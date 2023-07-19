Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced that it has scheduled its conference call to discuss the financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The call will be hosted on Thursday, August 10 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time by John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter after the close of markets on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Thursday, August 10, 2023 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time CALL REGISTRATION: https://conferencingportals.com/event/wAzPWobN WEBCAST: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/842174481 (available for three months) REPLAY: (800)-770-2030 or (647)-362-9199 Available through August 24, 2023 Reference number: 29488

Advance call registration

Investors and participants must register in advance for the call. After registering, instructions on how to join the call will automatically be emailed, including dial-in information as well as a unique pincode. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique pincode, will be entered directly into the conference. It is recommended that you register for the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.

