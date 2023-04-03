Kincora Copper : Earnings Document

Due to the size and specialist nature of Kincora's current business activities and the small workforce currently employed, the Company has not implemented measurable objectives for achieving gender or other diversity factors at this stage. However, the Company recognises the value of a talented and diverse workforce and the Board will take this into account when selecting new Board members and senior management. More broadly, high quality female candidates will be considered as part of any recruitment process.

At 31 December 2022, women made up 29% of the total workforce (employees and senior officers). There are currently two women in senior management or on the Board of Kincora, including the CFO and Country Manager for Mongolia.

The Diversity Policy can be found on the Kincora website.

1.6 Evaluation of Board performance

The Company has a policy that sets out the framework for review in relation to the Board, Board Committees and Individual Directors. In addition, the chair of the Technical and Remuneration Committees provide informal performance feedback to the directors through regular discussion on an ongoing basis. During the relevant period the performance of the Board has been undertaken in accordance with the process outlined.

The Company has established a Remuneration Committee which is responsible for reviewing the performance and determining the compensation of the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, other senior management and the Board, based on criteria including the Company's performance and accomplishment of annual and long-term strategic objectives.

1.7 Evaluation of Management performance

The chief executive officer is responsible for evaluating the performance of senior executives. The chief executive officer evaluates the performance of senior executives by monitoring output and conduct of formal and informal meetings. During the relevant period the performance of senior executives has been undertaken in accordance with the process outlined. The Remuneration Committee is responsible for evaluating the performance of the chief executive officer and is briefed by the CEO on senior executive performance.

The Company's Board Charter and Remuneration Policy are available on the corporate governance section of the Company's website.