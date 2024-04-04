Appendix 4A - Statement of CDIs on issue
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
KINCORA COPPER LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ARBN
645457763
1.3
ASX issuer code
KCC
- The announcement is New announcement
- Date of this announcement
4/4/2024
Appendix 4A - Statement of CDIs on issue
1 / 3
Appendix 4A - Statement of CDIs on issue
Part 2 - Details of +CDIs and other +securities on issue
2.1 Statement for month and year
March-2024
2.2a Number and class of all +CDIs issued over quoted +securities
ASX Security Code and Description
+CDI Ratio
KCC : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
1:1
Total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at end of statement month (A):
204,969,478
Reason for change:
Total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at end of previous month (B):
197,919,478
Net Difference (A-B)
7,050,000
Common share
Net transfers of securities between CDIs and
TSX-V exchange
as quoted / held on
If the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at the end of the statement month, is greater than the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A, the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the relevant securities and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
2.2b Number and class of all +securities on issue over which +CDIs have not been issued
ASX Security Code and Description
KCCAN : OPTION EXPIRING 29-MAR-2024 EX $0.30
Total number of +securities at end of
Total number of +securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
0
0
ASX Security Code and Description
KCCAM : OPTION EXPIRING 01-APR-2024 EX VARIOUS PRICES
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of +securities at end of
Total number of +securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
0
0
ASX Security Code and Description
KCCAO : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2025 EX $0.075
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of +securities at end of
Total number of +securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
27,800,000
27,800,000
ASX Security Code and Description
KCCAL : COMMON SHARES
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Net Difference (A-B)
-7,050,000
Appendix 4A - Statement of CDIs on issue
2 / 3
Appendix 4A - Statement of CDIs on issue
Total number of +securities at end of statement month (A)
Total number of +securities at end of previous month (B)
42,204,063
49,254,063
Reason for change:
Transfer to CDI's
Appendix 4A - Statement of CDIs on issue
3 / 3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kincora Copper Limited published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 15:22:09 UTC.