Kincora Copper : Further confirmation of new discovery and broad intervals at Trundle Park

See body of release for further technical details and assumptions, incl. Figure 2 for plan view & wider sections, including footnotes

Ahead of the upcoming 121 Mining Investments APAC online conference an updated corporate presentation, including further details on the Trundle project and recent drill results, is available at www.kincoracopper.com

As we await assay results for TRDD030 and 31 we continue to systematically explore out from this new southern extension discovery zone, which remains open in all directions. Hole TRDD032, a 150m step-out to the south-east is in progress."

These results are very encouraging that we are lateral to and near the margin of the primary target, the ore discovery we are after, which is a higher-grade, large porphyry deposit.

Also, most recent hole TRDD031 has added to our understanding of this southern extension zone. We have now intersected a tabular, bedded, mineralised skarn system across a strike of over 240m with Upper, Middle and Lower skarns in three holes. Widths, alteration and visual mineralisation of these skarn zones are providing vectors for follow up drilling.

"Full assay results for TRDD029 confirm a new geological discovery in the southern extension zone at Trundle Park, with two encouraging broad intervals of higher gold and copper tenor in skarn beds typical of Macquarie Arc porphyry copper-gold systems.

Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV & ASX:KCC) is very pleased to provide an exploration update from ongoing drilling at Trundle Park prospect situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.

RHS: Conceptual and illustrative setting of the Trundle Park southern extension zone relative to the Macquarie Arc porphyry model with a targeted causative intrusive porphyry source being at a lateral setting (similar to the Big Cadia skarn to Cadia Quarry).

LHS: Cross section of a tabular, bedded mineralised skarn system confirmed across three zones over a >250m strike (and open in all directions) and quartz sulphide veining in holes TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 at Trundle Park. Hole TRDD032 in progress stepping out 150m to the SE following up coincident vectors.

Assay results for drill hole TRDD029 and visuals of TRDD031

Full assay results for hole TRDD029 confirm an important new geological discovery with the southern extension zone at the Trundle Park prospect. Gold and copper mineralisation was returned across a total of 196m covering three separate tabular skarn zones, including higher gold and copper tenure in the Upper and Middle Skarn zones. This is very encouraging and significant in the context of the Macquarie Arc. Assay results are included in Tables 1 and 2.

Table 1: Trundle Park target hole TRDD029 - Summary of skarn zone intervals

TRDD029 Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) From (m) Upper Skarn 36 0.68 0.29 732 1 Middle Skarn 139 0.17 0.12 828 including 34 0.38 0.30 931 incl. 7 0.66 0.39 942 Lower Skarn 13 0.13 0.07 981 Lower Skarn 8 0.11 0.01 1004 196 0.26 0.14

1 Previously reported, January 24th, 2022, "Newly Discovered Higher-Grade Zones Expand the Large-ScaleGold-Copper System at Trundle Park"

Full summary of significant mineralised intervals from TRDD029 available in Table 2

Most recent hole TRDD031 has intersected the three skarns zones; the Upper, Middle and Lower, as did TRDD029 and TRDD030, with a cumulative mineralised interval across these skarn zones of over 100m. The three holes to date in the southern extension zone have confirmed a tabular, bedded, multiple zone mineralised skarn system confirmed across over 240m strike with estimated true width of up to 120m (the Middle Skarn in TRDD030). The southern extension zone remains open in all directions.

Hole TRDD030 intersected cumulative skarns of over 250m, with quartz-carbonate- chalcopyrite vein sets in the Middle Skarn with assay results expected in 3 weeks.

Similar to previous holes TRDD029 and TRDD030, there is representation of copper sulphides associated with prograde skarn development in hole TRDD031. These are generally characterised by garnet-magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite, mainly within the Middle Skarn and also present to a lesser extent in the Upper Skarn zone (the latter which appears to have pinched out in hole TRDD031).

The width, alteration and visual mineralisation of the respective three skarn zones from hole TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 are providing insights to the interpreted fluid pathways from the primary source, and targeted causative porphyry intrusion.

While TRDD031 didn't intersect the anticipated quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein sets that holes TRDD029 and TRDD030 did, it returned the first indications of tourmaline occurring along quartz veinlets along with blebs of bornite and/or chalcopyrite, and from a relatively shallow depth (first noted at 285m down hole). This zone was hosted in silica-magnetite altered pebbly volcanoclastic rocks, and is believed to explain the magnetic high anomaly the hole drilled tested.

At this stage, there are no intersected intrusions identified in TRDD031 to help explain these higher temperature minerals (tourmaline and bornite) and no deeper intrusions to explain the significant chalcopyrite and magnetite in the various skarn horizons. This setting of sulphide veining in upper volcanics supports the working interpretation of targeted causative intrusive source being on a lateral setting - see Figure 1 for the section and working interpretation of the Trundle Park southern extension zone.