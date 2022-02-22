Kincora Copper : New higher-grade system extension confirmed and extended

Hole TRDD030 was a scissor hole collared ~685m south from TRDD029, confirms a ~1.3 km strike ofgold-coppermineralization and further opens up a significant search open in all directions
New higher-gradegold-copper system extension confirmed and expanded
Previously announced TRDD029 intersected three blind and new broad higher- grade skarn zones1: o Cumulative mineralised intervals some 213m
Assay results are only available for the Upper skarn which has returned36m @ 1.17 g/t gold equivalent2. Remaining results are due in approximately 2 weeks
Second rig has commenced air-core drilling to test the wider intrusive complex and extent of identified anomalous copper-gold mineralisation at open pit target depths to the north of Trundle Park with 54 holes for 2,020m planned
Melbourne, Australia - February 23rd, 2022
Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV & ASX:KCC) is very pleased to provide an exploration update from ongoing drilling at Trundle Park prospect situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.
John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted:
"While only two holes in, TRDD030 confirms we are onto something of significance in this newly identified southern extension of the mineralized system at Trundle Park and provides increasing confidence of our geological interpretations.
Our working model is that TRDD029 and TRDD030 sit in a down faulted and more mineralised section of the wider system. We are seeing broad zones of multiple chalcopyrite bearing mineralizing events and phases, and the most amounts of visual chalcopyrite to date at the Trundle project.
The intersected skarns zones and vein sets systems have provided important vectors for follow up drilling and are suggestive of very considerable primary source."
An accompanying presentation, including further details on the Trundle project and recent drill results, is available at www.kincoracopper.com
Figure 1: Examples of key mineralised zones in holes TRDD029 & TRDD030 - Trundle Park prospect3
i.TRDD029- Upper skarn top section: @ 735m occurring within 2m @ 1.94 g/t gold & 0.94%
copper from734-736m, comprising: prograde garnet (olive)-magnetite(black)-pyrite (dark yellow)-chalcopyrite (yellow), cut by later retrograde carbonate (tan iron carbonate and white calcite)-hematite(red)-chalcopyrite (yellow)
TRDD030- Upper skarn top section:@ 649m (assay results pending), magnetite (>70%) with garnet (olive) containing disseminated chalcopyrite (yellow) and cut by later quartz-carbonate-chalcopyrite vein sets (red) and void fillings
i.TRDD029- Upper skarn:@758-762m (assay results pending): prograde garnet-magnetite(black)-pyrite- chalcopyrite (yellow), cut by later retrograde carbonate (tan iron carbonate & white calcite)-hematite(red)-chalcopyrite (@760.5m)
TRDD030- Upper skarn:@661-666m (assay results pending): ): magnetite (black) with chalcopyrite, cut by later carbonate-quartz veins with minor hematite and traces of chalcopyrite blebs (@ 662.3 - 663m), then continuing with garnet (olive)- magnetite (>20%) and disseminated pyrite skarn with chalcopyrite
TRDD030- Middle skarn:@ 742m (assay results pending): prograde garnet (olive)-magnetite(grey-black)- minor pyrite and chalcopyrite (yellow), with later void & fracture fill comprising orthoclase (orange)-calcite and chalcopyrite
TRDD030- Middle skarn:@750-753m (assay results pending): prograde magnetite-garnet skarn with visible disseminations of chalcopyrite (yellow), in turn cut by quartz-carbonate void and vein fillings with traces of chalcopyrite blebs with inset photo @ 752m
i.TRDD029-Quartz-carbonate-chalcopyritevein sets: (assay results pending): Examples of carbonate- quartz veins with chalcopyrite (yellow) at 474m and 510m. Both veins occur outside of the skarn zones and are hosted by volcaniclastic rocks
TRDD030-Quartz-carbonate-chalcopyritevein sets: @819-822.5m(assay results pending):
Example of a carbonate-quartz-chalcopyrite vein cutting chlorite-sericite-hematite altered volcanoclastic rocks with insert at 821.4m, zoomed into the chalcopyrite vein. This vein occurs within the Middle Skarn zone.
See January 25th, 2022 press release "Newly discovered higher-grade zones expand the large-scalegold-copper system at Trundle Park" for further details, technical disclosures and QAQC procedures 2 gold equivalent calculated @ US$1834/oz gold and US$4.52/lb copper with 100% recoveries 3 Photos of selected intervals which are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the whole property or Trundle Park prospect but are of the alteration and lithology's intersected in the mineralised zones in these sections of drill holes TRDD029 and TRDD030, and current working geological interpretation presented in Figure 3. See Table 2 for visual estimates and descriptions of the selected photos of core.
There is insufficient drilling data to date to demonstrate continuity of mineralised domains and determine the relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths. True widths are not known.
Figure 2: Hole TRDD031 is ongoing at the Trundle Park prospect with a second rig commencing shallowair-coredrilling to test the wider intrusive complex to the north at the Dunn's and Ravenswood South prospects
Insert of
Rift Basin
Trundle project
prospects with
ongoing or
Mordialloc
TRUNDLE
NORTHPARKES
planned
.
.
Kincora drilling
Mordialloc
Rift Basin
Kincora
Trundle
diamond
Trundle Park
drill holes
Ravenswood
Ongoing
~8.5km
South
Rift Basin
diamond
drill hole
Dunn's
Northparkes Caldera Boundary
Air-core
Trundle DDH prospects
Northparkes Caldera Boundary
New South Wales
Northparkes prospects
drill hole
.
coverage
Major Road
Trundle
Town
Background
Railway
Sydney
Park
magnetics
Canberra
Trundle geochemistry footprint
(TMI)
(>500ppm Cu &/or >0.1g/t Au)
Figure 3: Significant new mineralised zones intersected in TRDD029 are confirmed and extended in TRDD030 with gold-coppermineralization across∼1.3 km strike and open
Plan view of Trundle Park prospect, multiple visually significant mineralised zones in holes TRDD029 and TRDD030 - see Figure 2 (b) & (c) for sections
200m
Section
line
DRILL HOLE KEY
Collar
TRDD022
For
>0.5 CuEq % 4
0.1-0.5 CuEq % 4
GEOLOGY MODEL
Medial Skarn
Proximal Skarn
Monzodiorite
Monzonite
Informal Workings
Background Total Magnetic
Drill hole traces for holes >50m depth only
Down-holelengths; True widths not known
Part assay results currently only available for TRDD029 2 Assay results pending (visual lithology) 3 Designed & on-going hole TRDD031
AuEq at $1800/oz Au and 3.55lb Cu (100% recoveries).
TRDD029
TRDD028
1
TRDD014W1
Upper skarn in TRDD029
TRDD030
36m @ 0.68 g/t Au, 0.29% Cu
TRDD031
Middle skarn2
Lower skarn2
3
2
