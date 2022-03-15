Kincora Copper : Further confirmation of new discovery and broad intervals at Trundle Park
Further confirmation of new discovery and broad intervals at Trundle Park
Full assay results confirms hole TRDD029 as an important new geological discovery along the southern extension zone at Trundle Park:
Cumulative gold and copper mineralisation across 196mreturned in three skarn zones in TRDD029, including:
Upper Skarn: 36m @ 0.68 g/t gold and 0.29% copper1
Middle Skarn: 129m @ 0.17 gold and 0.12% copper, including:
34m @ 0.38g/t gold and 0.30% copper
Assay results for TRDD030, that intersected cumulative skarn of ~250m, along with quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein sets in the Middle Skarn, expected in 3 weeks
Most recent holeTRDD031 has intersected cumulative skarn of >100m, below potassic alteration within quartz veining comprising tourmaline-bornite-chalcopyrite in volcanics
Hole TRDD029
Hole TRDD0311 Hole TRDD030 1
Hole TRDD0322
GEOLOGY MODEL
Skarn
Limestone
Volcaniclastic
Upper skarn
Quartz-carbonate-
Middle skarn
chalcopyrite vein set
Quartz-tourmaline-
bornite-chalcopyrite vein
Off-section trace
Assay results pending
Trace of designed & commenced hole
See body of release for further technical details and assumptions, incl. Figure 2 for plan view & wider sections, including footnotes
TRDD029
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Cu (%)
Upper Skarn
36
0.68
0.29
Middle Skarn
139
0.17
0.12
including
34
0.38
0.30
incl.
7
0.66
0.39
Lower Skarn
13
0.13
0.07
Lower Skarn
8
0.11
0.01
196
0.26
0.14
1
Tabular, bedded, mineralised skarn system across three zonesconfirmed over >240m strike (and open), with estimated true width of up to 120m
Skarn mineralizationand quartz sulphide veining in overlying volcanics from holes TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 provide important geological and mineral vectors for the targeted causative intrusive porphyry source
HoleTRDD032 commenced following up these vectors which are coincident with a wider north-south mineralised corridor and magnetic low
Air-coredrilling program of 50 holes for 1,550 metres complete, testing the wider intrusive complex and extent of identified anomalous copper-gold mineralisation at open pit target depths to the north of Trundle Park
Melbourne, Australia - March 15th, 2022
Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV & ASX:KCC) is very pleased to provide an exploration update from ongoing drilling at Trundle Park prospect situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.
John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted:
"Full assay results for TRDD029 confirm a new geological discovery in the southern extension zone at Trundle Park, with two encouraging broad intervals of higher gold and copper tenor in skarn beds typical of Macquarie Arc porphyry copper-gold systems.
Also, most recent hole TRDD031 has added to our understanding of this southern extension zone. We have now intersected a tabular, bedded, mineralised skarn system across a strike of over 240m with Upper, Middle and Lower skarns in three holes. Widths, alteration and visual mineralisation of these skarn zones are providing vectors for follow up drilling.
These results are very encouraging that we are lateral to and near the margin of the primary target, the ore discovery we are after, which is a higher-grade, large porphyry deposit.
As we await assay results for TRDD030 and 31 we continue to systematically explore out from this new southern extension discovery zone, which remains open in all directions. Hole TRDD032, a 150m step-out to the south-east is in progress."
Ahead of the upcoming 121 Mining Investments APAC online conference an updated corporate presentation, including further details on the Trundle project and recent drill results, is available at www.kincoracopper.com
2
Figure 1: Section and working interpretation of the Trundle Park southern extension zone
LHS: Cross section of a tabular, bedded mineralised skarn system confirmed across three zones over a >250m strike (and open in all directions) and quartz sulphide veining in holes TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 at Trundle Park. Hole TRDD032 in progress stepping out 150m to the SE following up coincident vectors.
RHS: Conceptual and illustrative setting of the Trundle Park southern extension zone relative to the Macquarie Arc porphyry model with a targeted causative intrusive porphyry source being at a lateral setting (similar to the Big Cadia skarn to Cadia Quarry).
TRUNDLE PARK: SOUTHERN EXTENSION DISCOVERY ZONE
MACQUARIE ARC PORPHYRY MODEL: CONCEPTUAL
TRUNDLE PARK SOUTHERN EXTENSION ZONE SETTING
Hole TRDD029
Hole TRDD031 1 Hole TRDD030 1
Hole TRDD032 2
Upper skarn
Middle skarn
Lower skarn
Open
>240m
Open + Vectors
Mineralised Skarn zones (see Table 1 for further details)
Quartz-carbonate- chalcopyrite vein set Quartz-tourmaline-bornite-chalcopyrite vein
Off-section trace
Section thickness 450m (dashed trace >450m)
Epithermal, quartz-
carbonate-basemetal-gold zones
Little Cadia
Skarn zones
Trundle
Park
southern extension zone
Big Cadia
Alkalic Porphyry Model - Macquarie Arc example (adopted from Alan J. Wilson, Ph.D. 2003)
Mineralised porphyry
Distal skarn
Pre-mineral QMP
Limestone
Monzonite
Volcaniclastic
sandstone
Proximal skarn
Volcaniclastic rock
Epithermal Zone
Cadia East
Ridgeway
Cadia Far East
Northparkes:
E26, E48, E22,
E27
Porphyry zones
Cadia Hill,
Cadia Quarry
Northparkes:
E31, GRP314
Lithocap
Calc-potassic
Breccia
Sericite-Quartz
Porphyry vein
Sodic-calcic
Epithermal vein
Orthoclase-Albite
Assay results for drill hole TRDD029 and visuals of TRDD031
Full assay results for hole TRDD029 confirm an important new geological discovery with the southern extension zone at the Trundle Park prospect. Gold and copper mineralisation was returned across a total of 196m covering three separate tabular skarn zones, including higher gold and copper tenure in the Upper and Middle Skarn zones. This is very encouraging and significant in the context of the Macquarie Arc. Assay results are included in Tables 1 and 2.
Table 1: Trundle Park target hole TRDD029 - Summary of skarn zone intervals
TRDD029
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Cu (%)
From (m)
Upper Skarn
36
0.68
0.29
732
1
Middle Skarn
139
0.17
0.12
828
including
34
0.38
0.30
931
incl.
7
0.66
0.39
942
Lower Skarn
13
0.13
0.07
981
Lower Skarn
8
0.11
0.01
1004
196
0.26
0.14
1Previously reported, January 24th, 2022, "Newly Discovered Higher-Grade Zones Expand the Large-ScaleGold-Copper System at Trundle Park"
Full summary of significant mineralised intervals from TRDD029 available in Table 2
Most recent hole TRDD031 has intersected the three skarns zones; the Upper, Middle and Lower, as did TRDD029 and TRDD030, with a cumulative mineralised interval across these skarn zones of over 100m. The three holes to date in the southern extension zone have confirmed a tabular, bedded, multiple zone mineralised skarn system confirmed across over 240m strike with estimated true width of up to 120m (the Middle Skarn in TRDD030). The southern extension zone remains open in all directions.
Hole TRDD030 intersected cumulative skarns of over 250m, with quartz-carbonate- chalcopyrite vein sets in the Middle Skarn with assay results expected in 3 weeks.
Similar to previous holes TRDD029 and TRDD030, there is representation of copper sulphides associated with prograde skarn development in hole TRDD031. These are generally characterised by garnet-magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite, mainly within the Middle Skarn and also present to a lesser extent in the Upper Skarn zone (the latter which appears to have pinched out in hole TRDD031).
The width, alteration and visual mineralisation of the respective three skarn zones from hole TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 are providing insights to the interpreted fluid pathways from the primary source, and targeted causative porphyry intrusion.
While TRDD031 didn't intersect the anticipated quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein sets that holes TRDD029 and TRDD030 did, it returned the first indications of tourmaline occurring along quartz veinlets along with blebs of bornite and/or chalcopyrite, and from a relatively shallow depth (first noted at 285m down hole). This zone was hosted in silica-magnetite altered pebbly volcanoclastic rocks, and is believed to explain the magnetic high anomaly the hole drilled tested.
At this stage, there are no intersected intrusions identified in TRDD031 to help explain these higher temperature minerals (tourmaline and bornite) and no deeper intrusions to explain the significant chalcopyrite and magnetite in the various skarn horizons. This setting of sulphide veining in upper volcanics supports the working interpretation of targeted causative intrusive source being on a lateral setting - see Figure 1 for the section and working interpretation of the Trundle Park southern extension zone.
4
The skarn zones and quartz sulphide veining in the overlying volcanics from holes TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 provide important geological and mineral vectors for the targeted causative intrusive porphyry source. The large mineralised skarns and vein systems are suggestive of significant primary source.
Hole TRDD032, a 150m step-out to the south-east, is in progress following up these vectors, which are coincident with the wider southern mineralised trend corridor and magnetic low.
Figure 2: Significant new mineralised zones and extension - the wider Trundle Park system covers a ∼1.3 km strike and open
Plan view of Trundle Park prospect, multiple visually significant mineralised zones in holes TRDD029, TRDD030 and TRDD031 - see Figure 2 (b) & (c) for sections
200m
DRILL HOLE KEY
Collar
>0.5 CuEq % 3
0.1-0.5 CuEq % 3
Skarn (logged)1
GEOLOGY MODEL
Section
line
TRDD029
Medial Skarn
Proximal Skarn
Monzodiorite
Monzonite
Informal Workings
Background Total Magnetic
Drill hole traces for holes >50m depth only
Down-holelengths; True widths not known
TRDD031TRDD030 1 1
TRDD032 2
SOUTHERN
EXTENSION
DISCOVERY
ZONE
Assay results pending (visual lithology) 2 Designed & on-going hole TRDD032 3 AuEq at $1800/oz Au and 3.55lb Cu
(100% recoveries).
5
