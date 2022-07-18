Kincora Copper : Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery

Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery Kincora is pleased to report highly encouraging follow up drilling from the emerging Southern Extension Zone (SEZ) discovery including the highest grade primary mineralisation interval drilled yet at the Trundle project from only the fourth hole at the SEZ: 34m @ 1.02 g/t gold and 0.24% copper, including 2m @ 12.6g/t gold and 2.32% copper, within a broader zone containing 104m @ 0.46 g/t gold and 0.11% copper in hole TRDD032 Mineralised skarn zones have now been expanded to up to 660m in width TRDD029 TRDD031 TRDD030 TRDD032 TRDD033 Hole Interval Au Cu From TRDD032 (m) (g/t) (%) (m) Middle Skarn 104 0.46 0.11 748 including 2 1.71 0.03 788 including 34 1.02 0.24 818 incl. 13 2.24 0.46 839 incl. 2 12.6 2.32 850 Lower Skarn 16 0.10 0.05 862 120 0.41 0.10 Open Open Open 300m Open >1 CuEq % 0.5-1 CuEq % 0.1-0.5 CuEq % Off-section trace Skarn Limestone Intrusion (early) Quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein set Quartz-tourmaline-bornite-(+/- covellite +/- chalcopyrite) veining Sheeted quartz-carbonate pyrite veins Cemented chalcopyrite-pyrite-quartz-carbonate-muscovite-hematite vein See body of release for further technical details and assumptions, including Tables and Figures for plan view, further sections, including footnotes Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery 1 Website: www.kincoracopper.com Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

Newly identified and shallow North-East Gold Zone target (up to 2.6 g/t gold) included in advanced reviews of the SEZ and Botfield prospects that are expected to significantly expand the existing 1.3km mineralised strike at the Trundle Park prospect

North-East Gold Zone target (up to 2.6 g/t gold) significantly expand the existing 1.3km mineralised strike at the Trundle Park prospect Favorable first phase air-core results at the Dunn's North and Ravenswood South prospects , with permitting and scheduling for a second phase program concurrent with air-core drilling at the Mordialloc prospect

air-core results at the Dunn's North and Ravenswood South prospects Assay results pending at the Mordialloc North-East prospect for diamond hole TRDD034 Melbourne, Australia - July 18th, 2022 Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV & ASX: KCC) is very pleased to provide an exploration update from recent drilling at the Trundle project situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia. John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted: "The broad ore grade intersection, including a very high-grade, chalcopyrite- rich zone in hole TRDD032, further confirms the scale of the Southern Extension Zone (SEZ) and the potential at Trundle for an economic porphyry or porphyry- related (skarn) orebody. The extensive mineralised footprint at surface across the wider Trundle Park and adjacent prospect areas (Botfield to the south/south-east and Dunn's to the north) provides ample exploration space for new discoveries/deposits in what is clearly a similar geological setting to the Cadia and Northparkes porphyry mineral centres. With assay results to hand for all holes in the SEZ we are now concluding a review for the next stage of priority drilling at this exciting project." An accompanying presentation is available at www.kincoracopper.com Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery 2 Website: www.kincoracopper.com Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

Figure 1: Most recent assay results from only the fourth hole at the emerging Southern Extension Zone (SEZ) discovery included the highest grade primary mineralisation interval drilled yet at the Trundle project. Kincora has expanded the mineralised system from 700m to now >1.3km at Trundle Park with the NE Gold zone and Dunns prospects open to the north with Southern Extension Zone and Botfield prospects open to the south set to further significantly expand the mineralised system. TRUNDLE PARK PROSPECT Kincora diamond hole collar Prior explorer hole collar (assay results no included) Causative Intrusion Exploration targets (ex-SEZ) North-East Gold Zone Central & Eastern Zones Down-hole assay results >1 CuEq %1 0.5-1 CuEq %1 i 0.1-0.5 CuEq %1 NORTH DUNN'S PROSPECT A TRDD029 TRDD031 TRDD030 TRDD032 A' W E TRDD029 SEZ TARGET TRDD032: 34m @ 1.02 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu within broader 104m @ 0.46 g/t Au, 0.11% Cu Down-hole assay results for the SEZ >1 CuEq %1 SEZ (skarn) target - geology /lithology Hole collar/trace Hotter temperature sulphides in volcanics (quartz +/- tourmaline +/- bornite +/- covellite +/- chalcopyrite minor veining) Skarn Sheeted vein set Intrusions (early) AuEq at $1800/oz Au and 3.55 lb Cu (100% recoveries). Review ongoing to determine if TRDD033 is part of the SEZ AA' Open Open TRDD031 TRDD030 TRDD0332 BOTFIELD PROSPECT TRDD032 300m 300m 0.5-1 CuEq %1 0.1-0.5 CuEq %1 Off-section trace Skarn Limestone Quartz-carbonate- chalcopyrite vein set Quartz +/- tourmaline +/- bornite +/- covellite +/- chalcopyrite minor veining Cemented chalcopyrite- pyrite-quartz-carbonate-muscovite-hematite vein Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery 3 Website: www.kincoracopper.com Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

Southern Extension Zone (skarn) discovery Ore grade copper and gold in skarn has been intersected within the Southern Extension Zone (SEZ) over at least a 330m SSE strike and 225m W-E wide system (and open) - see Figure 1. Assay results for recent diamond core hole TRDD032 has returned a broad ore grade interval with the highest-grade primary mineralisation interval to date the Trundle project. In addition to intersecting prograde and structurally controlled strongly developed retrograde skarn alteration and mineralisation, common in all four holes to date within the SEZ, the high-grade interval in TRDD032 hosts a distinct and cemented chalcopyrite-pyrite-quartz-carbonate-muscovite-hematite vein cutting prograde garnet-pyroxene skarn - see Photo 1. This high- grade interval returned 2m @ 12.6 g/t gold and 2.32% copper within a broader 34m @ 1.02 g/t gold and 0.24% copper. The four completed holes (TRDD029-32) have confirmed a tabular, bedded, mineralised skarn system across multiple horizons with greater than 120m cumulative skarn widths in three of the four holes - see Tables 1-4. This is very encouraging, large and significant in the context of the geology and mineralisation within the Macquarie Arc, and assists to provide various vectors for follow up drilling. A causative porphyry intrusive source for this extensive mineralisation is yet to be confirmed. A higher grade and larger intrusive porphyry is Kincora's primary exploration target and interpreted to be on a lateral setting. Photo 1: Examples of key high grade mineralised zones from hole TRDD032 Banded magnetite-pyroxene-brown garnet skarn in volcaniclastic sandstone @ 845.9-852.9m, with insert including massive chalcopyrite which returned 12.6g/t gold, 2.32% copper over 2m (from 850m) Highest grade assays to date from Trundle's Southern Extension Zone discovery 4 Website: www.kincoracopper.com Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com