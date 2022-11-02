Kincora Copper : Financial Statements 2021

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021 Kincora Copper Limited ARBN: 645 457 763 March 30, 2022 Website: www.kincoracopper.com Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

Kincora Copper Limited (An Exploration Stage Company) CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Expressed in Canadian Dollars For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Shareholders of Kincora Copper Limited: WeOpinionhave audited the consolidated financial statements of Kincora Copper Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, cash flows and changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under Basis for Opinion section those standards are further described in the of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Fi anci l Statem nts audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. WeMatedrawial Uncertainattention toy RelatedNote 1 intotheGoingfinancialConcernstatements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $22,581,000 and net cash used in operating activities of $2,127,000 during the year ended December 31, 2021 and as of that date, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $184,414,000. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key auditAu mattersMa are those matters, that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matter described below to be a key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the Matter was Addressed in the Audit Carrying value of exploration and evaluation Our procedures included, but were not limited to, the a sets As disclosed in Note 6 as at December 31, 2021, the following: We obtained an understanding of the key Company held capitalized exploration and • process associated with management's evaluation expenditure assets of $10,657,000. • review of the exploration and evaluation The carrying value of exploration and evaluation assets; expenditure is assessed for impairment by the We tested a sample of exploration Company when facts and circumstance indicate that • expenditures incurred in Australia and the exploration and evaluation expenditure may Mongolia; exceed its recoverable amount. We tested the Company's right to explore, During the year ended December 31, 2021, the • which included performing title searches Company recognize an impairment charge of and obtaining confirmations; $19,197,000 on its Mongolian assets. The We evaluated the Company's intention to recoverable amount was estimated based on fair • carry out significant exploration and value less costs of disposal in a potential disposition evaluation activities; of the Mongolian assets. The Company determined We reviewed management's assessment on that there was no indicator of impairment on its • impairment indicators on the Mongolian Australian assets. and the Australian assets; We reviewed the assumptions management We considered this a key audit matter because of the • used in estimating the recoverable amount and performed recalculation; following reasons: (1) the determination as to We assessed the adequacy of the disclosure whether there are any indicators of impairment included in the financial statements. involves a number of judgments including whether the Company has tenure, intends to perform ongoing exploration and evaluation activity, whether there is sufficient information for a decision to be made that the area of interest is not commercially viable ; and (2) the determination of the recoverable amount, which is based on the fair value of consideration to be received on the potential disposition, involves significant management judgment and the accounting estimates are subject to a high degree of estimation uncertainty. ManagementOther Informationis responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.