  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Kincora Copper Limited
  News
  Summary
    KCC   CA49451A6034

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

(KCC)
Kincora Copper : Further confirmation of new discovery and broad intervals at Trundle Park

03/15/2022 | 12:30am EDT
Further confirmation of new discovery and broad intervals at Trundle Park

  • Full assay results confirms hole TRDD029 as an important new geological discovery along the southern extension zone at Trundle Park:
  1. Cumulative gold and copper mineralisation across 196m returned in three skarn zones in TRDD029, including:
    • Upper Skarn: 36m @ 0.68 g/t gold and 0.29% copper1
    • Middle Skarn: 129m @ 0.17 gold and 0.12% copper, including:
    1. 34m @ 0.38g/t gold and 0.30% copper
  • Assay results for TRDD030, that intersected cumulative skarn of ~250m, along with quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein sets in the Middle Skarn, expected in 3 weeks
  • Most recent hole TRDD031 has intersected cumulative skarn of >100m, below potassic alteration within quartz veining comprising tourmaline-bornite-chalcopyrite in volcanics

Hole TRDD029

Hole TRDD0311 Hole TRDD030 1

Hole TRDD0322

GEOLOGY MODEL

Skarn

Limestone

Volcaniclastic

Upper skarn

Quartz-carbonate-

Middle skarn

chalcopyrite vein set

Quartz-tourmaline-

bornite-chalcopyrite vein

Off-section trace

  • Assay results pending
  • Trace of designed & commenced hole

See body of release for further technical details and assumptions, incl. Figure 2 for plan view & wider sections, including footnotes

Further confirmation of new discovery and broad intervals at Trundle Park Website: www.kincoracopper.com

TRDD029

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Upper Skarn

36

0.68

0.29

Middle Skarn

139

0.17

0.12

including

34

0.38

0.30

incl.

7

0.66

0.39

Lower Skarn

13

0.13

0.07

Lower Skarn

8

0.11

0.01

196

0.26

0.14

1

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

  • Tabular, bedded, mineralised skarn system across three zones confirmed over >240m strike (and open), with estimated true width of up to 120m
  • Skarn mineralization and quartz sulphide veining in overlying volcanics from holes TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 provide important geological and mineral vectors for the targeted causative intrusive porphyry source
  • Hole TRDD032 commenced following up these vectors which are coincident with a wider north-south mineralised corridor and magnetic low
  • Air-coredrilling program of 50 holes for 1,550 metres complete, testing the wider intrusive complex and extent of identified anomalous copper-gold mineralisation at open pit target depths to the north of Trundle Park

Melbourne, Australia - March 15th, 2022

Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV & ASX:KCC) is very pleased to provide an exploration update from ongoing drilling at Trundle Park prospect situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.

John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted:

"Full assay results for TRDD029 confirm a new geological discovery in the southern extension zone at Trundle Park, with two encouraging broad intervals of higher gold and copper tenor in skarn beds typical of Macquarie Arc porphyry copper-gold systems.

Also, most recent hole TRDD031 has added to our understanding of this southern extension zone. We have now intersected a tabular, bedded, mineralised skarn system across a strike of over 240m with Upper, Middle and Lower skarns in three holes. Widths, alteration and visual mineralisation of these skarn zones are providing vectors for follow up drilling.

These results are very encouraging that we are lateral to and near the margin of the primary target, the ore discovery we are after, which is a higher-grade, large porphyry deposit.

As we await assay results for TRDD030 and 31 we continue to systematically explore out from this new southern extension discovery zone, which remains open in all directions. Hole TRDD032, a 150m step-out to the south-east is in progress."

Ahead of the upcoming 121 Mining Investments APAC online conference an updated corporate presentation, including further details on the Trundle project and recent drill results, is available at www.kincoracopper.com

Further confirmation of new discovery and broad intervals at Trundle Park

2

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

Figure 1: Section and working interpretation of the Trundle Park southern extension zone

LHS: Cross section of a tabular, bedded mineralised skarn system confirmed across three zones over a >250m strike (and open in all directions) and quartz sulphide veining in holes TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 at Trundle Park. Hole TRDD032 in progress stepping out 150m to the SE following up coincident vectors.

RHS: Conceptual and illustrative setting of the Trundle Park southern extension zone relative to the Macquarie Arc porphyry model with a targeted causative intrusive porphyry source being at a lateral setting (similar to the Big Cadia skarn to Cadia Quarry).

TRUNDLE PARK: SOUTHERN EXTENSION DISCOVERY ZONE

MACQUARIE ARC PORPHYRY MODEL: CONCEPTUAL

TRUNDLE PARK SOUTHERN EXTENSION ZONE SETTING

Hole TRDD029

Hole TRDD031 1 Hole TRDD030 1

Hole TRDD032 2

Upper skarn

Middle skarn

Lower skarn

Open

>240m

Open + Vectors

Mineralised Skarn zones (see Table 1 for further details)

  • Assay results pending (visual lithology)
    2 Designed & on-going hole TRDD032

Skarn

Limestone

Volcaniclastic

Quartz-carbonate- chalcopyrite vein set Quartz-tourmaline-bornite-chalcopyrite vein

Off-section trace

Section thickness 450m (dashed trace >450m)

Epithermal, quartz-

carbonate-basemetal-gold zones

Little Cadia

Skarn zones

Trundle

Park

southern extension zone

Big Cadia

Alkalic Porphyry Model - Macquarie Arc example (adopted from Alan J. Wilson, Ph.D. 2003)

Mineralised porphyry

Distal skarn

Pre-mineral QMP

Limestone

Monzonite

Volcaniclastic

sandstone

Proximal skarn

Volcaniclastic rock

Epithermal Zone

Cadia East

Ridgeway

Cadia Far East

Northparkes:

E26, E48, E22,

E27

Porphyry zones

Cadia Hill,

Cadia Quarry

Northparkes:

E31, GRP314

Lithocap

Calc-potassic

Breccia

Sericite-Quartz

Porphyry vein

Sodic-calcic

Epithermal vein

Orthoclase-Albite

Further confirmation of new discovery and broad intervals at Trundle Park Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

3

Assay results for drill hole TRDD029 and visuals of TRDD031

Full assay results for hole TRDD029 confirm an important new geological discovery with the southern extension zone at the Trundle Park prospect. Gold and copper mineralisation was returned across a total of 196m covering three separate tabular skarn zones, including higher gold and copper tenure in the Upper and Middle Skarn zones. This is very encouraging and significant in the context of the Macquarie Arc. Assay results are included in Tables 1 and 2.

Table 1: Trundle Park target hole TRDD029 - Summary of skarn zone intervals

TRDD029

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

From (m)

Upper Skarn

36

0.68

0.29

732

1

Middle Skarn

139

0.17

0.12

828

including

34

0.38

0.30

931

incl.

7

0.66

0.39

942

Lower Skarn

13

0.13

0.07

981

Lower Skarn

8

0.11

0.01

1004

196

0.26

0.14

1 Previously reported, January 24th, 2022, "Newly Discovered Higher-Grade Zones Expand the Large-ScaleGold-Copper System at Trundle Park"

Full summary of significant mineralised intervals from TRDD029 available in Table 2

Most recent hole TRDD031 has intersected the three skarns zones; the Upper, Middle and Lower, as did TRDD029 and TRDD030, with a cumulative mineralised interval across these skarn zones of over 100m. The three holes to date in the southern extension zone have confirmed a tabular, bedded, multiple zone mineralised skarn system confirmed across over 240m strike with estimated true width of up to 120m (the Middle Skarn in TRDD030). The southern extension zone remains open in all directions.

Hole TRDD030 intersected cumulative skarns of over 250m, with quartz-carbonate- chalcopyrite vein sets in the Middle Skarn with assay results expected in 3 weeks.

Similar to previous holes TRDD029 and TRDD030, there is representation of copper sulphides associated with prograde skarn development in hole TRDD031. These are generally characterised by garnet-magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite, mainly within the Middle Skarn and also present to a lesser extent in the Upper Skarn zone (the latter which appears to have pinched out in hole TRDD031).

The width, alteration and visual mineralisation of the respective three skarn zones from hole TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 are providing insights to the interpreted fluid pathways from the primary source, and targeted causative porphyry intrusion.

While TRDD031 didn't intersect the anticipated quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein sets that holes TRDD029 and TRDD030 did, it returned the first indications of tourmaline occurring along quartz veinlets along with blebs of bornite and/or chalcopyrite, and from a relatively shallow depth (first noted at 285m down hole). This zone was hosted in silica-magnetite altered pebbly volcanoclastic rocks, and is believed to explain the magnetic high anomaly the hole drilled tested.

At this stage, there are no intersected intrusions identified in TRDD031 to help explain these higher temperature minerals (tourmaline and bornite) and no deeper intrusions to explain the significant chalcopyrite and magnetite in the various skarn horizons. This setting of sulphide veining in upper volcanics supports the working interpretation of targeted causative intrusive source being on a lateral setting - see Figure 1 for the section and working interpretation of the Trundle Park southern extension zone.

Further confirmation of new discovery and broad intervals at Trundle Park

4

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

The skarn zones and quartz sulphide veining in the overlying volcanics from holes TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 provide important geological and mineral vectors for the targeted causative intrusive porphyry source. The large mineralised skarns and vein systems are suggestive of significant primary source.

Hole TRDD032, a 150m step-out to the south-east, is in progress following up these vectors, which are coincident with the wider southern mineralised trend corridor and magnetic low.

Figure 2: Significant new mineralised zones and extension - the wider Trundle Park system covers a 1.3 km strike and open

  1. Plan view of Trundle Park prospect, multiple visually significant mineralised zones in holes TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 - see Figure 2 (b) & (c) for sections
  • 200m

DRILL HOLE KEY

Collar

>0.5 CuEq % 3

0.1-0.5 CuEq % 3

Skarn (logged)1

GEOLOGY MODEL

Section

line

TRDD029

Medial Skarn

Proximal Skarn

Monzodiorite

Monzonite

Informal Workings

Background Total Magnetic

Drill hole traces for holes >50m depth only

  • Down-holelengths; True widths not known

TRDD031TRDD030 1 1

TRDD032 2

SOUTHERN

EXTENSION

DISCOVERY

ZONE

  • Assay results pending (visual lithology)
    2 Designed & on-going hole TRDD032
    3 AuEq at $1800/oz Au and 3.55lb Cu
    (100% recoveries).

Further confirmation of new discovery and broad intervals at Trundle Park

5

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kincora Copper Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
