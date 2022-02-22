Kincora Copper : New higher-grade system extension confirmed and extended

Previously announced TRDD029 intersected three blind and new broad higher- grade skarn zones 1 :

o Cumulative mineralised intervals some 213m

Assay results are only available for the Upper skarn which has returned 36m @ 1.17 g/t gold equivalent 2 . Remaining results are due in approximately 2 weeks

Second rig has commenced air-core drilling to test the wider intrusive complex and extent of identified anomalous copper-gold mineralisation at open pit target depths to the north of Trundle Park with 54 holes for 2,020m planned

Melbourne, Australia - February 23rd, 2022

Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV & ASX:KCC) is very pleased to provide an exploration update from ongoing drilling at Trundle Park prospect situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.

John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted:

"While only two holes in, TRDD030 confirms we are onto something of significance in this newly identified southern extension of the mineralized system at Trundle Park and provides increasing confidence of our geological interpretations.

Our working model is that TRDD029 and TRDD030 sit in a down faulted and more mineralised section of the wider system. We are seeing broad zones of multiple chalcopyrite bearing mineralizing events and phases, and the most amounts of visual chalcopyrite to date at the Trundle project.

The intersected skarns zones and vein sets systems have provided important vectors for follow up drilling and are suggestive of very considerable primary source."

An accompanying presentation, including further details on the Trundle project and recent drill results, is available at www.kincoracopper.com