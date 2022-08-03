Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Kincora Copper Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCC   CA49451A6034

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

(KCC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:28 2022-08-03 am EDT
0.0600 CAD    0.00%
11:19aKINCORA COPPER : Statement of CDIs on Issue – KCC
PU
07/27Kincora Copper Limited - Mineral resource and updated exploration target for Bronze Fox
AQ
07/26Kincora Copper Notes Mineral Resource and Updated Exploration Target for Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia
MT
Kincora Copper : Statement of CDIs on Issue – KCC

08/03/2022 | 11:19am EDT
Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

645457763

1.3

ASX issuer code

KCC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/8/2022

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue

2.1 Statement for month and year

July-2022

2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue

ASX +Security Code and Description

CDI Ratio

KCC : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

1:1

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at end of statement month (A)

73,584,119

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX Net Difference (A-B)

at end of previous month (B)

0

73,584,119

If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAD : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2022 EX CAD$0.75

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

1,090,728

1,090,728

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAF : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2023 EX CAD$0.75

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

118,810

118,810

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAH : OPTION EXPIRING 08-JAN-2024 EX CAD$0.48

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

2,004,506

2,004,506

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAN : OPTION EXPIRING 29-MAR-2024 EX $0.30

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

10,000,000

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

0

10,000,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAM : OPTION EXPIRING 01-APR-2024 EX VARIOUS PRICES

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

7,580,575

7,580,575

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAL : COMMON SHARES

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

49,248,059

49,248,059

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAK : WARRANTS EXPIRING 26-AUG-2022 EX CAD$0.75

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

17,763,962

17,763,962

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2023 EX CAD$0.26

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

757,661

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

0

757,661

Disclaimer

Kincora Copper Limited published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 15:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
