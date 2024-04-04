Appendix 4A - Statement of CDIs on issue

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

645457763

1.3

ASX issuer code

KCC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/4/2024

Part 2 - Details of +CDIs and other +securities on issue

2.1 Statement for month and year

March-2024

2.2a Number and class of all +CDIs issued over quoted +securities

ASX Security Code and Description

+CDI Ratio

KCC : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

1:1

Total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at end of statement month (A):

204,969,478

Reason for change:

Total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at end of previous month (B):

197,919,478

Net Difference (A-B)

7,050,000

Common share

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and

TSX-V exchange

as quoted / held on

If the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities at the end of the statement month, is greater than the total number of +CDIs issued over quoted +securities for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A, the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the relevant securities and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all +securities on issue over which +CDIs have not been issued

ASX Security Code and Description

KCCAN : OPTION EXPIRING 29-MAR-2024 EX $0.30

Total number of +securities at end of

Total number of +securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

0

0

ASX Security Code and Description

KCCAM : OPTION EXPIRING 01-APR-2024 EX VARIOUS PRICES

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of +securities at end of

Total number of +securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

0

0

ASX Security Code and Description

KCCAO : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2025 EX $0.075

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of +securities at end of

Total number of +securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

27,800,000

27,800,000

ASX Security Code and Description

KCCAL : COMMON SHARES

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Net Difference (A-B)

-7,050,000

Total number of +securities at end of statement month (A)

Total number of +securities at end of previous month (B)

42,204,063

49,254,063

Reason for change:

Transfer to CDI's

