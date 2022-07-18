Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Kincora Copper Limited
  News
  Summary
    KCC   CA49451A6034

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

(KCC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:49 2022-07-14 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
01:04aKINCORA COPPER : Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery
PU
07/17KINCORA COPPER : Investor presentation and project update
PU
07/11Kincora provides corporate update for Mongolian portfolio
AQ
Kincora Copper : Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery

07/18/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery

  • Kincora is pleased to report highly encouraging follow up drilling from the emerging Southern Extension Zone (SEZ) discovery including the highest grade primary mineralisation interval drilled yet at the Trundle project from only the fourth hole at the SEZ:
  1. 34m @ 1.02 g/t gold and 0.24% copper, including 2m @ 12.6g/t gold and 2.32% copper, within a broader zone containing 104m @ 0.46 g/t gold and 0.11% copper in hole TRDD032
  1. Mineralised skarn zones have now been expanded to up to 660m in width

TRDD029 TRDD031 TRDD030

TRDD032

TRDD033

Hole

Interval

Au

Cu

From

TRDD032

(m)

(g/t)

(%)

(m)

Middle Skarn

104

0.46

0.11

748

including

2

1.71

0.03

788

including

34

1.02

0.24

818

incl.

13

2.24

0.46

839

incl.

2

12.6

2.32

850

Lower Skarn

16

0.10

0.05

862

120

0.41

0.10

Open

Open

Open

300m

Open

>1 CuEq %

0.5-1 CuEq %

0.1-0.5 CuEq %

Off-section trace

Skarn

Limestone

Intrusion (early) Quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein set

Quartz-tourmaline-bornite-(+/- covellite +/- chalcopyrite) veining

Sheeted quartz-carbonate pyrite veins

Cemented chalcopyrite-pyrite-quartz-carbonate-muscovite-hematite vein

See body of release for further technical details and assumptions, including Tables and Figures for plan view, further sections, including footnotes

Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery

1

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

  • Newly identified and shallow North-East Gold Zone target (up to 2.6 g/t gold) included in advanced reviews of the SEZ and Botfield prospects that are expected to significantly expand the existing 1.3km mineralised strike at the Trundle Park prospect
  • Favorable first phase air-core results at the Dunn's North and Ravenswood South prospects, with permitting and scheduling for a second phase program concurrent with air-coredrilling at the Mordialloc prospect
  • Assay results pending at the Mordialloc North-East prospect for diamond hole TRDD034

Melbourne, Australia - July 18th, 2022

Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV & ASX: KCC) is very pleased to provide an exploration update from recent drilling at the Trundle project situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.

John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted:

"The broad ore grade intersection, including a very high-grade, chalcopyrite- rich zone in hole TRDD032, further confirms the scale of the Southern Extension Zone (SEZ) and the potential at Trundle for an economic porphyry or porphyry- related (skarn) orebody.

The extensive mineralised footprint at surface across the wider Trundle Park and adjacent prospect areas (Botfield to the south/south-east and Dunn's to the north) provides ample exploration space for new discoveries/deposits in what is clearly a similar geological setting to the Cadia and Northparkes porphyry mineral centres.

With assay results to hand for all holes in the SEZ we are now concluding a review for the next stage of priority drilling at this exciting project."

An accompanying presentation is available at www.kincoracopper.com

Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery

2

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

Figure 1: Most recent assay results from only the fourth hole at the emerging Southern Extension Zone (SEZ) discovery included the highest grade primary mineralisation interval drilled yet at the Trundle project.

Kincora has expanded the mineralised system from 700m to now >1.3km at Trundle Park with the NE Gold zone and Dunns prospects open to the north with Southern Extension Zone and Botfield prospects open to the south set to further significantly expand the mineralised system.

TRUNDLE PARK PROSPECT

Kincora diamond hole collar

Prior explorer hole collar (assay results no included)

Causative Intrusion

Exploration targets (ex-SEZ)

North-East Gold Zone

Central & Eastern Zones

Down-hole assay results >1 CuEq %1

0.5-1 CuEq %1 i

0.1-0.5 CuEq %1

NORTH

DUNN'S PROSPECT

A TRDD029 TRDD031 TRDD030

TRDD032

A'

W

E

TRDD029

SEZ TARGET

TRDD032:

34m @ 1.02 g/t Au,

0.24% Cu within broader 104m @

0.46 g/t Au, 0.11% Cu

Down-hole assay results for the SEZ

>1 CuEq %1

SEZ (skarn) target - geology /lithology

Hole collar/trace

Hotter temperature sulphides in volcanics

(quartz +/- tourmaline +/- bornite +/- covellite +/-

chalcopyrite minor veining)

Skarn

Sheeted vein set

Intrusions (early)

  • AuEq at $1800/oz Au and

3.55 lb Cu (100% recoveries).

  • Review ongoing to determine if TRDD033 is part of the SEZ

AA'

Open

Open

TRDD031

TRDD030

TRDD0332

BOTFIELD

PROSPECT

TRDD032

300m

300m

0.5-1 CuEq %1

0.1-0.5 CuEq %1

Off-section trace

Skarn

Limestone

Quartz-carbonate- chalcopyrite vein set

Quartz +/- tourmaline +/- bornite +/- covellite +/- chalcopyrite minor veining

Cemented chalcopyrite- pyrite-quartz-carbonate-muscovite-hematite vein

Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery

3

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

Southern Extension Zone (skarn) discovery

Ore grade copper and gold in skarn has been intersected within the Southern Extension Zone (SEZ) over at least a 330m SSE strike and 225m W-E wide system (and open) - see Figure 1.

Assay results for recent diamond core hole TRDD032 has returned a broad ore grade interval with the highest-grade primary mineralisation interval to date the Trundle project. In addition to intersecting prograde and structurally controlled strongly developed retrograde skarn alteration and mineralisation, common in all four holes to date within the SEZ, the high-grade interval in TRDD032 hosts a distinct and cemented chalcopyrite-pyrite-quartz-carbonate-muscovite-hematite vein cutting prograde garnet-pyroxene skarn - see Photo 1. This high- grade interval returned 2m @ 12.6 g/t gold and 2.32% copper within a broader 34m @ 1.02 g/t gold and 0.24% copper.

The four completed holes (TRDD029-32) have confirmed a tabular, bedded, mineralised skarn system across multiple horizons with greater than 120m cumulative skarn widths in three of the four holes - see Tables 1-4. This is very encouraging, large and significant in the context of the geology and mineralisation within the Macquarie Arc, and assists to provide various vectors for follow up drilling.

A causative porphyry intrusive source for this extensive mineralisation is yet to be confirmed. A higher grade and larger intrusive porphyry is Kincora's primary exploration target and interpreted to be on a lateral setting.

Photo 1: Examples of key high grade mineralised zones from hole TRDD032

  1. Banded magnetite-pyroxene-brown garnet skarn in volcaniclastic sandstone @ 845.9-852.9m, with insert including massive chalcopyrite which returned 12.6g/t gold, 2.32% copper over 2m (from 850m)

Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery

4

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

  1. Working interpretation is of a cemented chalcopyrite-pyrite-quartz-carbonate-muscovite-hematite vein cutting prograde garnet-pyroxene skarn hosting the high-grade interval and insert of the massive chalcopyrite noted in Photo 1 (1) - close up at 850.1m

With assay results to hand, various intervals of interest have been noted below this highly mineralised zone, also for petrology studies. These intervals include: high pyroxene to garnet ratios; intense calcic plagioclase alteration in rocks with relict porphyritic textures; and, intermediate-mafic chemistry. Garnet-pyroxene exoskarn have been noted in volcaniclastic wallrock adjacent to both these skarn bodies. While there is intense metasomatic alteration in and adjacent to these skarn bodies, there is not yet evidence for hydrothermal fluid exsolution.

Most recent hole at the Trundle Park prospect, TRDD033, stepped out ~225m east of the mineralised magnetite skarns intersected in TRDD032 and also south to test the southern strike potential of intrusions intersected to the north (~450m south of previously intersected mineralised intrusions in hole TRDD010) - see Figure 1. While skarn hosted mineralisation typical of the SEZ was intersected in TRDD033, which is approximately 660m west from hole TRDD031, it commenced at significantly shallower depth (from around 243m), was not as well developed and also, in part, hosted a zone of intense sheet-like veins with multiple minor felsic intrusions (interpreted to be earlier, not causative) also noted in the hole.

Analysis and interpretation is ongoing to determine if TRDD033 is correlated to the SEZ or the Eastern Zone at the Trundle Park prospect, Botfield prospect, or is a different zone in its own right.

Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery

5

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kincora Copper Limited published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
