Kincora Copper : First Quarter 2023 Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis

Please find attached for release to the market, Kincora Copper Limited's First Quarter 2023 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and NI 51-102F1 Management's Discussion and Analysis, issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, for lodgement on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

Kincora Copper Limited Q1- Three-month period ended March 31, 2023

Introduction

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company has been prepared as of May 12, 2023, and reported in Canadian dollars. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Kincora Copper Limited and the notes thereto for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting except for cash flow information.

Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the consolidated financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls. Management is also responsible for ensuring that information disclosed externally, including the consolidated financial statements and MD&A, is complete and reliable.

Additional information relating to the Company, including most recent financial reports, are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") announcements platform under the Company's code 'KCC' and on the Company's website at www.kincoracopper.com.

Business Overview

Kincora Copper Limited (the "Company" or "Kincora") is an active explorer and project generator focused on world-classcopper-gold discoveries. The Company is the leading listed pure play explorer in one of the most significant gold rich porphyry regions in the world, the Macquarie Arc within the Lachlan Fold Belt ("LFB"), located in the Central West of New South Wales ("NSW") in Australia. This region has multiple world-class mining operations, an established exploration and mining culture, excellent existing infratructure, a supportive government environment and multiple recent private sector exploration, development and mining successes.

The Company has assembled an industry leading technical team who have made multiple world-class copper and gold discoveries, who have "skin in the game" equity ownership, who are backed by a strong institutional shareholder base and dual listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") in March 2021.

Kincora's portfolio includes district scale landholdings and scale-able drill ready targets in both Australia and Mongolia's leading porphyry belts, the Macquarie Arc and Southern Gobi respectively. The Company is currently seeking third party investors to advance the Mongolian portfolio of assets to assist streamline our core focus of advancing a highly prospective pipeline of 13 drill targets across 5 projects in Australia. In addition, the Company has a success based exploration alliance with an artificial intelligence explorer who is responsible for generating, funding and drill testing targets at a further NSW based project of Kincora's (the Cundumbul project).

Our exploration model applies a robust systematic approach utilizing modern exploration techniques supporting high-impact, value add programs underpinned by targets with strong indications for world-class scale potential.

Over 30,000 metres have been drilled since Kincora's entry into NSW and initial on the ground activities commencing in 2Q'20. Two corporate transactions and a total of four direct applications for new licenses have been successful.

Drilling is ongoing at the Condobolin project, having completed 5 diamond drill holes at the Trundle project in 2023. All holes of the current Trundle program have confirmed an extensive multiple system gold-copper complex across a 3.2km strike, up to 900m wide and a verticial depth of greater than 800m (all open). Assay results have been received for four of the five holes with a technical workshop planned at the end of May to review final results and plan follow up activities.

Page | 2