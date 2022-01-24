Kincora Copper : Newly discovered higher-grade zones at Trundle Park

Drill hole TRDD029

Hole TRDD029 followed up the nearer surface intrusion potential recognized in TRDD028 (latter announced December 6, 2021 release "Porphyry system extended to surface and depth at Trundle Park"). It was also designed to test the western and southern strike for both skarn and porphyry type intrusion mineralisation at depth in a region of very limited deeper drill coverage (one hole) situated across a magnetic low, the eastern shoulder of a moderate magnetic zone and along strike from the existing mineralised corridor at the Trundle Park prospect.

While nearer surface intrusions are observed to occur from surface and continuing westwards, they comprise: (a) micro-diorite(0-31.7m), similar to those also identified in TRDD028, and

equi-granular hornblende diorite (31.7-302m) which also includes some shorter intervals with monzodiorite vein dykes (150-275m).

The most significant and positive development from TRDD029 was intersecting multiple blind and new broad higher-grade skarn zones. These zones exhibit good prograde skarn development, characterised by garnet-magnetite-pyrite, within three notable separate intervals: the Upper Skarn (732-772m); Middle Skarn (826.7-966m); and, Lower Skarn (981.3-1019m) zones.

Importantly, each of these three zones had visible disseminate chalcopyrite associated with the prograde skarn intervals, often with magnetite and pyrite. Good examples of bladed magnetite were also observed in the prograde skarn assemblages.

There is also a second stage of copper development noticed with bleb-like chalcopyrite occurring in a retro-grade skarn stage with carbonate (both iron-carbonate and calcite) along with orthoclase (orange K-feldspar) and hematite (specular and bladed).

The retrograde skarn stages tend to fill in voids (i.e., as matrix fill between breccias) and also along crosscutting veins throughout the earlier prograde skarn stages. The Middle Skarn zone is interpreted to host the more elevated levels of this second stage of copper development relative to the Upper Skarn.

Furthermore, there are examples in hole TRDD029 where chalcopyrite can be observed in both the prograde and retrograde skarn stages, providing at least two identified pulses of fluids with copper bearing sulphides within the skarn.

Above the skarns and below the aforementioned intrusions, porphyritic andesite lava flows were noted with increasing silicification along with epidote-chlorite-hematite alteration at depth, in-turn cut by later carbonate quartz veins and/or as matrix fill along fractures with chalcopyrite.

Significant assay results so far received for the Upper Skarn zone are included in Table 1 with the core of the Middle, Lower Skarn zones and balance of the hole delivered to ALS Orange, with results expected in approximately 5 weeks (impacted by current congestion at the laboratory).

The last reported quarters' production from Cadia (from Cadia East) mined a head grade of 0.82 g/t gold and 0.35% copper (1.41 g/t AuEq1) with an all in sustaining cost margin of $1,519/oz. This illustrates the favorable economic potential of bulk mining operations in the Macquarie Arc at not dissimilar depths to these mineralised zones in TRDD029.