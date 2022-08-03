Kincora Copper : Statement of CDIs on Issue – KCC

Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue
2.1 Statement for month and year
July-2022
2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue
ASX +Security Code and Description
CDI Ratio
KCC : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
1:1
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at end of statement month (A)
73,584,119
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX Net Difference (A-B)
at end of previous month (B)
0
73,584,119
If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX
ASX +Security Code and Description
KCCAD : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2022 EX CAD$0.75
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
1,090,728
1,090,728
ASX +Security Code and Description
KCCAF : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2023 EX CAD$0.75
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
118,810
118,810
ASX +Security Code and Description
KCCAH : OPTION EXPIRING 08-JAN-2024 EX CAD$0.48
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
2,004,506
2,004,506
ASX +Security Code and Description
KCCAN : OPTION EXPIRING 29-MAR-2024 EX $0.30
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)
10,000,000
Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
previous month (B)
0
10,000,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
KCCAM : OPTION EXPIRING 01-APR-2024 EX VARIOUS PRICES
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
7,580,575
7,580,575
ASX +Security Code and Description
KCCAL : COMMON SHARES
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
49,248,059
49,248,059
ASX +Security Code and Description
KCCAK : WARRANTS EXPIRING 26-AUG-2022 EX CAD$0.75
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
17,763,962
17,763,962
ASX +Security Code and Description
KCCAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2023 EX CAD$0.26
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)
757,661
Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
