Kincora Copper : Exploration and corporate update for Mongolian portfolio

Kincora provides positive exploration and corporate update for Mongolian portfolio

Multiple porphyry targets at newly identified Shuteen North prospect

Further high-grade gold with base metals rock chip and soil samples at the West Fox prospect expands mineralised system and refines mineralising controls

high-grade gold with base metals rock chip and soil samples at the West Fox prospect expands mineralised system and refines mineralising controls Extension of the existing corporate agreement covering the Mongolian portfolio with Resilience Mining Mongolia to include maiden resource definition for the Bronze Fox project and reimbursement of costs

Field season results highlight attractive exploration upside of Kincora's existing Mongolian asset portfolio, and significant upside provided for exploration, project generation and development success under the agreement with Resilience Mining Mongolia

Melbourne, Australia - February 11th, 2022

Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV & ASX:KCC) is pleased to provide an exploration and corporate update following 2021 field season activities in Mongolia and an extension of the corporate agreement with Resilience Mining Mongolia Limited (Resilience) covering the Mongolian asset portfolio.

Sam Spring, President & CEO, commented:

"Kincora has continued to responsibly and systematically advance and add value to our prospective project pipeline in Mongolia's Southern Gobi, with promising results, as we work with and pursue the corporate agreement with Resilience. The agreement with Resilience provides attractive upside to Kincora shareholders and will streamline focus to our Macquarie Arc porphyry portfolio in Australia.

Last year's field activities have identified a new significant scale series of porphyry targets at Shuteen North, and separately advanced our understanding of the mineralised controls and size of the system at the more advanced West Fox target. These results further highlight the potential of our existing Mongolian project portfolio and logic of having a motivated and focused group like Resilience drive these assets forward to the next stage.

The Company has granted Resilience an extension to IPO on the ASX with a A$7.5 million to A$10 million offering, a new lead manager, reimbursement of certain Mongolian expenditures, and the definition of a maiden resource for the Bronze Fox project1.

The targets, team and foundations are in place for Resilience to add significant value this field season. "

An accompanying detailed Mongolia focused exploration and corporate update presentation, with further details and figures to this release, is available at www.kincoracopper.com