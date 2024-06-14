Kincora Investor
Presentation
Melbourne, Australia - June 6th, 2024
Kincora Copper Limited's Investor Presentation
- June 2024.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)
For further information please contact:
Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer sam.spring@kincoracopper.com or +61431 329 345
Executive office
Subsidiary office Australia
400 - 837 West Hastings Street
Vista Australia
Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada
Level 4, 100 Albert Road
Tel: 1.604.283.1722
South Melbourne, Victoria 3205
Fax: 1.888.241.5996
Investor Presentation - June 2024 (June 6th, 2024)
Website:www.kincoracopper.com
Email: enquiries@kincoracopper.com
1
KINCORA
COPPER
District scale copper-gold
June 2024
"KCC": ASX & TSXV
Cautionary Statement
"KCC": ASX & TSXV
Kincora Copper
Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)
Certain disclosure may constitute "forward-looking statements". In making the forward-looking statements, Kincora Copper Limited ("Kincora" or "the Company") has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the appropriate securities commissions, and may include, among others, market conditions, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals or financing, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project cost overruns, mechanical failure, unavailability of parts and supplies, labour disturbances, interruption in transportation or utilities, adverse weather conditions, and unanticipated costs and expenses, variations in the cost of energy or materials or supplies or environmental impacts on operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information in this presentation was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's staff under the supervision of Peter Leaman (M.Sc. Mineral Exploration, FAusIMM), Senior Vice-President of Exploration of Kincora, and John Holliday (BSc Hons, BEc, member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists), Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Kincora's Technical Committee, who are Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.
JORC Competent person statement: Information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are those that have been previously reported (with the original release referred to in this presentation), in the case of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates have not materially changed, and have been reviewed and approved by Paul Cromie, who is a Competent Person under the definition established by JORC and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. John Holliday and Peter Leaman consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. $ presented in AUD unless otherwise stated. Further details and references provided on Slide 35.
2
Why Kincora?
Tier-1
Discovery Team
Large-Scale
Resource Inventory
and Drill Targets
Kincora Copper
"KCC": ASX & TSXV
Copper
Macquarie Arc
+ Gold
Cobar
Focus
Southern Gobi
Value
Catalysts
3
Corporate Snapshot
Major Assets
NSW, Australia
4 Large-Scale Porphyry Exploration Projects
Trundle, Fairholme, Jemalong & Wongarbon projects
+ Earn-in/JV with AngloGold Ashanti for the Northern Junee-Narromine Belt (NJNB) Porphyry Project
+ Artificial Intelligence Exploration Alliance with Earth AI for the Cundumbul Porphyry Project
+ High-Grade Cobar Gold-Base Metals Project
Condobolin
Southern Gobi, Mongolia
426Kt Copper and 437Koz Gold Resource Inventory,
significant Exploration Target + Upside
+ Oxide Copper Resource on a Mining License offering near term Development potential
+ Compelling Large-Scale New Discovery Drill Targets
Kincora Copper
"KCC": ASX & TSXV
Market Cap
Cash
$13.8m
$1.1m
Mongolia Divestment
Pending
Seeking investors with ongoing
High impact, modest cost 2024
externally led strategic review
/2025 field programs proposed
Skin In The Game
Insider Ownership
Board/Management Ownership &
>45% Of Share Register
Remuneration Structures
Top 10 shareholders ~60%
AUD$
* Details Provided On Slide 35, Including Fully Diluted Capital Structure And Pie Chart Summary Of Shareholder Register
4
Value Catalysts
Recent Milestones
Condobolin (Cobar) Project: Strong Maiden and Shallow Kincora Drill Results
NSW Projects: Secured 100% Interest in All Projects supporting New Asset Level Partners (Dec'23)
Cundumbul Porphyry Project: Artificial Intelligence Partner, Earth AI, Funded Drilling Commenced The NJNB Porphyry Project: New Multi-Year, Large Scale Partnership with AngloGold Ashanti
(up to $50m earn-in for 80% interest)
Wongarbon Porphyry Project: New Major, Completely Unexplored Complex and Drill Targets
Upcoming Catalysts
Wongarbon Porphyry Project: Potential Asset Level Partner
Mongolian Porphyry & Asset Portfolio: Conclude Strategic Review/Divestment Process
Cundumbul Porphyry Project: First Phase Results with Proposed Follow Up Drilling Program(s)
The Porphyry NJNB Project: Commencement of AngloGold Ashanti Funded Exploration
NSW Projects: Conclude Ongoing Discussions for further Asset Level Partnerships
Resume Exploration at the Condobolin and Fairholme Projects
Project Generation: Further Opportunistic and Value Accretive New Projects
* Details Provided On Slide 35
Kincora Copper
"KCC": ASX & TSXV
Condobolin maiden drilling: hole CDDH001 within 1m interval @ 8.4 g/t gold and 9.1 g/t silver from 87m
Earth AI 2024 rock chip sampling at Cundumbul, returning
5
up to 3.2% in previously unexplored zones
Regional Activity Informing Strategy
Transactions Driving Value
Kincora Copper
"KCC": ASX & TSXV
NSW PORPHYRY JUNIORS SECURING NEW PARTNERS/PROJECTS
•
Inflection Resources (AUCU.CSE)
Earn-in/JV agreement for up to 5 projects with AngloGold Ashanti
•
Legacy Minerals (LGM.ASX)
Earn-in/JV agreement for the Glenlogan project with S2 Resources
•
Waratah Resources (WTM.ASX)
Acquisition of the Spur project and strategic placements
•
Magmatic Resources (MAG.ASX)
Earn-in/JV agreement for the Myall project and strategic placements with FMG
•
Kincora Copper (KCC.ASX/TSXV)
Earn-in/JV agreement for the Northern Junee-Narromine Belt project with AngloGold Ashanti
MONGOLIAN PORPHYRY PROJECTS SECURING NEW PARTNERS
•
Xanadu Mines (XAM.ASX/TSXV)
Earn-in/JV agreement for the Red Mountain project with JOGMEC
•
Turquoise Hill Resources
Rio Tinto strategic investment and take over
•
Xanadu Mines (XAM.ASX/TSXV)
Earn-in/JV agreement for the Kharmagtai project and strategic placements with Zijin Mining
Exploration Driving Value
NSW COBAR DISOVERIES AND CAPITAL RAISINGS
• Australian Gold & Copper (AGC.ASX)
Exploration results at the Achilles prospect and capital raising
•
Talisman Mines (TLM.ASX)
Exploration results at the the Durnings and Rip N Tear prospects
•
Strategic Energy Resources (SER.ASX)
Capital raising to drill adjacent to the Achilles prospect
6
CORPORATE SNAPSHOT
Strong Technical Team & Board
Kincora Copper
Ticker "KCC" on TSXV & ASX
"KCC": ASX & TSXV
Cameron McRae
•
Seasoned chairman, CEO and mining
Sam Spring
• Advised on formation of Kincora
Independent Chairman
executive. Has led the full
President & CEO,
• Ex leading mining analyst, >10
Chair Rem Committee
development cycle in 4 countries and
Director
years within Goldman and Ocean
3 continents
Equities
Joined KCC in 2013 as
•
Strategic thinker and problem solver
Technical & Audit
• CA and CFA Charterholder
advisor, chair in 2018
•
Across all aspects of the business
Committees
• Technical hands on - detail
with strong governance principals
Joined KCC in 2012
oriented leader
John Holliday
•
Unparalleled knowledge and
Jeremy Robinson
• Founder / chair of RareX Limited
Tech Committee Chair
experience in the Lachlan Fold Belt
Non-Executive
(REE.ASX) with >18 years corporate
Independent Non-
and based in the region
Director
finance experience
• Ex Newcrest Chief Geoscientist and
• Track record of fund raising,
Executive Director
Audit & Rem
General Manager, Property Gen
corporate development and
Joined KCC in 2016
•
Intimately involved in project and
Committees
exploration-development stages in
target generation, and execution
Joined KCC in 2024
the junior sector
Luke Murray
•
Senior operational executive,
Ray Nadarajah
• Seasoned finance executive, banker
Non-Executive
specialising in open cut mining,
Advisor to the
and investor
processing, logistics, project
• Extensive experience and network
Director
Board
management, approvals, and
in the resources sector, including 8-
Audit Committee
regulatory compliance within NSW
•
yrs Rio Tinto and Executive to
Joined KCC in 2023
COO of The Bloomfield Group
Joined KCC in 2018
Global CEO
7
Unique Track Record
Of Large Copper-Gold
Origination-Discovery
Kincora Copper
"KCC": ASX & TSXV
Industry Leading Technical Team
Discovery track record (amongst others)
John Holliday
Peter Leaman
Technical committee chair
Technical committee
Cadia Au/Cu (Tier 1)
Reko Diq Cu/Au (Tier 1)
Marsden Cu/Au
Crater Mountain Au/Ag
Mt. Bini (Kodu) Cu/Au
Nan San Cu/Au
A foremost expert on copper-gold systems
Originated and managed exploration phases resulting in the discovery of Cadia, and also the Marsden porphyry discovery, with global gold-copper deposit exploration, discovery and evaluation track record
Large copper-gold discoveries in 4 continents
Discovery and results orientated senior explorationist with project generation, discovery, drill out, JV negotiation, strategic planning and management track record
Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW
International
8
Copper + Gold Focus
Southern
Gobi
District scale and highly prospective
project portfolio's in Australia and
Mongolia's world-classcopper-gold belts
426Kt Copper and 437Koz Gold Resource Inventory +
Significant Exploration Target + New Discovery Upside
Kincora Copper
"KCC": ASX & TSXV
Gold-Rich Copper Deposits (ie where Au accounts for at least 20% of the in-situ value)
1. Bespoke Jan'21 request by Richard Schodde from MinEx Consulting for Kincora Copper.
All gold-rich copper deposits in the World, highlighting those found in the last decade
9
