thomason Family Trust

Date of change

14 September 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

35,000

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

0

Number disposed

35,000

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$28,175.00

No. of securities held after change

0

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Disclaimer

Kina Securities Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 21:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
