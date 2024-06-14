Kincora Investor

Melbourne, Australia - June 6th, 2024

Kincora Copper Limited's Investor Presentation

- June 2024.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

Investor Presentation - June 2024 (June 6th, 2024)

KINCORA

COPPER

District scale copper-gold

June 2024

"KCC": ASX & TSXV

"KCC": ASX & TSXV

Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

Certain disclosure may constitute "forward-looking statements". In making the forward-looking statements, Kincora Copper Limited ("Kincora" or "the Company") has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the appropriate securities commissions, and may include, among others, market conditions, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals or financing, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project cost overruns, mechanical failure, unavailability of parts and supplies, labour disturbances, interruption in transportation or utilities, adverse weather conditions, and unanticipated costs and expenses, variations in the cost of energy or materials or supplies or environmental impacts on operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information in this presentation was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's staff under the supervision of Peter Leaman (M.Sc. Mineral Exploration, FAusIMM), Senior Vice-President of Exploration of Kincora, and John Holliday (BSc Hons, BEc, member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists), Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Kincora's Technical Committee, who are Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.

JORC Competent person statement: Information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are those that have been previously reported (with the original release referred to in this presentation), in the case of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates have not materially changed, and have been reviewed and approved by Paul Cromie, who is a Competent Person under the definition established by JORC and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. John Holliday and Peter Leaman consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. $ presented in AUD unless otherwise stated.

Why Kincora?

Tier-1

Discovery Team

Large-Scale

Resource Inventory

and Drill Targets

Kincora Copper

"KCC": ASX & TSXV

Copper

Macquarie Arc

+ Gold

Cobar

Focus

Southern Gobi

Value

Catalysts

Corporate Snapshot

Major Assets

NSW, Australia

4 Large-Scale Porphyry Exploration Projects

Trundle, Fairholme, Jemalong & Wongarbon projects

+ Earn-in/JV with AngloGold Ashanti for the Northern Junee-Narromine Belt (NJNB) Porphyry Project

+ Artificial Intelligence Exploration Alliance with Earth AI for the Cundumbul Porphyry Project

+ High-Grade Cobar Gold-Base Metals Project

Condobolin

Southern Gobi, Mongolia

426Kt Copper and 437Koz Gold Resource Inventory,

significant Exploration Target + Upside

+ Oxide Copper Resource on a Mining License offering near term Development potential

+ Compelling Large-Scale New Discovery Drill Targets

Kincora Copper

"KCC": ASX & TSXV

Market Cap

Cash

$13.8m

$1.1m

Mongolia Divestment

Pending

Seeking investors with ongoing

High impact, modest cost 2024

externally led strategic review

/2025 field programs proposed

Skin In The Game

Insider Ownership

Board/Management Ownership &

>45% Of Share Register

Remuneration Structures

Top 10 shareholders ~60%

AUD$

Value Catalysts

Recent Milestones

Condobolin (Cobar) Project: Strong Maiden and Shallow Kincora Drill Results

NSW Projects: Secured 100% Interest in All Projects supporting New Asset Level Partners (Dec'23)

Cundumbul Porphyry Project: Artificial Intelligence Partner, Earth AI, Funded Drilling Commenced The NJNB Porphyry Project: New Multi-Year, Large Scale Partnership with AngloGold Ashanti

(up to $50m earn-in for 80% interest)

Wongarbon Porphyry Project: New Major, Completely Unexplored Complex and Drill Targets

Upcoming Catalysts

Wongarbon Porphyry Project: Potential Asset Level Partner

Mongolian Porphyry & Asset Portfolio: Conclude Strategic Review/Divestment Process

Cundumbul Porphyry Project: First Phase Results with Proposed Follow Up Drilling Program(s)

The Porphyry NJNB Project: Commencement of AngloGold Ashanti Funded Exploration

NSW Projects: Conclude Ongoing Discussions for further Asset Level Partnerships

Resume Exploration at the Condobolin and Fairholme Projects

Project Generation: Further Opportunistic and Value Accretive New Projects

Kincora Copper

"KCC": ASX & TSXV

Condobolin maiden drilling: hole CDDH001 within 1m interval @ 8.4 g/t gold and 9.1 g/t silver from 87m

Earth AI 2024 rock chip sampling at Cundumbul, returning

5

up to 3.2% in previously unexplored zones

Regional Activity Informing Strategy

Transactions Driving Value

Kincora Copper

"KCC": ASX & TSXV

NSW PORPHYRY JUNIORS SECURING NEW PARTNERS/PROJECTS

Inflection Resources (AUCU.CSE)

Earn-in/JV agreement for up to 5 projects with AngloGold Ashanti

Legacy Minerals (LGM.ASX)

Earn-in/JV agreement for the Glenlogan project with S2 Resources

Waratah Resources (WTM.ASX)

Acquisition of the Spur project and strategic placements

Magmatic Resources (MAG.ASX)

Earn-in/JV agreement for the Myall project and strategic placements with FMG

Kincora Copper (KCC.ASX/TSXV)

Earn-in/JV agreement for the Northern Junee-Narromine Belt project with AngloGold Ashanti

MONGOLIAN PORPHYRY PROJECTS SECURING NEW PARTNERS

Xanadu Mines (XAM.ASX/TSXV)

Earn-in/JV agreement for the Red Mountain project with JOGMEC

Turquoise Hill Resources

Rio Tinto strategic investment and take over

Xanadu Mines (XAM.ASX/TSXV)

Earn-in/JV agreement for the Kharmagtai project and strategic placements with Zijin Mining

Exploration Driving Value

NSW COBAR DISOVERIES AND CAPITAL RAISINGS

• Australian Gold & Copper (AGC.ASX)

Exploration results at the Achilles prospect and capital raising

Talisman Mines (TLM.ASX)

Exploration results at the the Durnings and Rip N Tear prospects

Strategic Energy Resources (SER.ASX)

Capital raising to drill adjacent to the Achilles prospect

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

Strong Technical Team & Board

Kincora Copper

Ticker "KCC" on TSXV & ASX

"KCC": ASX & TSXV

Cameron McRae

Seasoned chairman, CEO and mining

Sam Spring

Advised on formation of Kincora

Independent Chairman

executive. Has led the full

President & CEO,

Ex leading mining analyst, >10

Chair Rem Committee

development cycle in 4 countries and

Director

years within Goldman and Ocean

3 continents

Equities

Joined KCC in 2013 as

Strategic thinker and problem solver

Technical & Audit

CA and CFA Charterholder

advisor, chair in 2018

Across all aspects of the business

Committees

Technical hands on - detail

with strong governance principals

Joined KCC in 2012

oriented leader

John Holliday

Unparalleled knowledge and

Jeremy Robinson

Founder / chair of RareX Limited

Tech Committee Chair

experience in the Lachlan Fold Belt

Non-Executive

(REE.ASX) with >18 years corporate

Independent Non-

and based in the region

Director

finance experience

Ex Newcrest Chief Geoscientist and

Track record of fund raising,

Executive Director

Audit & Rem

General Manager, Property Gen

corporate development and

Joined KCC in 2016

Intimately involved in project and

Committees

exploration-development stages in

target generation, and execution

Joined KCC in 2024

the junior sector

Luke Murray

Senior operational executive,

Ray Nadarajah

Seasoned finance executive, banker

Non-Executive

specialising in open cut mining,

Advisor to the

and investor

processing, logistics, project

Extensive experience and network

Director

Board

management, approvals, and

in the resources sector, including 8-

Audit Committee

regulatory compliance within NSW

yrs Rio Tinto and Executive to

Joined KCC in 2023

COO of The Bloomfield Group

Joined KCC in 2018

Global CEO

Unique Track Record

Of Large Copper-Gold

Origination-Discovery

Kincora Copper

"KCC": ASX & TSXV

Industry Leading Technical Team

Discovery track record (amongst others)

John Holliday

Peter Leaman

Technical committee chair

Technical committee

Cadia Au/Cu (Tier 1)

Reko Diq Cu/Au (Tier 1)

Marsden Cu/Au

Crater Mountain Au/Ag

Mt. Bini (Kodu) Cu/Au

Nan San Cu/Au

A foremost expert on copper-gold systems

Originated and managed exploration phases resulting in the discovery of Cadia, and also the Marsden porphyry discovery, with global gold-copper deposit exploration, discovery and evaluation track record

Large copper-gold discoveries in 4 continents

Discovery and results orientated senior explorationist with project generation, discovery, drill out, JV negotiation, strategic planning and management track record

Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW

International

Copper + Gold Focus

Southern

Gobi

District scale and highly prospective

project portfolio's in Australia and

Mongolia's world-classcopper-gold belts

426Kt Copper and 437Koz Gold Resource Inventory +

Significant Exploration Target + New Discovery Upside

Kincora Copper

"KCC": ASX & TSXV

Gold-Rich Copper Deposits (ie where Au accounts for at least 20% of the in-situ value)

1. Bespoke Jan'21 request by Richard Schodde from MinEx Consulting for Kincora Copper.

All gold-rich copper deposits in the World, highlighting those found in the last decade

