    KCC   CA49451A6034

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

(KCC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kincora Copper : 4Q ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

03/31/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM of

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021

March 30, 2022

DEFINITIONS AND OTHER INFORMATION ....................................................................... 4

Currency .................................................................................................................... 4

Defined Terms and Abbreviations .............................................................................. 4

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ...................... 6

CORPORATE STRUCTURE .............................................................................................. 10

Name, Address & Incorporation ............................................................................... 10

Intercorporate Relationships .................................................................................... 10

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS .............................................................. 10

Development of the Business .................................................................................. 10

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS .................................................................................. 11

General .................................................................................................................... 11

Principal Products and Operations ........................................................................... 12

Employees ............................................................................................................... 13

Corporate Governance ............................................................................................. 13

Commercialisation ................................................................................................... 14

Foreign Operations .................................................................................................. 14

Cycles ...................................................................................................................... 14

Specialized Skill and Knowledge .............................................................................. 14

Tenure ..................................................................................................................... 14

Description of Properties .......................................................................................... 15

RISK FACTORS ................................................................................................................. 19

DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS ................................................................................... 41

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE ...................................................................... 41

MARKET FOR SECURITIES .............................................................................................. 42

Trading Price and Volume ........................................................................................ 42

Prior Sales ............................................................................................................... 42

ESCROWED SECURITIES ................................................................................................ 43

DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS ...................................................................... 43

Name, Occupation and Security Holding ................................................................. 43

Shareholdings of Directors and Senior Management ............................................... 44

Committees of the Board ......................................................................................... 44

Biographies of Directors and Officers ....................................................................... 44

Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties and Sanctions .................................. 47

Conflicts of Interest .................................................................................................. 48

AUDIT COMMITTEE DISCLOSURE .................................................................................. 48

The Audit Committee's Charter ................................................................................ 48

Composition of the Audit Committee ........................................................................ 48

Relevant Education and Experience ........................................................................ 50

Audit Committee Oversight ...................................................................................... 50

Reliance on Certain Exemptions .............................................................................. 50

Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures ..................................................................... 50

External Auditor Service Fees (By Category) ........................................................... 50

PROMOTERS .................................................................................................................... 51

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS .................................................. 51

Legal Proceedings ................................................................................................... 51

Regulatory Actions ................................................................................................... 51

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ............. 51

AUDITORS, TRANSFER AGENT, AND REGISTRAR ....................................................... 51

MATERIAL CONTRACTS .................................................................................................. 52

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS ................................................................................................ 53

Names of Experts .................................................................................................... 53

Interests of Experts .................................................................................................. 53

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................ 53

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ................................................................. 54

SCHEDULE "A" .................................................................................................................. 55

AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER ........................................................................................ 55

DEFINITIONS AND OTHER INFORMATION

Currency

In this Annual Information Form, all funds are quoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. References to "$" and "CDN$" are to Canadian dollars.

Defined Terms and Abbreviations

In this Annual Information Form, unless the subject matter or context is inconsistent therewith, the following terms shall have the meanings set forth below:

"Affiliate", a company is an "Affiliate" of another company if (a) one of them is the subsidiary of the other, or (b) each of them is controlled by the same Person. A company is "controlled" by a Person if (a) voting securities of the company are held, other than by way of security only, by or for the benefit of that Person, and (b) the voting securities, if voted, entitle the Person to elect a majority of the directors of the company. A Person beneficially owns securities that are beneficially owned by (a) a company controlled by that Person, or (b) an Affiliate of that Person or an Affiliate of any company controlled by that Person;

"Associate" when used to indicate a relationship with a Person, means: (a) an issuer of which the Person beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, voting securities entitling him to more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding voting securities of the issuer, (b) any partner of the Person, (c) any trust or estate in which the Person has a substantial beneficial interest or in respect of which the Person serves as trustee or in a similar capacity, and (d) in the case of a Person who is an individual, (i) that Person's spouse or child, or (ii) any relative of that Person or of his spouse who has the same residence as that Person; but where the Exchange determines that two Persons shall, or shall not, be deemed to be associates with respect to a Member firm, Member corporation or holding company of a Member corporation, then such determination shall be determinative of their relationships in the application of Rule D.1.00 of the Exchange with respect to that Member firm, Member corporation or holding company;

"AIF" means this Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 30, 2022.

"BCBCA" means the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), including the regulations made thereunder, in each case as now in effect and as may be amended or replaced from time to time.

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company.

"Calendar Year 2021" means the Company's calendar year ending December 31, 2021.

"CEO" means the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"Common Shares" means the common shares in the capital of the Company.

"Company" means Kincora Copper Limited.

"NI 51-102" refers to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

"NI 52-110" refers to National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

"Person" Includes any individual, firm, partnership, joint venture, venture capital fund, limited liability company, unlimited liability company, association, trust, trustee, executor, administrator, legal personal representative, estate, group, body corporate, corporation, unincorporated association or organization, governmental entity, syndicate or other entity, whether or not having legal status.

"SEDAR" means the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval.

"Shareholders" means the holders of the Company's Common Shares.

"TSXV" means the TSX Venture Exchange.

Disclaimer

Kincora Copper Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -32,2 M -25,8 M -25,8 M
Net cash 2020 4,46 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Spring President, CEO & Executive Director
Yu Ying Liang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Cameron McRae Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Holliday Independent Non-Executive Director
Ray Nadarajah Independent Non-Executive Director
