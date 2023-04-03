Kincora Copper : Earnings Document

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Kincora Copper Limited:

WeOpinionhave audited the consolidated financial statements of Kincora Copper Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those Basis for Opinion section of our standards are further described in the report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA together with the ethical requirements that are Auditor's Responsibilities for Audit of the Fi ncial Statements Code)

relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

MateWe drawial Uncertainattention toy RelatedNote 1 intotheGoingfinancialConcernstatements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $1,961,000 and net cash used in operating activities of $1,119,000 during the year ended December 31, 2022 and as of that date, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $186,375,000. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key auditAuditmattersMa are those matters, that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matter described below to be a key audit matter to be communicated in our report.