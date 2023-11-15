Kincora Copper Limited
(An Exploration Stage Company)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim condensed consolidated financial
statements in accordance with the standards established by and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for
a review of the interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Kincora Copper Limited
Statement 1
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at
(Figures in tables are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
1,783
$
2,224
Receivables, prepaids and deposits
293
155
2,076
2,379
Security deposits (Notes 6 and 12)
88
175
Equipment (Note 11)
92
77
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
15,007
13,463
$
17,263
$
16,094
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable (Note 7 and 9) Accrued liabilities
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 7) Share-basedpayment reserve Obligation to issue shares (Note 7 and 9) Foreign currency translation reserve Deficit
$
160
$
405
8
59
168
464
190,183
187,930
14,432
14,164
314
195
(367)
(284)
(187,467)
(186,375)
17,095
15,630
$
17,263
$
16,094
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Contingencies (Note 12)
Approved and authorized by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2023
"Ray Nadarajah"
"Sam Spring"
Ray Nadarajah
Sam Spring
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Kincora Copper Limited
Statement 2
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the,
(Figures in tables are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Three-month
Three-month
Nine-month
Nine-month
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Expenses
Consultants (Note 9)
$
38
$
37
$
113
$
125
Consultants - Geologists (Note 9)
5
5
15
15
Consultants - Technical
18
18
56
56
Corporate administrative and office services
45
50
225
222
Directors and audit committee fees
(recovery) (Note 9)
24
30
72
90
Foreign exchange gain
(83)
(49)
(122)
(54)
Insurance
55
97
70
161
Investor relations
22
25
113
97
Legal and accounting
88
18
149
63
Management fees (Note 9)
55
55
165
165
Share-based compensation (Notes 7 and 9)
21
108
108
496
Transfer agent and filing fees
77
1
128
56
(365)
(395)
(1,092)
(1,492)
Net loss for the period
$
(365)
$
(395)
$
(1,092)
$
(1,492)
Foreign currency translation
(27)
(52)
(83)
(114)
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(392)
$
(447)
$
(1,175)
$
(1,606)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
191,477
122,937
171,345
121,825
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Kincora Copper Limited
Statement 3
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the nine-month periods ended September 30,
(Figures in tables are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Cash provided by (used in):
2023
2022
Operating activities
Loss for the period:
$
(1,092)
$
(1,492)
Items not affected by cash:
Obligation to issue shares
119
119
Share-based compensation
108
494
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables, prepaids and deposits
(51)
313
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(296)
(437)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,212)
(1,003)
Investing activities
Acquisition of equipment
(71)
(44)
Security deposits
87
(34)
Government grant received
115
183
Exploration and evaluation asset expenditures
(1,690)
(2,631)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,559)
(2,526)
Financing activity
Proceeds from private placement, net of issue costs
2,413
-
Net cash provided by financing activity
2,413
-
Effect of foreign exchange translation
(83)
(114)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(441)
(3,643)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
2,224
4,831
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
1,783
$
1,188
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information (Note 10)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Kincora Copper Limited
Statement 4
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Figures in tables are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of share amounts) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Foreign
currency
Share capital
Obligation to
Share-based
translation
(Number of
Share capital
issue shares
payment reserve
reserve
Deficit
Total
shares*)
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2021
120,712,026
186,237
2,099
11,930
(247)
(184,414)
15,605
Shares issued for debts
2,225,151
363
(363)
-
-
-
-
Shares for services to be issued
-
-
119
-
-
-
119
Options issued for accrued share
issuance costs
-
-
(1,700)
1,700
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
485
-
-
485
Net comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(114)
(1,492)
(1,606)
Balance, September 30, 2022
122,937,177
186,600
155
14,115
(361)
(185,906)
14,603
Balance, December 31, 2022
151,440,747
187,930
195
14,164
(284)
(186,375)
15,630
Shares issued for private placement, net
55,732,794
2,413
-
-
-
-
2,413
Options issued as share issuance costs
-
(160)
-
160
-
-
-
Shares for services to be issued
-
-
119
-
-
-
119
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
108
-
-
108
Net comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(83)
(1,092)
(1,175)
Balance, September 30, 2023
207,173,541
190,183
314
14,432
(367)
(187,467)
17,095
*The share numbers have been adjusted to reflect a consolidation of the Company's share capital on a 3:1 basis effective January 8, 2021 (Note 7) and does not reflect the consideration shares due to RareX from Kincora acquiring RareX's minority interests in various NSW projects (Note 7, Share Capital).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Kincora Copper Limited
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
-
Nature of Operations and Going Concern
Kincora Copper Limited ("the Company" or "Kincora") was incorporated in British Columbia, Canada on September 24, 1983. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and began trading on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") effective March 30, 2021, both under the symbol KCC.
The head office of the Company is located at Suite #400 - 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3N6 and the registered address and records office is located at 25th Floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V7Y 1D3.
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations. The Company continues to incur operating losses, has limited financial resources, no source of operating cash flow, and no assurances that sufficient funding, including adequate financing, will be available to conduct further exploration and development of its exploration and evaluation assets projects. These material uncertainties may cast a significant doubt on the validity of this assumption.
The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain the financing necessary to continue operations. As at September 30, 2023, the Company has an accumulated deficit of $187,467,000 a net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 of $1,092,000, has working capital of $1,908,000 and a cash balance of $1,783,000. As of September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a receivable of $87,230 which was received subsequently, relating to the non-refundable deposit pursuant to a confidential and incomplete offer for the sale of the Company's Mongolian assets. If the going concern assumption was not appropriate for these interim condensed consolidated financial statements, adjustments would be necessary to the carrying values of assets, liabilities, reported income and expenses and the statement of financial position classifications used. Such adjustments could be material.
- Basis of Preparation Statement of Compliance
These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, including comparatives have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in accordance with International Accounting Standards ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC").
They have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments classified as financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss, which are stated at their fair value. In addition, these interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information. The significant accounting policies, as disclosed, have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated
Kincora Copper Limited
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
2. Basis of Preparation - continued Statement of Compliance - continued
financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to annual consolidated financial statements.
Critical Accounting Estimates
The preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make certain estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the reported expenses during the period. Actual results could differ from these estimates.
Significant assumptions about the future and other sources of estimation uncertainty that management has made at the end of the reporting period, that could result in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the event that actual results differ from assumptions made, relate to, but are not limited to, the following:
- The carrying value and the recoverability of exploration and evaluation assets, which are included in the statements of financial position based on capitalized acquisition and expenditure costs, facing review for impairment based on factors including the planned exploration budgets and activities, commodity prices, drill results of exploration programs, and strategic direction of the Company;
- The inputs used in accounting for share-based compensation expense included in profit or loss calculated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model;
- The recognition of deferred tax assets based on the change in unrecognized deductible temporary tax differences.
3. Significant Accounting Policies
-
Basis of consolidation
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Kincora Group Ltd ("KGL"), Nadmin IBEX LLC ("Nadmin"), Golden Grouse IBEX LLC ("Golden Grouse"), BSG Investments Inc. ("BSGII"), Game Creek Company Limited ("Game Creek"), Samsul Mineração Ltda. ("Samsul"), Kincora Australia Limited and Kincora Copper Australia Pty Ltd. Inter- company balances and transactions are eliminated on consolidation. BSGII, Game Creek, Kincora Australia Limited and KGL are British Virgin Island incorporated companies. Nadmin and Golden Grouse were incorporated in Mongolia. Samsul is incorporated in Brazil. Kincora Copper Australia Pty Ltd was incorporated in Australia in 2019.
- Share-basedcompensation
The Company grants stock options to acquire common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants. An individual is classified as an employee when the individual is an employee for legal or tax purposes or provides services similar to those performed by an employee. The fair value of stock options is measured on the date of grant, using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model, and is recognized over the vesting period. A corresponding increase in share-based payment reserve is recorded
Kincora Copper Limited
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
3. Significant Accounting Policies - continued
- Share-basedcompensation - continued
when stock options are expensed. When stock options are exercised, share capital is credited by the sum of the consideration paid and the related portion of share-based compensation previously recorded in share- based payment reserve. Share-based compensation arrangements in which the Company receives goods or services as consideration for its own equity instruments are accounted for as equity settled share-based payment transactions and measured at the fair value of goods or services received. If the fair value of the goods or services received cannot be estimated reliably, the share-based payment transaction is measured at the fair value of the equity instruments granted at the date the Company receives the goods or the services.
- Cash and cash equivalents
Cash equivalents consist of highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into cash with maturities of three-months or less when purchased.
- Exploration and evaluation assets
Exploration and evaluation expenditures include the costs of acquiring licenses, costs associated with exploration and evaluation activity, and the fair value (at acquisition date) of exploration and evaluation assets acquired in a business combination. Exploration and evaluation expenditures are capitalized. Costs incurred before the Company has obtained the legal rights to explore an area are recognized in profit or loss. Government tax credits received are recorded as a reduction to the cumulative costs incurred and capitalized on the related property.
Exploration and evaluation assets are tested for impairment if facts or circumstances indicate that impairment exists. Examples of such facts and circumstances are as follows:
- the period for which the Company has the right to explore in the specific area has expired during the period or will expire in the near future, and is not expected to be renewed;
- substantive expenditure on further exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in the specific area is neither budgeted nor planned;
- exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in the specific area have not led to the discovery of commercially viable quantities of mineral resources and the entity has decided to discontinue such activities in the specific area; and
- sufficient data exist to indicate that, although a development in the specific area is likely to proceed, the carrying amount of the exploration and evaluation asset is unlikely to be recovered in full from successful development or by sale.
Once the technical feasibility and commercial viability of the extraction of mineral resources in an area of interest are demonstrable, exploration and evaluation assets attributable to that area of interest are first tested for impairment and then reclassified to mining property and development assets within property, plant and equipment.
Recoverability of the carrying amount of any exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on successful development and commercial exploitation, or alternatively, sale of the respective areas of interest.
Kincora Copper Limited
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
3. Significant Accounting Policies - continued
- Loss per share
Basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to common shareholders by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding in the year. For all years presented, the loss attributable to common shareholders equals the reported loss attributable to owners of the Company. In calculating the diluted loss per share, the weighted average number of common shares outstanding assumes that the proceeds to be received on the exercise of dilutive share options and warrants are used to repurchase common shares at the average market price during the period. For the periods presented, this calculation proved to be anti-dilutive.
- Equipment
Equipment is carried at cost less amortization and amounts written-off. The assets residual value, amortization methods and useful lives are reviewed, and adjusted, if appropriate, at each reporting date. Amortization is provided for over the estimated lives of the related assets based on annual rates as follows:
Exploration equipment
10 Years - Straight-line
Computers
10 Years - Straight-line
- Income taxes
Income tax on the profit or loss for the periods presented comprises current and deferred tax. Income tax is recognized in profit or loss except to the extent that it relates to items recognized directly in equity, in which case it is recognized in equity. Current tax expense is the expected tax payable on the taxable income for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at period end, adjusted for amendments to tax payable with regards to previous years.
Deferred tax is recorded using the liability method, providing for temporary differences, between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes. The following temporary differences are not provided for: goodwill not deductible for tax purposes; the initial recognition of assets or liabilities that affect neither accounting or taxable loss; nor differences relating to investments in subsidiaries to the extent that they will probably not reverse in the foreseeable future. The amount of deferred tax provided is based on the expected manner of realization or settlement of the carrying amount of assets and liabilities, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date. A deferred tax asset is recognized only to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which the asset can be utilized. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets against current tax liabilities and when they relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority and the Company intends to settle its current tax assets and liabilities on a net basis.
- Functional and presentation currency
The functional currency is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates. The functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries (except Kincora Copper Australia Pty Ltd), for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2022 is the Canadian Dollar, and the functional currency of Kincora Copper Australia Pty Ltd is the Australian Dollar. The
