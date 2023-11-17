The two-day deep dive brought Kinaxis partners across Asia Pacific together to discuss the latest product innovation and industry trends

TOKYO -- November 17, 2023 -- Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain management solutions, kicked off a two-day partner event at Congress Square, Central Tokyo, Japan. Attendees joined executive peers, Kinaxis leadership and the Japanese sales team to get hands on with the Kinaxis platform and gain valuable insights through industry-specific deep-dive presentations from company and industry thought leaders.

Conrad Mandala, senior vice president, global partner organization at Kinaxis said, "This event is so important for us as we continue to do more with and for our global partner ecosystem as they are critical to our ability to scale around the world. We are enormously proud to be able to host this year's event in Tokyo and look forward to exploring current and new partnership opportunities with them to support and drive greater impact for our growing customer base."

The Kinaxis PartnerLink program includes System Integrators (SIs), Cloud partners, Solution Extension partners (SolEx), and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and provides customers with a broad range of strategic, transformative and implementation services to help solve various business challenges.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its partner program, please visit kinaxis.ca/partners.

