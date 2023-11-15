Kincora Copper Limited (An Exploration Stage Company) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Expressed in Canadian Dollars (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of the interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Kincora Copper Limited Statement 1 (An Exploration Stage Company) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at (Figures in tables are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Cash $ 1,783 $ 2,224 Receivables, prepaids and deposits 293 155 2,076 2,379 Security deposits (Notes 6 and 12) 88 175 Equipment (Note 11) 92 77 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6) 15,007 13,463 $ 17,263 $ 16,094 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable (Note 7 and 9) Accrued liabilities SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 7) Share-basedpayment reserve Obligation to issue shares (Note 7 and 9) Foreign currency translation reserve Deficit $ 160 $ 405 8 59 168 464 190,183 187,930 14,432 14,164 314 195 (367) (284) (187,467) (186,375) 17,095 15,630 $ 17,263 $ 16,094 Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1) Contingencies (Note 12) Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2023 "Ray Nadarajah" "Sam Spring" Ray Nadarajah Sam Spring Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 3 | P a g e

Kincora Copper Limited Statement 2 (An Exploration Stage Company) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the, (Figures in tables are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) Three-month Three-month Nine-month Nine-month period ended period ended period ended period ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Expenses Consultants (Note 9) $ 38 $ 37 $ 113 $ 125 Consultants - Geologists (Note 9) 5 5 15 15 Consultants - Technical 18 18 56 56 Corporate administrative and office services 45 50 225 222 Directors and audit committee fees (recovery) (Note 9) 24 30 72 90 Foreign exchange gain (83) (49) (122) (54) Insurance 55 97 70 161 Investor relations 22 25 113 97 Legal and accounting 88 18 149 63 Management fees (Note 9) 55 55 165 165 Share-based compensation (Notes 7 and 9) 21 108 108 496 Transfer agent and filing fees 77 1 128 56 (365) (395) (1,092) (1,492) Net loss for the period $ (365) $ (395) $ (1,092) $ (1,492) Foreign currency translation (27) (52) (83) (114) Comprehensive loss for the period $ (392) $ (447) $ (1,175) $ (1,606) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 191,477 122,937 171,345 121,825 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 4 | P a g e

Kincora Copper Limited Statement 3 (An Exploration Stage Company) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine-month periods ended September 30, (Figures in tables are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) Cash provided by (used in): 2023 2022 Operating activities Loss for the period: $ (1,092) $ (1,492) Items not affected by cash: Obligation to issue shares 119 119 Share-based compensation 108 494 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Receivables, prepaids and deposits (51) 313 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (296) (437) Net cash used in operating activities (1,212) (1,003) Investing activities Acquisition of equipment (71) (44) Security deposits 87 (34) Government grant received 115 183 Exploration and evaluation asset expenditures (1,690) (2,631) Net cash used in investing activities (1,559) (2,526) Financing activity Proceeds from private placement, net of issue costs 2,413 - Net cash provided by financing activity 2,413 - Effect of foreign exchange translation (83) (114) Change in cash and cash equivalents (441) (3,643) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 2,224 4,831 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 1,783 $ 1,188 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information (Note 10) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 5 | P a g e

Kincora Copper Limited Statement 4 (An Exploration Stage Company) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Figures in tables are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of share amounts) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) Foreign currency Share capital Obligation to Share-based translation (Number of Share capital issue shares payment reserve reserve Deficit Total shares*) $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2021 120,712,026 186,237 2,099 11,930 (247) (184,414) 15,605 Shares issued for debts 2,225,151 363 (363) - - - - Shares for services to be issued - - 119 - - - 119 Options issued for accrued share issuance costs - - (1,700) 1,700 - - - Share-based compensation - - - 485 - - 485 Net comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (114) (1,492) (1,606) Balance, September 30, 2022 122,937,177 186,600 155 14,115 (361) (185,906) 14,603 Balance, December 31, 2022 151,440,747 187,930 195 14,164 (284) (186,375) 15,630 Shares issued for private placement, net 55,732,794 2,413 - - - - 2,413 Options issued as share issuance costs - (160) - 160 - - - Shares for services to be issued - - 119 - - - 119 Share-based compensation - - - 108 - - 108 Net comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (83) (1,092) (1,175) Balance, September 30, 2023 207,173,541 190,183 314 14,432 (367) (187,467) 17,095 *The share numbers have been adjusted to reflect a consolidation of the Company's share capital on a 3:1 basis effective January 8, 2021 (Note 7) and does not reflect the consideration shares due to RareX from Kincora acquiring RareX's minority interests in various NSW projects (Note 7, Share Capital). The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 6 | P a g e

Kincora Copper Limited (An Exploration Stage Company) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) Nature of Operations and Going Concern

Kincora Copper Limited ("the Company" or "Kincora") was incorporated in British Columbia, Canada on September 24, 1983. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and began trading on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") effective March 30, 2021, both under the symbol KCC.

The head office of the Company is located at Suite #400 - 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3N6 and the registered address and records office is located at 25 th Floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V7Y 1D3.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations. The Company continues to incur operating losses, has limited financial resources, no source of operating cash flow, and no assurances that sufficient funding, including adequate financing, will be available to conduct further exploration and development of its exploration and evaluation assets projects. These material uncertainties may cast a significant doubt on the validity of this assumption.

The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain the financing necessary to continue operations. As at September 30, 2023, the Company has an accumulated deficit of $187,467,000 a net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 of $1,092,000, has working capital of $1,908,000 and a cash balance of $1,783,000. As of September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a receivable of $87,230 which was received subsequently, relating to the non-refundable deposit pursuant to a confidential and incomplete offer for the sale of the Company's Mongolian assets. If the going concern assumption was not appropriate for these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, adjustments would be necessary to the carrying values of assets, liabilities, reported income and expenses and the statement of financial position classifications used. Such adjustments could be material. Basis of Preparation Statement of Compliance

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, including comparatives have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").

They have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments classified as financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss, which are stated at their fair value. In addition, these interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information. The significant accounting policies, as disclosed, have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated 7 | P a g e

Kincora Copper Limited (An Exploration Stage Company) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) 2. Basis of Preparation - continued Statement of Compliance - continued financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to annual consolidated financial statements. Critical Accounting Estimates The preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the reported expenses during the period. Actual results could differ from these estimates. Significant assumptions about the future and other sources of estimation uncertainty that management has made at the end of the reporting period, that could result in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the event that actual results differ from assumptions made, relate to, but are not limited to, the following: The carrying value and the recoverability of exploration and evaluation assets, which are included in the statements of financial position based on capitalized acquisition and expenditure costs, facing review for impairment based on factors including the planned exploration budgets and activities, commodity prices, drill results of exploration programs, and strategic direction of the Company;

The inputs used in accounting for share-based compensation expense included in profit or loss calculated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model;

share-based compensation expense included in profit or loss calculated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model; The recognition of deferred tax assets based on the change in unrecognized deductible temporary tax differences. 3. Significant Accounting Policies Basis of consolidation

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Kincora Group Ltd ("KGL"), Nadmin IBEX LLC ("Nadmin"), Golden Grouse IBEX LLC ("Golden Grouse"), BSG Investments Inc. ("BSGII"), Game Creek Company Limited ("Game Creek"), Samsul Mineração Ltda. ("Samsul"), Kincora Australia Limited and Kincora Copper Australia Pty Ltd. Inter- company balances and transactions are eliminated on consolidation. BSGII, Game Creek, Kincora Australia Limited and KGL are British Virgin Island incorporated companies. Nadmin and Golden Grouse were incorporated in Mongolia. Samsul is incorporated in Brazil. Kincora Copper Australia Pty Ltd was incorporated in Australia in 2019. Share-based compensation

The Company grants stock options to acquire common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants. An individual is classified as an employee when the individual is an employee for legal or tax purposes or provides services similar to those performed by an employee. The fair value of stock options is measured on the date of grant, using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model, and is recognized over the vesting period. A corresponding increase in share-based payment reserve is recorded 8 | P a g e

Kincora Copper Limited (An Exploration Stage Company) Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management) 3. Significant Accounting Policies - continued Share-based compensation - continued

when stock options are expensed. When stock options are exercised, share capital is credited by the sum of the consideration paid and the related portion of share-based compensation previously recorded in share- based payment reserve. Share-based compensation arrangements in which the Company receives goods or services as consideration for its own equity instruments are accounted for as equity settled share-based payment transactions and measured at the fair value of goods or services received. If the fair value of the goods or services received cannot be estimated reliably, the share-based payment transaction is measured at the fair value of the equity instruments granted at the date the Company receives the goods or the services. Cash and cash equivalents

Cash equivalents consist of highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into cash with maturities of three-months or less when purchased. Exploration and evaluation assets

Exploration and evaluation expenditures include the costs of acquiring licenses, costs associated with exploration and evaluation activity, and the fair value (at acquisition date) of exploration and evaluation assets acquired in a business combination. Exploration and evaluation expenditures are capitalized. Costs incurred before the Company has obtained the legal rights to explore an area are recognized in profit or loss. Government tax credits received are recorded as a reduction to the cumulative costs incurred and capitalized on the related property.

Exploration and evaluation assets are tested for impairment if facts or circumstances indicate that impairment exists. Examples of such facts and circumstances are as follows: the period for which the Company has the right to explore in the specific area has expired during the period or will expire in the near future, and is not expected to be renewed;

substantive expenditure on further exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in the specific area is neither budgeted nor planned;

exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in the specific area have not led to the discovery of commercially viable quantities of mineral resources and the entity has decided to discontinue such activities in the specific area; and

sufficient data exist to indicate that, although a development in the specific area is likely to proceed, the carrying amount of the exploration and evaluation asset is unlikely to be recovered in full from successful development or by sale. Once the technical feasibility and commercial viability of the extraction of mineral resources in an area of interest are demonstrable, exploration and evaluation assets attributable to that area of interest are first tested for impairment and then reclassified to mining property and development assets within property, plant and equipment. Recoverability of the carrying amount of any exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on successful development and commercial exploitation, or alternatively, sale of the respective areas of interest. 9 | P a g e