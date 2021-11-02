Log in
    KCC   CA49451A6034

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

(KCC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/02 12:05:07 pm
0.145 CAD   -9.38%
12:50pStatement of CDIs on issue – KCC
PU
10/29Porphyry system further extended at Trundle Park
AQ
10/29Kincora Copper Extends Porphyry System at Trundle Park Prospect; Shares Climb 4%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Statement of CDIs on issue – KCC

11/02/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

645457763

1.3

ASX issuer code

KCC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/11/2021

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue

2.1 Statement for month and year

October-2021

2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue

ASX +Security Code and Description

CDI Ratio

KCC : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

1:1

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at end of statement month (A)

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX Net Difference (A-B)

at end of previous month (B)

1,427,184

73,403,619

71,976,435

Reason for change:

Common share

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and

TSX-V Exchange

as quoted / held on

If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAD : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2022 EX CAD$0.75

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

1,090,728

1,090,728

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2022 EX CAD$0.33

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

118,810

118,810

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAF : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2023 EX CAD$0.75

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

118,810

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

0

118,810

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAK : WARRANTS EXPIRING 26-AUG-2022 EX CAD$0.75

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

17,763,962

17,763,962

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2023 EX CAD$0.26

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

757,661

757,661

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAH : OPTION EXPIRING 08-JAN-2024 EX CAD$0.48

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

2,004,506

2,004,506

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAL : COMMON SHARES

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Net Difference (A-B)

-1,427,184

47,308,408

48,735,592

Reason for change:

Transfer to CDis

ASX +Security Code and Description

KCCAM : OPTION EXPIRING 01-APR-2024 EX VARIOUS PRICES

Total number of securities at end of statement month (A)

7,580,575

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

previous month (B)

0

7,580,575

Disclaimer

Kincora Copper Limited published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -32,2 M -26,0 M -26,0 M
Net cash 2020 4,46 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart KINCORA COPPER LIMITED
Kincora Copper Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Spring President, CEO & Executive Director
Yu Ying Liang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Cameron McRae Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Holliday Independent Non-Executive Director
Ray Nadarajah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINCORA COPPER LIMITED-57.33%16
BHP GROUP-14.19%136 478
RIO TINTO PLC-16.63%103 184
GLENCORE PLC57.04%65 793
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.00%47 137
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.81%33 524