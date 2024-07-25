Kyocera, OMRON and Honda executives to share best-practice strategies for driving supply chain resilience



TOKYO, JAPAN, July 23, 2024 - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, announced today that it is hosting its annual Kinexions community event in Tokyo on Tuesday July 23, 2024, in a hybrid format at the Akasaka Intercity Conference Center and online.

Kinexions Japan follows a successful Kinexions in North America that brought supply chain practitioners, thought leaders, partners and academia from across the world to share their stories of driving innovative change in supply chain.

In recent years, global supply chains have experienced major disruptions due to climate change and geopolitical issues, with Japanese companies continuing to face a variety of adversities, including a strong yen and high prices. A recent IDC study* sponsored by Kinaxis validates this, with more than three quarters (79%) of APAC-based supply chain leaders saying their companies could not respond to disruptions within 24 hours. Additionally, although respondents in all regions are struggling with their business' ability to withstand and respond to supply chain shocks in a timely manner, they remain optimistic about technology's potential to turn the tide, with 97% of global supply chain leaders saying better orchestration tools would have a modest (44%) or significant (53%) impact on supply chain performance.

Kinexions Japan will showcase how savvy leaders are embracing change, building resilience, and using the latest tools and technologies to drive real impact across their supply chains. Featuring compelling keynote addresses with Kinaxis executives, product demos, hands-on workshops, customer-led case studies, as well as additional peer networking activities, Kinexions Japan 2024 is a must-attend event for anyone looking to better understand the trends driving the ever-evolving supply chain industry.

This year's conference will feature:

Shigehisa Imoto, Executive Expert, Kyocera Communication Systems Co., Ltd., who will deliver a case study presentation on the company's implementation of Kinaxis Maestro™ and the realization of supply chain process reforms aimed at solving business unit management issues.

Yasuto Nishioka, SCP-PJ Leader, Production Process Department, Corporate System Promotion Center, Industrial Automation Business Company, OMRON Corporation, who will introduce the establishment of a customer-driven consolidated supply-demand management process.

Daisuke Okada, Manager, Digital Transformation Promotion Section, Sales & Logistics Planning Department, Supply Chain Purchasing Division, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Who will talk about the evolution of the supply and demand planning area through the introduction of Kinaxis Maestro™.

Kinexions Japan will also feature live demonstrations of Kinaxis Maestro™, the company's recently unveiled AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, which helps teams move faster and smarter to master the complexities of today's modern supply chains.

"Kinexions Japan is where the global supply chain community comes together to learn, share, and get inspired," said Toshiya Kaneko, president at Kinaxis Japan. "We'll be unveiling new insights into the latest technologies, discussing evolving best practices, and hearing from some of the world's leading businesses that are shaping the supply chains of the future."

From building the first in-memory material requirements planning (MRP) engine in the 1980s to adopting a SaaS model years before its peers and launching the first cloud-friendly planning platform in the 2000s, Kinaxis has been at the forefront of every major technological innovation within the supply chain industry for the past four decades. Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, Kinaxis helps companies that supply the agricultural industry with 40% of the world's tractors, that keep more than 110 billion teeth clean each year, and that ensure more than 35 million pets are fed nutritious meals each year.

