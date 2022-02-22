Log in
    KCC   CA49451A6034

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

(KCC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kincora Copper : New higher-grade system extension confirmed and extended

02/22/2022 | 05:47pm EST
New higher-grade gold- copper system extension confirmed and expanded

  • New southern zone discovery at the Trundle Park prospect confirmed and extended
  • Most recent hole TRDD030 returns broad intervals of two mineralising phases, both with zones of significant visual chalcopyrite (assay results pending):
  1. Cumulative mineralized skarn intervals enlarged and totals ~250m
  1. Extension of quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein sets down dip with increased veining and visual chalcopyrite
  1. Skarn bedding and vein orientation provide vectors for following up drill testing of the interpreted causative porphyry intrusion source

Hole TRDD029

Hole TRDD030

For

DRILL HOLE KEY

Collar

>0.5 CuEq %

0.1-0.5 CuEq %

GEOLOGY MODEL

Potassic Alteration

Sericite Alteration

Skarn Alteration

HOLE TRACES FOR TRDD029/30

Chalcopyrite-quartz- carbonate vein sets

Skarn

See body of release for further technical details and assumptions, including Figure 3 and Figure 3 (b) for plan view & further

sections, including footnotes

Quartz-

carbonate-

chalcopyrite

vein sets

Upper

skarns

Middle

Upper skarn - TRDD029:

skarns

Lower

36m @ 0.68 g/t Au, 0.29% Cu

skarns

(1.17g/t AuEq), including:

  • 4m @ 1.19 g/t Au, 0.59% Cu; &
    •  22m @ 0.78 g/t Au, 0.32% Cu
  • Hole TRDD030 was a scissor hole collared ~685m south from TRDD029, confirms a ~1.3 km strike of gold-coppermineralization and further opens up a significant search open in all directions

New higher-gradegold-copper system extension confirmed and expanded

1

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

  • Previously announced TRDD029 intersected three blind and new broad higher- grade skarn zones1:
    o Cumulative mineralised intervals some 213m
    1. Assay results are only available for the Upper skarn which has returned 36m @ 1.17 g/t gold equivalent2. Remaining results are due in approximately 2 weeks
  • Second rig has commenced air-core drilling to test the wider intrusive complex and extent of identified anomalous copper-gold mineralisation at open pit target depths to the north of Trundle Park with 54 holes for 2,020m planned

Melbourne, Australia - February 23rd, 2022

Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV & ASX:KCC) is very pleased to provide an exploration update from ongoing drilling at Trundle Park prospect situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.

John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted:

"While only two holes in, TRDD030 confirms we are onto something of significance in this newly identified southern extension of the mineralized system at Trundle Park and provides increasing confidence of our geological interpretations.

Our working model is that TRDD029 and TRDD030 sit in a down faulted and more mineralised section of the wider system. We are seeing broad zones of multiple chalcopyrite bearing mineralizing events and phases, and the most amounts of visual chalcopyrite to date at the Trundle project.

The intersected skarns zones and vein sets systems have provided important vectors for follow up drilling and are suggestive of very considerable primary source."

An accompanying presentation, including further details on the Trundle project and recent drill results, is available at www.kincoracopper.com

New higher-gradegold-copper system extension confirmed and expanded

2

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

Figure 1: Examples of key mineralised zones in holes TRDD029 & TRDD030 - Trundle Park prospect3

  1. i. TRDD029 - Upper skarn top section: @ 735m occurring within 2m @ 1.94 g/t gold & 0.94%

copper from 734-736m, comprising: prograde garnet (olive)-magnetite(black)-pyrite (dark yellow)-chalcopyrite (yellow), cut by later retrograde carbonate (tan iron carbonate and white calcite)-hematite(red)-chalcopyrite (yellow)

  1. TRDD030 - Upper skarn top section: @ 649m (assay results pending), magnetite (>70%) with garnet (olive) containing disseminated chalcopyrite (yellow) and cut by later quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein sets (red) and void fillings
  1. i. TRDD029 - Upper skarn:@ 758-762m (assay results pending): prograde garnet-magnetite(black)-pyrite- chalcopyrite (yellow), cut by later retrograde carbonate (tan iron carbonate & white calcite)-hematite(red)-chalcopyrite (@760.5m)
  1. TRDD030 - Upper skarn:@ 661-666m (assay results pending): ): magnetite (black) with chalcopyrite, cut by later carbonate-quartz veins with minor hematite and traces of chalcopyrite blebs (@ 662.3 - 663m), then continuing with garnet (olive)- magnetite (>20%) and disseminated pyrite skarn with chalcopyrite

New higher-gradegold-copper system extension confirmed and expanded

3

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

  1. i. TRDD029 - Middle skarn:@ 891.6m (assay results pending): prograde garnet-magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite (yellow) at 891.6m
    1. TRDD030 - Middle skarn:@ 742m (assay results pending): prograde garnet (olive)-magnetite(grey-black)- minor pyrite and chalcopyrite (yellow), with later void & fracture fill comprising orthoclase (orange)-calcite and chalcopyrite
    2. TRDD030 - Middle skarn:@ 750-753m (assay results pending): prograde magnetite-garnet skarn with visible disseminations of chalcopyrite (yellow), in turn cut by quartz-carbonate void and vein fillings with traces of chalcopyrite blebs with inset photo @ 752m
  3. i. TRDD029 - Quartz-carbonate-chalcopyritevein sets: (assay results pending): Examples of carbonate- quartz veins with chalcopyrite (yellow) at 474m and 510m. Both veins occur outside of the skarn zones and are hosted by volcaniclastic rocks
    1. TRDD030 - Quartz-carbonate-chalcopyritevein sets: @ 819-822.5m (assay results pending):
      Example of a carbonate-quartz-chalcopyrite vein cutting chlorite-sericite-hematite altered volcanoclastic rocks with insert at 821.4m, zoomed into the chalcopyrite vein. This vein occurs within the Middle Skarn zone.
  • See January 25th, 2022 press release "Newly discovered higher-grade zones expand the large-scalegold-copper system at Trundle Park" for further details, technical disclosures and QAQC procedures
    2 gold equivalent calculated @ US$1834/oz gold and US$4.52/lb copper with 100% recoveries
    3 Photos of selected intervals which are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the whole property or Trundle Park prospect but are of the alteration and lithology's intersected in the mineralised zones in these sections of drill holes TRDD029 and TRDD030, and current working geological interpretation presented in Figure 3. See Table 2 for visual estimates and descriptions of the selected photos of core.
    There is insufficient drilling data to date to demonstrate continuity of mineralised domains and determine the relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths. True widths are not known.

New higher-gradegold-copper system extension confirmed and expanded

4

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

Figure 2: Hole TRDD031 is ongoing at the Trundle Park prospect with a second rig commencing shallow air-coredrilling to test the wider intrusive complex to the north at the Dunn's and Ravenswood South prospects

Insert of

Rift Basin

Trundle project

prospects with

ongoing or

Mordialloc

TRUNDLE

NORTHPARKES

planned

.

.

Kincora drilling

Mordialloc

Rift Basin

Kincora

Trundle

diamond

Trundle Park

drill holes

Ravenswood

Ongoing

~8.5km

South

Rift Basin

diamond

drill hole

Dunn's

Northparkes Caldera Boundary

Air-core

Trundle DDH prospects

Northparkes Caldera Boundary

New South Wales

Northparkes prospects

drill hole

.

coverage

Major Road

Trundle

Town

Background

Railway

Sydney

Park

magnetics

Canberra

Trundle geochemistry footprint

(TMI)

(>500ppm Cu &/or >0.1g/t Au)

Figure 3: Significant new mineralised zones intersected in TRDD029 are confirmed and extended in TRDD030 with gold-coppermineralization across 1.3 km strike and open

  1. Plan view of Trundle Park prospect, multiple visually significant mineralised zones in holes TRDD029 and TRDD030 - see Figure 2 (b) & (c) for sections
  • 200m

Section

line

DRILL HOLE KEY

Collar

TRDD022

For

>0.5 CuEq % 4

0.1-0.5 CuEq % 4

GEOLOGY MODEL

Medial Skarn

Proximal Skarn

Monzodiorite

Monzonite

Informal Workings

Background Total Magnetic

Drill hole traces for holes >50m depth only

  • Down-holelengths; True widths not known
  • Part assay results currently only available for TRDD029
    2 Assay results pending (visual lithology)
    3 Designed & on-going hole TRDD031
  • AuEq at $1800/oz Au and 3.55lb Cu (100% recoveries).

TRDD029

TRDD028

1

TRDD014W1

Upper skarn in TRDD029

TRDD030

36m @ 0.68 g/t Au, 0.29% Cu

TRDD031

Middle skarn2

Lower skarn2

3

2

New higher-gradegold-copper system extension confirmed and expanded

5

Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kincora Copper Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:43:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
