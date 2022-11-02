Kincora Copper : Financial Statements 2021

WeOpinionhave audited the consolidated financial statements of Kincora Copper Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements").
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under
Basis for Opinion
section
those standards are further described in the
of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Fi
anci l Statem nts
audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
WeMatedrawial Uncertainattention toy RelatedNote 1 intotheGoingfinancialConcernstatements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $22,581,000 and net cash used in operating activities of $2,127,000 during the year ended December 31, 2021 and as of that date, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $184,414,000. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Key auditAu mattersMa are those matters, that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matter described below to be a key audit matter to be communicated in our report.
Key Audit Matter
How the Matter was Addressed in the Audit
Carrying value of exploration and evaluation
Our procedures included, but were not limited to, the
a sets
As disclosed in Note 6 as at December 31, 2021, the
following:
We obtained an understanding of the key
Company
held capitalized exploration
and
•
process associated with
management's
evaluation expenditure assets of $10,657,000.
•
review of the exploration and evaluation
The carrying value of exploration and evaluation
assets;
expenditure is assessed for impairment by the
We tested a sample of exploration
Company when facts and circumstance indicate that
•
expenditures incurred in Australia and
the exploration and evaluation expenditure may
Mongolia;
exceed its recoverable amount.
We tested the Company's right to explore,
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the
•
which included performing
title searches
Company
recognize an impairment charge
of
and obtaining confirmations;
$19,197,000 on its Mongolian assets.
The
We evaluated the Company's intention to
recoverable amount was estimated based on fair
•
carry out significant exploration and
value less costs of disposal in a potential disposition
evaluation activities;
of the Mongolian assets. The Company determined
We reviewed management's assessment on
that there was no indicator of impairment on its
•
impairment indicators on the Mongolian
Australian assets.
and the Australian assets;
We reviewed the assumptions management
We considered this a key audit matter because of the
•
used in estimating the recoverable amount
and performed recalculation;
following reasons: (1) the determination as to
We assessed the adequacy of the disclosure
whether there are any indicators of impairment
included in the financial statements.
involves a number of judgments including whether
the Company has tenure, intends to perform ongoing exploration and evaluation activity, whether there is sufficient information for a decision to be made that the area of interest is not commercially viable ; and
(2) the determination of the recoverable amount, which is based on the fair value of consideration to be received on the potential disposition, involves significant management judgment and the accounting estimates are subject to a high degree of estimation uncertainty.
ManagementOther Informationis responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
ManagementResponsibilitiesis responsibleof Managementfor theandpreparationThose Chargedand fairwithpresentationGovernanceof theforfinancialthe F nancialstatementsSta ementsin accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
OurA ditor'sobjectivesRe ponsibilitiesare to obtainforreasonablethe Auditassuranceof the Financialabout whetherSta ementsthe financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional
•
judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error,
design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and
appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from
fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions,
•
misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are
appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the
•
Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and
•
related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on
the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast
significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material
uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the
financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based
on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may
•
cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures,
and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that
achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
