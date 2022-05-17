Log in
    KCC   CA49451A6034

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

(KCC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/13 03:59:51 pm EDT
0.0800 CAD   +6.67%
11:59aKINCORA COPPER : Issues Shares for Services
PU
05/16Kincora Copper Limited - Mines and Wines Geological Presentation
AQ
05/13Kincora Copper Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kincora Copper : Issues Shares for Services

05/17/2022 | 11:59am EDT
Kincora Issues Shares for Services

Vancouver, BC - May 16th, 2022

Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV:KCC and ASX:KCC) announces it will issue 2,225,151 shares to certain directors, officers and service providers on account of services rendered on a quarterly basis ("Shares for Services") during calendar year 2021.

Summary of quarterly shares for services for calendar year 2021:

Period

Mar 31st

Jun 30th

Sep 30th

Dec 31st

Deemed/issuance price

24.5c

24.0c

13.9c

11.0c

Closing price quarter end

23.0c

24.0c

13.5c

11.0c

Number of shares

370,641

378,125

651,386

824,999

The issuance of shares is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The service shares are to be subject to a four-month hold period.

The Company's Shares for Services plan was approved by written consent from disinterested shareholders and approved by the TSXV as originally announced November 14, 2016. This plan, and an updated plan passed at the 2019 Annual General Meeting on September 26 2019, and addition agreement passed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting on December 14, 2021, seeks to provide competitive packages to retain and attract key executives, align senior executives and directors to the creation of value for shareholders and minimize the cash overheads of the Company.

Shares issuable are at a deemed price equal to the greater of (i) the closing price of the Shares on the TSXV on the last trading day prior to the date such Shares are issuable; and, (ii) the volume weighted average price of the Shares traded on the TSXV for the 5 trading days immediately preceding the date such Shares are issuable, with a minimum deemed price of $0.05 per Share.

About Kincora Copper Ltd.

Kincora Copper is an active and systematic ASX and TSX-V listed exploration company (ticker "KCC") focused on world-class

copper gold discoveries in Australia's foremost porphyry region, the Macquarie Arc, with the ambition to become the leading pure play porphyry explorer this region. Kincora is also seeking to realise value from its highly prospective portfolio of porphyry projects located in the Southern Gobi, Mongolia's foremost porphyry region. For further information please refer to www.kincoracopper.com

For further information:

Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer sam.spring@kincoracopper.com or +61431 329 345

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of

the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

www.kincoracopper.com

enquiries@kincoracopper.com

Disclaimer

Kincora Copper Limited published this content on 17 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 15:58:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
